‘Blossom,’ ‘Home,’ ‘Chupacabra’ Set for San Sebastian’s New Directors

Suzanne Lindon’s “Spring Blossom,” João Paulo Miranda María’s “Reminiscence Home” and Grigory Kolomytsev’s “Chupacabra” will vie for the Kutxabank-New Directors Award on the San Sebastian Movie Pageant, the Basque Nation occasion introduced Tuesday.

This yr, the New Directors competitors takes in 11 movies from Brazil, China, France, Eire, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Russia, the U.Okay. and Vietnam. Of them, seven shall be debut options; the remainder are second movies.

One of many first-time administrators at San Sebastian is Korean Kim Mi-jo, who lately gained the Grand Prize within the Korean competitors on the 2020 Jeonju Pageant with “Gull,” the story of a middle-aged sufferer of rape that may make its worldwide premiere at San Sebastian offered by gross sales agent M-Line Distribution. China’s Xingyi Dong will debut with “Gradual Singing,” whose lead character is a person who returns to his hometown after launch from jail.

Amongst first function filmmakers are 4 with tasks beforehand developed, awarded or programmed on the competition.

That’s the case of German-born Isabel Lamberti. Straddling documentary and fiction — with non-actors, a non-fiction aesthetic and fictionalized storylines — Lamberti’s “Final Days of Spring” data the emotional wrench suffered by the Gabarre Mendoza household at their imminent eviction from shanty city Cañada Actual simply exterior Madrid, the place they’ve lived fortunately sufficient the final 18 years. Amsterdam-based IJswater Movies produces with Spain’s up-and-coming Tourmalet Movies. France’s Loco Movies handles gross sales.

David Pérez Sañudo, who participated in Zinemira-Kimuak in 2017 with brief movie “Aprieta pero raramente ahoga,” will current “Ane,” a function movie a couple of mom looking with growing desperation for her lacking daughter.

Sweeping Malaga’s 2020 Works in Progress, the place it was picked up by Latido Movies, “Ane” was developed on the Madrid Movie Faculty’s Incubator and produced by Amania Movies.

The story of a kid’s discovery of a mystical beast, “Chupacabra,” the debut movie of Russian Grigory Kolomytsev, was developed on the Ikusmira Berriak residential program.

Brazilian Joao Paulo Miranda María, who gained the European Distributors and Exhibitors Award at Movies in Progress 37 in France’s Toulouse, then a three way partnership with San Sebastian, will current this yr “Reminiscence Home,” a France-Brazil co-production.

A religious and fantastical story encapsulating the social and racial tensions in modern-day Brazil, “Reminiscence Home’s” gross sales are dealt with by Celluloid Goals, and kinds a part of the 2020 Cannes Pageant Official Choice.

Additionally competing in New Directors is one other Cannes Pageant 2020 label title, “Spring Blossom,” a couple of younger woman torn between her love for an older man and her enjoyment of adolescent life. Directed by and starring Suzanne Lindon, “Spring,” marking her function debut, will obtain its European premiere at San Sebastian, offered by French gross sales home Luxbox.

Among the many 4 filmmakers who compete in New Directors with their second options are the U.Okay.’s Ben Sharrock. After debuting with “Pikadero” (2015), he returns with “Limbo,” a culture-clash satire on the difficulties and hopes of refugees. Beforehand profitable a Cannes 2020 label, and offered by Protagonist Footage, the movie makes its European premiere at San Sebastian.

One other second function, “Dying Knell,” directed by Pamplona’s Imanol Rayo, winner of the Zinemira Award with “Bi anai” (2011). Rayo returns to San Sebastian with a noirish story of hatred between members of a rural household, adapting Miren Gorrotxategi’s hit novel “33 Ezkil.”

Having turned heads together with his first movie, “Silent Evening” (2017), Polish director Piotr Domalewski will current “I By no means Cry,” a couple of woman who travels to Eire to gather her father’s physique when he dies in a piece accident. A Poland-Eire co-production, “Cry” has been picked up by France’s Broad Administration for worldwide gross sales.

Lastly, Japan’s Akio Fujimoto, whose “Passage of Life” (2017) gained two awards within the Asian Future part at Tokyo Movie Pageant, shall be bringing “Alongside the Sea,” a Kazutaka Watanabe manufacturing at Tokyo-based Exnkk, which follows a Vietnamese lady who escapes from her office as a technical trainee and begins to work illegally in Japan in an effort to help her household.

All of the movies chosen for New Directors shall be screened as world premieres, with the already talked about exceptions.

The 68th version of the San Sebastian Movie Pageant runs from Sept. 18 to 26.

SAN SEBASTIAN’S 2020 NEW DIRECTORS COMPETITION

“Spring Blossom,” (Suzanne Lindon, France)

“Ane,” (David Pérez Sañudo, Spain)

“Reminiscence Home,” (João Paulo Miranda Maria, Brazil, France)

“Chupacabra,” (Grigory Kolomytsev, Russia)

“Gull,” (Kim Mi-jo, South Korea)

“Gradual Singing,” (Xingyi Dong, China)

“Dying Knell,” (Imanol Rayo, Spain)

“I By no means Cry,” (Piotr Domalewski, Poland, Eire)

“Final Days of Spring,” (Isabel Lamberti, Netherlands, Spain)

“Limbo,” (Ben Sharrock, U.Okay.)

“Alongside the Sea,” (Akio Fujimoto, Japan, Vietnam)