Blue Ant International Racks Up Asian Sales For Crime-Themed Content

Canada-based world distribution group Blue Ant International has notched up gross sales of crime-themed content material to a number of Asian platforms, coming into the Asian Tv Discussion board (ATF) in Singapore.

The ATF runs as a part of the Singapore Media Competition.

Pan-Asian linear community, A+E Networks Asia has picked up season 5 of Arrow Media and Saloon Media’s “See No Evil,” a sequence about how actual crimes are solved with the assistance of surveillance cameras.

In Thailand, linear broadcaster, True Visions has acquired season one in all Spring Movies’ “Jail,” a docu-series that explores the problems dealing with jail workers and prisoners, by way of unique entry to the male English jail HMP Durham.

The largest haul is by Chinese language SVOD service, Huan Xi Shou Ying, which has licensed a number of crime sequence together with season one and two of “Jail,” the place the second season shifts focus to feminine offenders in HMP Foston Corridor; Woodcut Media’s “The Killer in My Household,” a sequence that examines crimes by means of the lens of the killer’s relations; Cream Productions’ “BTK: A Killer Amongst Us,” a docu-series that gives an in-depth have a look at infamous killer Dennis Rader’s horrible legacy; and two seasons of Bob Brown Productions’ “Fraud Squad: The Hunt,” a sequence that follows a crew of investigators whose job is to catch and convict theft from public coffers.

Huan Xi Shou Ying’s acquisitions additionally embody Woodcut’s “Our Hardest Circumstances,” which explores prison actions that devastated communities, outlined careers and took their toll on even essentially the most skilled officers; Spring Movies’ “The way to Keep Out of Jail,” which follows an elite police crew whose mission is to offer criminals a once-in-a-lifetime probability to reform and cancel out their crime by becoming a member of a tricky 16-week scheme; Flint TV and Lambent Productions’ “Girls on the Power,” which follows the struggles of girls in a U.Ok. police pressure’ and season 5 of “See No Evil.”

The gross sales had been brokered during the last six months by Kate Clean, senior director, worldwide gross sales, Blue Ant International.

“The up to date storytelling and common attraction of our crime programming is resonating with consumers in Asia, who’ve extremely excessive requirements for this style,” mentioned Ludo Dufour, the corporate’s SVP of worldwide co-productions and gross sales. “This assortment of crime-themed offers tops off a phenomenally profitable 12 months with Asian purchasers, wherein we’ve strengthened relationships with linear broadcasters and streaming companies throughout Asia.”