Blue Beetle: Angel Manuel Soto is signed as director

DC is producing a movie of Blue beetle (Blue Beetle) and there is already a director. The medium The Wrap has reported that the director of Charm City Kings, Angel Manuel Soto, will direct the film, and it will focus on a Mexican-American boy, the young Jaime Reyes, the third character to take this role.

Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Mexican by birth, will write the script, he is the same one who is in charge of the remake of Scarface from Universal.

“It is an honor to direct Beetle Azul, the first superhero movie by a Latino in DC,” Soto said on TheWrap. “I want to sincerely thank Warner Bros and DC for trusting me to bring Jaime Reyes to life. I can’t wait for us to make history together.”

They are supposed to start production this fall. It was already said in 2018 that there would be a movie of the character, however, the idea has continued to remain in the air, and of course the situation of the pandemic has not helped anything to develop soon. For now, we can only wait and we will see who joins the casting of this promising adaptation.