Blue Beetle Is On Track To Be The Biggest Flop At The Box Office In DCU History:

So far, it hasn’t been a good year for DC movies. Shazam!, which came out in 2023, is just one example. Both Fury of the Gods as well as The Flash were panned by critics and didn’t do well at the box office.

But there are still additional DC movies coming out soon. The first one, Blue Beetle, comes out at the end of this month.

The Movie Received A Great Start In Theaters:

But reviews of the superhero movie are in, and it appears that the young man within the title alien armor, Jaime Reyes, is having a great first time on the big screen.

Umberto Gonzalez of The Wrap started by saying that Blue Beetle was a good picture of Latino culture. He then said that the movie to be a whole added some spice to the superhero genre.

People Of Color Also Loved Blue Beetle A Lot:

POC Culture also liked Blue Beetle a lot. They said it was the best DC movie since Christopher Nolan finished his Dark Knight series, and they liked how well it showed Jaime Reyes’ Mexican family culture and included pop culture references, as seen in a later tweet.

The first reviews of “Blue Beetle,” staring Xolo Mariduea and made by DC Studios, are coming in fast. One of the first people to see it called it a “huge surprise.”

Some of the reviews point out that parts of the movie feel shaky or play things a bit too silly, but most of them praise the movie’s action, heart, and the ways it shows Latino culture.

The Blue Beetle Is Going To Be An Extremely Significant Component Of The DCU:

Blue Beetle is expected to be an extremely significant component of the DCU because it will connect the “old” movie world to the new one that James Gunn is going to start.

The director even suggested that the superhero would play an extremely significant component of the future DCU, joining other characters within the new story of the movie world.

On August 18, The Movie Will Be Shown In Theaters:

The movie, which comes out in theaters on August 18, is about a boy named Jaime Reyes who meets an alien artifact that connects to his body and gives him superpowers.

Blue Beetle is one of the most well-known Latino superheroes in the history of comic books. The rest of the “Blue Beetle” group is mostly Latino, including Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, Raoul Trujillo, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, Belissa Escobedo, and Susan Sarandon.

The script for “Blue Beetle” was written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, and “Charm City Kings” director Angel Manuel Soto was in charge of the movie. The DC Comics movie was supposed to be an original for HBO Max, along with the now-canceled “Batgirl.”

Before James Gunn as well as Peter Safran became co-CEOs of DC Studios, Warner Bros. decided to switch the movie to a theater release.

Fans are showing their support by saying that the supposedly doomed film couldn’t have come out at a worse time, what with character tiredness, ongoing strikes, as well as DC’s recent series of fails.

Zack Snyder Also Supported Blue Beetle Earlier This Month:

Fico Cangiano of CineXpress started by saying that Blue Beetle introduces and explores Latino culture well. He then called out the movie’s action, visual effects, and Mariduea’s acting as the main character.

As if all of these good reviews weren’t enough, Zack Snyder additionally stated earlier this month that he was looking ahead to bringing his kids to see Blue Beetle. The movie is the second-to-last one that DC Studios will put out under its current management.

“Aquaman as well as the Lost Kingdom” will be the last one before James Gunn’s “Superman: Legacy” reboots the comic book universe’s narrative in 2025. Mariduea and Soto, on the other hand, have been very open about what they hope for the hero’s future on-screen under the new government.

If You Have A Subscription To HBO MAX, It’s Easy To Watch:

When Blue Beetle comes out on August 18, you can decide it for yourself. Meanwhile, Max members are able to watch Jaime Reyes’s cartoon roles, but those who want to see his live-action TV start on Smallville over a decade ago must have a Hulu account.

After Blue Beetle comes out, Aquaman as well as the Lost Kingdom, the last DC movie of 2023, comes out on December 20.