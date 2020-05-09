Blue Bloods’ Tom Selleck Explains Why There’s No End Point For The Show

Go away a Remark
Time actually does fly as a result of Blue Bloods, the CBS drama sequence, has already wrapped its tenth season with an emotional finale that delivered on each degree and left not a dry eye in the home. Season 10 concluded with Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan going through a private dilemma within the wake of a household secret. Whereas it’s nice that Blue Bloods has gone on so lengthy, Hawaii 5-0 was not too long ago cancelled after ten seasons, and there’s all the time a worry that the identical may occur to the CBS household drama. Nonetheless, Selleck is optimistic and explains why there’s actually no finish level for Blue Bloods.
The Blue Bloods characters have actually developed from the early seasons of the present, and the Reagan household has been via so many trials and tribulations. Nonetheless, there’s nonetheless much more story to inform and Season 10, although shortened because of Hollywood-wide manufacturing shutdowns in March, proved as a lot. Tom Selleck additionally believes there’s loads left to offer and revealed that he sees Blue Bloods occurring for a very long time. Right here’s what he stated:
I don’t assume there’s an finish level. I feel there’s plenty of life within the present, so long as you let your characters develop and grow old. There’s an evolution. It began out as a character-driven present and it’s much more than that now. Whenever you get to some extent like this, and we actually had it on [Magnum P.I.], the viewers is de facto inside the primary characters’ heads.
Tom Selleck made an excellent level whereas talking with Individuals. After ten seasons, viewers are much more invested than ever within the characters and need to see how the story unfolds. Now that the unintended Season 10 finale launched an intriguing new storyline and household secret, followers will need to see that payoff in future seasons.
A latest replace from Selleck revealed that he was negotiating a cope with CBS for subsequent season however needed the community “to order two seasons.” I’m positive viewers could be glad if the present had been renewed via Season 12, although they’re doubtless nonetheless proud of its latest renewal for Season 11. Nonetheless, a number of extra seasons aren’t out of the query. Truthfully, as long as the writers and actors are invested within the sequence, I say why not? The CW’s Supernatural has run for fifteen seasons and Legislation & Order: SVU was not too long ago renewed via Season 24, so there’s precedent for longevity.
However followers will nonetheless be capable of see what occurs subsequent for the Reagan household subsequent season. Earlier than the season was formally renewed by CBS, Donnie Wahlberg spoiled the information by replying “sure” when a fan on Twitter questioned if the drama would return for Season 11.
