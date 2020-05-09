Blue Bloods’ Tom Selleck Explains Why There’s No End Point For The Show

Time actually does fly as a result of Blue Bloods, the CBS drama sequence, has already wrapped its tenth season with an emotional finale that delivered on each degree and left not a dry eye in the home. Season 10 concluded with Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan going through a private dilemma within the wake of a household secret. Whereas it’s nice that Blue Bloods has gone on so lengthy, Hawaii 5-0 was not too long ago cancelled after ten seasons, and there’s all the time a worry that the identical may occur to the CBS household drama. Nonetheless, Selleck is optimistic and explains why there’s actually no finish level for Blue Bloods.