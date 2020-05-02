Blue Bloods’ Tom Selleck Promises An Emotional Season 10 Finale

OK, I am going to admit that I get pleasure from conspiracy concept, and have been identified to (generally) put random items of information collectively in odd methods. However, what if the girl who needs her child to have a much less harmful task and the one who knew Joe are one and the identical within the Blue Bloods finale? What if (stick with me right here), this lady needs her son protected and can use the truth that Joe is her son’s father to attempt to persuade Frank to take away him from the road of fireplace? I do know! I imply, this episode is titled “Household Secrets and techniques,” so that may’t be for nothing.