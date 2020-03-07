Blue Bloods: Why Each Major Cast Member Left

Amy Carlson (Linda Reagan)

All through Blue Bloods‘ prolonged run on CBS, Amy Carlson has continued to stand up the ranks on the present within the position of Linda Reagan. She began out as a “reoccurring” solid member for Season 1, then earned the excellence of “Additionally Starring” for Seasons 2 via 4. After which, with Season 5, the TV actress lastly turned a major solid member of the favored collection. Alas, it was a distinction that did not final lengthy. Between the top of Season 7 and the beginning of Season 8, Linda Reagan died in a medivac helicopter crash whereas tending to a affected person. For the reason that character’s stunning dying, Carlson has spoken critically about Linda Reagan’s sudden departure from Blue Bloods.

The TV actress claimed in a Deadline interview that she was “shocked” by how the writers dealt with the character’s demise, and she or he famous that she “would not have carried out that” with reference to how her character perished. Carlson finally believes that, if she was given a alternative, she would’ve proven the character’s dying on-screen, to offer the followers an opportunity to mourn.