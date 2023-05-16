Blue Exorcist Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The action anime series Blue Exorcist centres on young Rin Okumura his his identical twin brother Yukio, whom were both raised by their adoptive exorcist father. It is based on Kazue Kato’s manga. Season 3 of Blue Exorcist is currently under production.

The twins are really the true offspring of Satan, it turns out. With his demon-slaying blade in hand, Rin must now battle demonic forces attempting to resurrect Rin’s terrible father.

2011 saw the debut of anime’s first season. After then, the show turned into a film, and the second season became known in the Kyoto Saga. Both seasons of the anime series are presently accessible on Netflix.

Because Blue Exorcist was such a cult classic, many have questioned if Rin would continue her demon-slaying efforts in a hypothetical third season.

The series has received high marks from readers, and the release of its anime has boosted sales. The series was well praised in magazines for both anime and manga even if it was compared with other shonen manga.

The dark fantasy animation about Satan’s sons hasn’t released a new season in six years, and this time it seems like we’ll have to wait even longer than we did for the second.

In example, Blue Exorcist: Season 3 presents a particularly odd scenario since, despite having a huge fan following and being a classic anime, it receives renewal requests quite slowly.

Thankfully, Blue Exorcist: Season 3 was formally confirmed to be on the works over fifty years later.

Since the statement didn’t specify what the future “animation project” is, at least I hope it’s a third season.

There are still many unanswered questions about this project, including whether it will be a third season—which is likely the case—or a relaunch.

The Blue Exorcist relies on Kazue Kato’s best-selling manga series of the same name, which features Rin Okumura, a youngster who was raised by an exorcist together with his brother Yukio.

The brothers quickly discover they are truly the sons of Satan, but Rin is given a unique sword designed to slay demons.

The human world versus the demon world are two layers of reality that exist inside the Blue Exorcist anime universe.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Release Date

Blue Exorcist: Season 3 hasn’t yet had a release date specified. Given that it’s currently under production, autumn 2023 or winter 2023 certainly seem to be promising release dates.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Cast

Jun Fukuyama as Yukio Okumura

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Rin Okumura

Kana Hanazawa as Shiemi Moriyama

Kazuya Nakai as Ryūji Suguro

Ayahi Takagaki as Kuro

Ayumu Murase as Karura

Eri Kitamura as Izumo Kamiki

Hideyuki Tanaka as Yaozō Shima

Hiroaki Hirata as Shirō Fujimoto

Hiroshi Kamiya as Mephisto Pheles

Jin Urayama as Tatsuma Suguro

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Plot

The main character of the book is Rin Okumura, who together with his younger brother Yukio Okumura was reared by exorcist Father Shiro Fujimoto. One day, Rin learns that he brother Yukio are the devil’s progeny.

When Rin sees Shiro giving up his life to rescue him, he draws the Kurikara, which governs his demonic powers.

As a result, Rin starts to take on demonic traits like fangs as well as a tail as well as the power to erupt into blue flames which may destroy almost everything they touch.

When Rin discovers that Yukio was one of his teachers and a skilled exorcist, he is astounded. Rin embarks on his journey towards becoming an exorcist with his brother along with additional students, who quickly become to be good friends.

Next up, if Blue Exorcist: Season 3 follows the manga, is the Academy Seven Wonders storyline.

Rin and his fellow students from the True Cross Academy will begin preparations for an annual festival after their encounter of the Impure King in Kyoto.

At first glance, everything could seem lovely, but then unexpected events start to happen. After some time passes, it is revealed that the Illuminati, a group commanded by Lucifer, Rin, and Yukio’s brother, is the force behind them.

While a renewal is being discussed, we are aware that there is more than enough material for Blue Exorcist season 3.

Similar to how Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga needed a while to accumulate enough content to fully use the second season.

Readers of the manga will be aware that Sabutota Todou belongs to this group. The Gehenna Gate, a conduit connecting the two realms, will also be created in Season 3.

On the site of the old Russian nuclear facility, the Illuminati built the gate. However, they were unable to compel the engine to run correctly. The Exorcists were the only ones with a chance of stopping the gateway launch.

But they abjectly failed. The demons said that Assiah and Gehenna had formerly shared a globe. The Illuminati will thus once again combine the two universes into one, whole one.

They must carry out several experiments to achieve this. And the only people who can end that annoyance are Rin his his twin brother.