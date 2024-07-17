Blue Exorcist Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

Blue Exorcist fans have reason to celebrate as the hit supernatural anime series is set to return for its highly anticipated fourth season later this year. After the successful run of Season 3 in early 2024, viewers were left eagerly awaiting news about the future of Rin Okumura’s journey as an exorcist-in-training.

The wait is finally over, as Blue Exorcist Season 4 has officially been confirmed and is already in production.

The upcoming season, officially titled “Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga,” promises to continue the thrilling story of Rin, Yukio, and their fellow exorcists as they face new challenges and threats from the demon world.

With its unique blend of action, drama, and supernatural elements, Blue Exorcist has captivated audiences since its debut in 2011. The fourth season looks to build on this legacy, offering fans both new and familiar plenty to look forward to when it premieres later this year.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Release Date:

Anime fans can mark their calendars for October 2024, when Blue Exorcist Season 4 will debut. The exact premiere date has not yet been announced, but the Fall 2024 anime season typically begins in early October, so viewers can expect to see Rin and Company back in action around that time.

Season 4 will be split into two courses or broadcast seasons. The first part, “Beyond the Snow Saga,” will air from October 2024 to December 2024. Following a short break, the second part, “The Blue Night Saga,” will premiere in January 2025.

This split-cour format allows the production team to maintain high quality throughout the season while giving viewers a brief intermission to build anticipation for the concluding episodes.

Blue Exorcist Series Storyline Overview:

For those new to the series or in need of a refresher, Blue Exorcist follows the story of Rin Okumura, a seemingly ordinary teenager who discovers he is the son of Satan.

After his foster father, an exorcist named Shiro Fujimoto is killed protecting him from Satan, Rin vows to become an exorcist himself to defeat his demonic father.

Rin enrolls at True Cross Academy, a prestigious school that secretly trains exorcists, where he learns to control his newfound demonic powers and hone his skills in fighting supernatural threats. Alongside him is his twin brother Yukio, who, despite being human, is already an accomplished exorcist and one of Rin’s teachers at the academy.

Throughout the series, Rin and his fellow exwire (exorcist-in-training) classmates face challenges and threats from the demon world.

They encounter powerful demons, uncover conspiracies within the True Cross Order, and struggle with their demons as they grow stronger and form bonds.

The overarching plot revolves around the constant threat of Satan’s attempts to merge the human world (Assiah) with the demon world (Gehenna) and the efforts of Rin and his allies to prevent this catastrophe.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Expected Storyline:

While specific plot details for Season 4 are being kept under wraps, we can make some educated guesses based on the manga source material and the previous season’s events.

The “Beyond the Snow Saga” subtitle suggests that the season will likely adapt the “Aomori Arc” from the manga, which takes place in the snowy Aomori Prefecture. In this arc, Rin and Yukio embark on a mission to rescue their mentor, Shura Kirigakure, from a curse tied to her family’s past.

This storyline delves deeper into Shura’s background and introduces new threats and allies. Fans can expect intense battles, emotional revelations, and further exploration of the complex relationships between the main characters.

The second part of the season, “The Blue Night Saga,” may focus on the aftermath of the Aomori mission and lead into the events surrounding the Blue Night – a significant event in the Blue Exorcist universe that occurred 16 years before the main story. This could provide a crucial backstory and set up significant developments for the series’ plot.

Given the anime’s tendency to diverge slightly from the manga at times, viewers should also be prepared for some original content or rearranged events to suit the television format better. Regardless, Season 4 promises to deliver the same blend of action, drama, and supernatural intrigue that fans have come to love from the series.

Blue Exorcist Series list of Cast Members:

The Blue Exorcist series features a talented voice cast, bringing the colorful characters to life. While the complete cast list for Season 4 has not been officially confirmed, most leading voice actors are expected to reprise their roles. The core cast includes:

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Rin Okumura

Jun Fukuyama as Yukio Okumura

Kana Hanazawa as Shiemi Moriyama

Kazuya Nakai as Ryuji Suguro

Koji Yusa as Renzo Shima

Yuuki Kaji as Konekomaru Miwa

Rina Satou as Izumo Kamiki

Aya Hisakawa as Shura Kirigakure

Hiroshi Kamiya as Mephisto Pheles

Additional recurring and supporting characters are likely to return, and new voice actors may be introduced for any new characters appearing in the upcoming season.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 List of Episodes:

The exact number and titles of episodes for Blue Exorcist Season 4 have not been revealed. However, based on previous seasons and the split-cour format, we can estimate that each part of the season will likely consist of 12-13 episodes, for 24-26 episodes.

The official episode list will likely be released closer to the premiere date. Fans can look forward to learning the intriguing episode titles that often hint at the content and themes of each installment.

Blue Exorcist Series Creators Team:

The Blue Exorcist anime series has been brought to life by a talented team of creators and animators. For Season 4, many key staff members from the previous season are returning:

Director: Daisuke Yoshida

Series Composition: Toshiya Ono

Character Design: Yurie Oohigashi

Music: Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto

Animation Production: Studio VOLN

This continuity in the creative team ensures that the series’ visual style, pacing, and overall feel will remain consistent with the well-received third season.

Daisuke Yoshida’s direction and Toshiya Ono’s writing have been praised for faithfully adapting the manga material while making necessary adjustments to the anime format.

The original manga creator, Kazue Kato, continues to be involved in the anime production, providing input and ensuring that the adaptation stays true to her vision for the series. Her unique blend of supernatural elements with relatable characters and themes has been a critical factor in Blue Exorcist’s enduring popularity.

Studio VOLN, which took over animation duties from A-1 Pictures starting with Season 3, has proven capable of delivering high-quality visuals that capture the Blue Exorcist world’s dynamic action and atmospheric settings. Fans can expect the same level of polish and attention to detail in the upcoming season.

Where to Watch Blue Exorcist Season 4?

While official streaming platforms for Blue Exorcist Season 4 have not yet been announced, the series will likely be available on similar services to those that streamed the previous seasons.

Crunchyroll has been the primary platform for streaming Blue Exorcist in many regions, offering both subbed and dubbed versions.

Other potential streaming services that may carry the new season include Funimation (now part of Crunchyroll) and Hulu, which have hosted the series in the past. International viewers should watch for announcements from local anime distributors in their regions, as licensing may vary by country.

For those who prefer physical media, Blu-ray and DVD releases of Season 4 will likely be available sometime after the broadcast run concludes. However, exact dates for these releases are typically announced later in the season.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Trailer Release Date:

A teaser trailer for Blue Exorcist Season 4 was released in July 2024, giving fans their first glimpse at the upcoming “Beyond the Snow Saga.” This initial trailer featured critical visuals of the main characters and hinted at the snowy setting of the Aomori arc.

As for a full trailer, fans can likely expect one to be released in September 2024, about a month before the season premiere.

This full trailer will likely provide more concrete details about the plot, showcase new characters or abilities, and feature some high-octane action sequences the series is known for.

Additional promotional videos and character spotlights may also be released weeks before the premiere, building excitement and giving viewers more to speculate about before the season begins.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Final Words:

The announcement of Blue Exorcist Season 4 has ignited excitement among fans of the series, both long-time followers and those who discovered the show with its recent revival. The split-cour format of “Beyond the Snow Saga” and “The Blue Night Saga” promises an extended and potentially more in-depth storytelling approach, allowing for more excellent character development and plot complexity.

As October 2024 approaches, anticipation will continue to build for Rin Okumura’s next chapter. Will he come closer to his goal of defeating Satan? How will his relationships with Yukio and his fellow ex-wires evolve? And what new demonic threats await in the snowy landscapes of Aomori?

Blue Exorcist Season 4 is poised to answer these questions, continuing the thrilling supernatural journey that has captivated audiences for over a decade. Whether you’re a devoted fan or a curious newcomer, the world of Blue Exorcist invites you to join in the excitement when the new season premieres this fall.