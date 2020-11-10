Blue Ivy Carter to Narrate ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook

Blue Ivy Carter, the kid of Beyonce and Jay-Z, will narrate the audiobook for “Hair Love,” based mostly on Matthew A. Cherry’s Oscar-winning quick movie.

Cherry introduced the information on social media, posting a clip that samples the four-minute lengthy audiobook.

The touching story, which follows an African American dad trying to do his daughter’s hair for the primary time, took dwelling an Academy Award in 2020 for greatest animated quick movie. Final Could, it was launched as a youngsters’s ebook with illustrations by Vashti Harrison. Cherry’s quick movie — which he wrote, directed and co-produced with Karen Rupert Toliver — can even be developed into an animated TV present at HBO Max known as “Younger Love,” based mostly on the characters from “Hair Love.”

Selection’s chief movie critic Peter Debruge praised “Hair Love” when it was launched earlier this 12 months, calling it “a approach of boosting pleasure and understanding alike.”

“Cherry imagines an immediately participating […] approach to untangle and doubtlessly reshape quite a lot of African American stereotypes,” he wrote.

Dreamscape Media produced and revealed the audio version of “Hair Love,” which is out there now within the U.S. and Canada.

The 8-year-old Carter already has quite a few accolades below her belt. She gained the BET Her Award in 2020 for the tune “Brown Pores and skin Lady,” making her the youngest recipient of a BET Award. She additionally nabbed an NAACP Picture Award for a similar single, which is a collaboration with Beyonce, WizKid and Saint Jhn. Carter additionally appeared in Beyonce’s visible album “Black Is King,” which debuted on Disney Plus in July. With Carter’s audiobook efficiency, there’s an opportunity she might contend for a Grammy nomination for spoken phrase. Her mom has 24 Grammy Awards and her father has 22.