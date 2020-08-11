Blue Note Records Promotes Justin Seltzer to Newly Created GM Position

Blue Note Records has created a basic supervisor place instantly underneath president Don Was and promoted Justin Seltzer to handle the day-to-day operations of the storied jazz label within the new function.

“Justin is a passionate advocate for jazz and is revolutionary in his strategy to increasing the jazz viewers in our ever-evolving trade,” stated Was in asserting Seltzer’s ascension. “He has executed an amazing job over the previous six years, and this Is a well-deserved promotion.”

Seltzer beforehand served as VP of the label after becoming a member of in 2014 as a director. Over the past six years he led growth and technique for Blue Note’s e-commerce retailer; had a key function in an 80th anniversary marketing campaign that included an audiophile vinyl reissue marketing campaign and label-themed tour; developed the Blue Note Assessment premium box-set subscription sequence; and was described as a key participant within the campaigns for flagship artists like Trombone Shorty, Robert Glasper, Kandace Springs and Gregory Porter.

“It’s one of many biggest honors of my life to assist carry the torch at such an iconic label like Blue Note Records,” Seltzer stated. “I look ahead to persevering with to construct on Blue Note’s 80-year legacy with my mentor and our chief, Don Was. I would like to thank Don for his unimaginable imaginative and prescient, creativity and inclusiveness, in addition to the entire Blue Note household; I’m always impressed by them and love being part of this group. I’d additionally like to thank Steve Barnett, Michelle Jubelirer and Geoff Harris for his or her unimaginable assist and confidence in me.”

Was, who continues to produce albums for artists just like the Rolling Stones in addition to for members of the Blue Note roster, will proceed to oversee enterprise technique, artist signings and advertising and marketing campaigns as Seltzer assumes extra of the label’s administration.

A yr earlier than coming to Blue Note, Seltzer arrived on the Capitol Music Group to work with all of its labels on A&R analysis. Prior to that he was a marketing consultant for the Rothbury Competition, now often called Electrical Forest, and was a enterprise growth exec with ePrize, now HelloWorld. He’s a 2006 grad of Michigan State College’s Eli Broad Faculty of Enterprise.