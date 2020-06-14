Blue Peter delivers powerful message for kids about racism and Black Lives Matter

The presenters of the BBC’s flagship kids’s present Blue Peter have stepped up with a powerful message for viewers about racism, the Black Lives Matter motion and what’s happening on the earth proper now.

Blue Peter’s Richie Driss, Mwaksy Mudenda and Lindsey Russell had private experiences to share as they spoke to their younger viewers about a few of the issues they’ll have seen within the information and heard folks speaking about.

Richie started: “Little question a few of you might have seen that within the information there have been protests and marches around the globe that began in America, and these are due to racism. Now, racism is to have a nasty opinion of somebody merely due to one thing that they will’t even assist, which is the color of their pores and skin. Being of blended heritage, I’ve suffered from it far too many occasions previously.”

On tonight’s #BluePeter, presenters @mwaksybluepeter, @RichieDriss and @Linds_bluepeter needed to talk to our viewers about racism. We need to stand collectively and pledge to do higher at preventing racism, to construct a greater future for everybody. pic.twitter.com/EXcgdl7URk — CBBC (@cbbc) June 11, 2020

Mwaksy added: “Sadly I’ve skilled racism too, and it makes me really feel actually upset that any individual would dislike me or assume negatively about me due to my pores and skin color, which like Richie stated is one thing that I’ve no management over in any way. Individuals shouldn’t be judged by the color of their pores and skin however by the content material of their character.

“Now a number of you might have heard folks saying, ‘black lives matter’. And that’s to not say that every one lives don’t matter, however it’s to say that racism proper now could be affecting black lives all around the world.”

Lindsey, who’s white, then advised viewers: “In contrast to Richie and Mwaksy, racism that’s one thing that I’ve by no means skilled. It’s one thing that I’ve discovered about and learn about and heard about, however I’ve by no means truly needed to undergo it.

“And when upsetting, uncomfortable stuff like that is occurring round us, it’s actually essential to keep in mind that you don’t have to have all of the solutions, however it’s actually actually essential – in the intervening time, now greater than ever – that we educate ourselves, we converse out and we use our voices, and we attempt to perceive… and in the intervening time listening and studying are our most powerful instruments.”

Younger viewers are inspired to go to the BBC newsround website for extra data, discuss about any considerations with a grown-up, or look for assistance on the CBBC web site.

