Bluepoint’s remake of Demon’s Souls has offered 1.4 million copies on PS5

Following the announcement of the acquisition of the studio by way of Sony PlayStation, Hermen Hulst has showed the determine.

Information-packed week for PlayStation. The day prior to this the acquisition of Bluepoint Video games by way of Sony was once introduced and, despite the fact that it’s one thing that we’ve got been looking ahead to a couple of months, we realized many extra main points of the brand new courting with the studio. The builders are already used to operating with the Eastern corporate, and that specialize in developing new worlds is likely one of the causes for the purchase.

In an interview with IGN, Hermen Hulst He has additionally identified the gross sales figures for Demon’s Souls, the most recent challenge printed by way of Bluepoint. In overall, the remake of the primary online game within the Souls saga has offered over 1.4 million copies on PS5 since its release in November 2020 accompanying the coming of the brand new technology console.

Those are exceptional figures for a identify that was once born being so area of interest, despite the fact that we won’t have many extra an identical initiatives one day. Marco Thrush, President of Bluepoint Video games, commented the day past that they’re operating on authentic content material, which might convey us a brand new IP or, possibly, any other installment of certainly one of Sony’s already recognized franchises.

Demon’s Souls has been one of the vital best rated releases on PS5. The vintage returned in taste with a exceptional technical stage and a excellent stability between what we already knew in regards to the identify and the advances that may be offered as of late. If you wish to know extra about it, we advise you check out our research.

