Blues Foundation Teams With SiriusXM to ‘Energy’ Bluesville Channel

SiriusXM and the Blues Foundation are set to announce on Monday that they’re teaming up for the latter org to present content material for the B.B. King’s Bluesville channel. The collaboration can have the Foundation offering archival content material from signature occasions like its annual Blues Corridor of Fame induction occasions, together with the published premiere of this summer season’s Blues Music Awards present.

The 2020 Digital Blues Music Awards present, which was initially held on-line in Might due to the pandemic, can have its SiriusXM bow on Bluesville, aka channel 74, Sept. four at 9 p.m. ET, with 4 re-airings all through Labor Day weekend.

“The Blues Foundation is sort of excited by this new partnership we’re embarking upon with B.B. King’s Bluesville on SiriusXM,” stated Barbara Newman, president and CEO of the Blues Foundation. “That channel will now be powered by the Blues Foundation, which implies that we’ll be offering and serving to develop content material to broaden the attain of the blues whereas providing persevering with academic info to the broad spectrum of listeners who subscribe to the SiriusXM community. We hope that extra listeners will tune in and that our continued collaborative efforts will assist us fulfill the Blues Foundation’s mission to protect, have fun and broaden consciousness of the blues.”

“We’re excited to work with the Blues Foundation to create a deeply curated and distinctive music vacation spot for our subscribers who love the blues,” stated Steve Blatter, Sirius XM’s senior VP and basic supervisor for music programming. “This collaboration will improve the B.B. King’s Bluesville listener expertise with a 123 of archival content material that solely the Blues Foundation can present. This can be a smart way to additional have fun and protect the blues heritage in America.”

SiriusXM’s Bluesville channel groups with Blues Foundation

Courtesy SiriusXM

The Blues Music Awards present was hosted by SiriusXM host Shemekia Copeland (seen above), with performances from residence by nominees together with Tommy Castro, Walter Trout, Thornetta Davies, Southern Avenue, Sue Foley, Billy Department, Victor Wainwright, Samantha Fish and Kingfish. Additionally showing as presenters or particular company have been well-known names like Bonnie Raitt, Bettye LaVette, Steve Miller, Dion, Little Steven Van Zandt, Charlie Musselwhite, Ruthie Foster, Implausible Negrito, Keb’ Mo,’ Warren Haynes, Willian Bell, Robert Cray, Beth Hart and Elvis Bishop. Flashback performances from the archives by Koko Taylor, Honeyboy Edwards, Irma Thomas, Luther Allison and Taj Mahal spherical out the present.

The awards present being aired by Bluesville was dominated by Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, who received 5 trophies: greatest rising artist album, greatest up to date blues album, album of the yr, greatest up to date blues male artist and greatest instrumentalist. Sugaray Rayford picked up entertainer of the yr. Among the many veteran winners have been Mavis Staples as vocalist, Bobby Rush for soul blues album, LaVette for soul blues feminine artist, and Jimmie Vaughan for conventional blues male artist. Present host Copeland received as 2020’s contemporary blues feminine artist.

Repeat airings of the Blues Music Awards after the Friday premiere come come Sept. 5 at three a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, and Sept. 6 at 6 a.m. and three p.m. ET.