Blumhouse Developing Indian Anthology Series With Dina Dattani

Blumhouse Tv is growing a seven-part Indian anthology collection with government producer Dina Dattani (“The Ashram,” “Brahman Naman”).

Every feature-length episode will discover the themes and mythology set in opposition to the backdrop of native Indian festivals, with the undertaking particularly concentrating on the Indian viewers.

The U.S. studio beforehand loved success in India with style fare akin to critically-acclaimed Netflix Authentic collection “Ghoul,” and most just lately “Betaal,” produced in partnership with SK International Leisure and Shah Rukh Khan’s Crimson Chillies Leisure.

Dattani, a former media and leisure lawyer who moved into manufacturing, is overseeing the collection. Her producing credit embrace the Sundance Grand Jury-nominated movie “Brahman Naman,” written by Selection correspondent Naman Ramachandran.

“Developing this anthology in partnership with Blumhouse, whose signature on this style is second to none, has been actually thrilling, including thrills, thriller and intrigue to our tales that are set in opposition to the backdrop of a number of Indian folks and regional festivals. We’re lucky to have proficient, rising administrators in India who will make this a really distinctive collaboration,” mentioned Dattani.

“We beloved our expertise making exhibits like ‘Ghoul’ and ‘Betaal’ and hope to proceed to thrill and delight a rising style viewers. We’re excited to companion with Dina and the gifted storytellers and creatives within the Indian filmmaking neighborhood to deliver their tales to display screen,” mentioned Jeremy Gold, president of Blumhouse Tv, who just lately grew to become the only head of the corporate.

Blumhouse Tv’s style thriller “Evil Eye” (pictured) is about to premiere on Oct. 13 as a part of the ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ slate of eight movies for Amazon Prime Video. Government produced by Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, “Evil Eye” is predicated upon Indian mythology and the idea of reincarnation, in addition to astrology. The movie options a wholly South Asian solid, author and administrators.

Blumhouse Tv — the ITV Studios-backed TV division of Jason Blum’s horror-based empire — most just lately signed up “Handmaid’s Story” star Elisabeth Moss to play former Congresswoman Katie Hill in a streaming movie adaptation of her forthcoming guide “She Will Rise: Turning into a Warrior within the Battle for True Equality.”