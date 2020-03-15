Blumhouse Suspends Production on B.J. Novak’s ‘Vengeance’ Over Coronavirus

Blumhouse has suspended manufacturing on its thriller “Vengeance,” B.J. Novak’s directorial debut, as a result of issues concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

“Vengeance” had been taking pictures in Albuquerque, N.M., through the previous two weeks. Crew members had been knowledgeable of the choice on Saturday.

Novak is directing from his personal script, and particulars of challenge and its logline have been saved beneath wraps. He’s additionally starring with Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher and Boyd Holbrook. Jason Blum is producing beneath his Blumhouse banner together with Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilteath of Divide/Conquer.

Novak is finest recognized for portraying Ryan Howard character on the NBC sitcom “The Workplace.” He was additionally a author, director, and govt producer on the sequence.

Blumhouse Productions just lately generated a horror hit with “The Invisible Man” and has launched growth of an untitled Dracula film with Karyn Kusama hooked up to direct. After breaking out as a producer on the unique “Paranormal Exercise,” Blum’s title has change into synonymous with all issues horror because the filmmaker launched franchises together with “Insidious,” “Sinister,” “Ouija” and “The Purge.” Blum has obtained nominations for the Academy Award for finest image for producing “Whiplash,” “Get Out,” and “BlacKkKlansman.”

“Vengeance” is the newest characteristic to be sidelined by the epidemic. Warner Bros. has additionally suspended taking pictures of “The Batman” for 2 weeks, Sony halted “The Man From Toronto” and Common has suspended manufacturing of “Flint Sturdy” and “Jurassic Park: Dominion.”