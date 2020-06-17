Blumhouse’s Dracula Director Karyn Kusama Reveals What’s Going To Be Different About The New Movie

It’s a reasonably devoted adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel. That’s what I’ll say. It’s utilizing the concept of, I believe one thing that will get ignored with the diversifications of Dracula previously is the concept of a number of voices and in reality, the guide is crammed with completely different factors of view. The one standpoint we don’t get entry to and most diversifications give entry to is Dracula himself. So, I might simply say in some respect that is gonna be an adaptation referred to as Dracula nevertheless it’s maybe not the identical sort of romantic hero that we’ve seen in previous diversifications of Dracula.