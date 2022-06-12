Blunder in the pits and abandonment due to mechanical failure: Ferrari’s black Sunday at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari before finishing the race (REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger)

Ferrari seeks to recover the titles of Drivers and Constructors in the formula 1. This year his car, the F1-75, showed his potential with the two wins of Charles Leclerc, who came to lead the contest. But in recent races the Scuderia de Maranello has been making mistakes that were added to the mechanical failures of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, in which Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won and moved away at the top of the tournament.

Leclerc took pole positions on the Baku street circuit and hoped to recover with the aim of winning and returning to the top of the championship. But from the start it got complicated as he was overtaken by Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) before reaching the first corner.

Then the Monegasque sought not to lose track of Checo, who commanded the actions at the beginning until in the ninth lap, Carlos Sainzthe other ferrarista, had a gearbox problem in his car and was stuck on the runway from turn 4. The virtual safety car came in and Leclerc came in on lap 10 to make his first stop , but lost time as they couldn’t get the cricket out (5 second stoppage). It was a failure that should not happen in a team from the Máxima and less so in one of the level of Ferrari. The Monegasque was third behind the Red Bull riders.

The abandonment of Carlos Sainz due to gearbox failure

Although on lap 21 there was another scene blow as Smoke came out of the combustion engine of Leclerc’s car and its failure left him out of the race. Verstappen went on to command the competition ahead of Checo Pérez. It was the third race in which the Monegasque lost a victory, due to problems with his car and errors in the strategy of his team.

“The failure was sudden. I am very disappointed, although I went through more difficult problems in my career. But the championship is long, ”said Charles in his first intervention with the media in the pits. “It was very frustrating and it was a negative day for the whole team. It is very difficult for me to get into a rhythm in this championship. But we have to be united as a team and hopefully it won’t happen again,” said Sainz.

Ferrari left Azerbaijan without being able to score even one point. Leclerc was third in the championship, 34 points behind Verstappen and for the third time in a row he missed out on a possible win either through his own or the team’s faults.

Leclerc’s combustion engine failure

In Spain, it defected due to a problem in the turbo and the MGU-H, which is the system that uses the gases from the engine to generate electricity. His desertion cost him the tip of the championship that from that moment passed into the hands of Verstappen.

In Monaco he led, but his squad called him earlier than expected to the pits to put on 17th tires to put on intermediate tires for rain. He lost the lead of the race. But the worst happened on lap 22 when they made him enter again, although at the same time Sainz was there. The bewilderment in Ferrari was total and Charles gave a deafening cry: “Shit, shit! Why did they do this?

This Sunday Leclerc added another frustration and with the aggravation of having started for the third time in a row from pole positions. Ferrari will have to review why the Monegasque’s engine said enough and what happened in the transmission of Sainz’s car. If the Italian team wants to recover its laurels, it will have to do everything possible to avoid a repetition of these problems. A few days ago, his current boss, Mattia Binottosaid “his team’s goal was to become competitive again, but not to win for the title…”

La Rossa hasn’t won a Drivers’ title since 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen and since 2008 it has not done so in the Constructors’ category.

