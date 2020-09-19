Entertainment

BMC does not want to pay penalty to Kangana Ranaut, this argument in the Bombay High Court …

September 19, 2020
2 Min Read

In its affidavit on the petition filed by the Bombay High Court seeking compensation of Rs 2 crore for the alleged illegal part of Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow being demolished, the BMC said that the petition was an abuse of legal process. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its affidavit requested the court to dismiss Kangana Ranaut’s petition and impose a fine on her for filing such a petition. Also Read – Actress Shweta Tripathi gave this reaction on Kangana’s statement, said- Any force here in our mouth …

According to the affidavit, “The writ petition and the relief sought therein abuses the legal process. The petition should not be considered and it should be dismissed with fine. ‘

On September 9, BMC took the action of sabotage alleging illegal construction in Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow. On the same day, the court stayed the BMC action after knocking the door of the High Court of Ranaut. After this, on September 15, Kangana Ranaut in her amended petition demanded Rs 2 crore as compensation for the action taken by BMC.

(input language)

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment