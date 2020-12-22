BMC Guidelines for Passengers: Corona straining in Britain causes chaos in India, new guidelines released, learn 10 important things

BMC Guidelines For Passengers: After the arrival of the new strain of Corona in Britain, there has been a worldwide stir. It is being told that this mutation form of corona can infect people up to 70 percent faster. In such a situation, after Europe, the Government of India has also stopped flights coming from Britain from 12.00 pm on 22 December to 12.00 noon on 31 December. At the same time, new guidelines have also been issued for those who landed in Mumbai. Also Read – Panic of Coronavirus strain, 7 passengers returning from UK leave Covid-19 Positive

1- Those who land in Mumbai from Gulf countries or European countries will be institutionalized. The expenses incurred during this period will be of that person only.

2- If symptoms of corona are found in any passenger, then he will be sent to GT Hospital in Mumbai Fort area so that he can be treated.

3- RT-PCR test of passengers will not be done on landing in Mumbai. This test will be done from 5th to 7th day at the expense of the passengers only. If you are found corona infected in this, you will be quarantined for 7 days, but if you are not found infected then you will be discharged. However, they will have to remain home quarantined. During this time, if the report comes positive and the symptoms of corona are not found in you then you will be quarantined in the hotel itself.

4- Passengers will be transported to the hotel by the best bus.

5- Travelers coming from the Middle East and European countries will need about 4000 thousand rooms daily. Passengers will have to bear the cost of this themselves.

6- Passports of the passengers will be deposited in the hotel, later it will be returned to them during discharge.

7- Employees working at Mumbai International Airport will be provided with the facility of PPE kits.

8- Private labs will be linked with quarantine hotels for testing passengers coming from these places. Passengers will also have to bear the expenses of testing.

9- This operation will be completed under the supervision of MCD and Collector.

10- This rule will be applicable to all passengers coming from Middle East and European countries at Mumbai International Airport.