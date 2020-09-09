Entertainment

BMC hammer will not run at Kangana Ranaut’s office, Bombay High Court prohibits sabotage

September 9, 2020
3 Min Read

Kangana Ranaut BMC News: The Bombay High Court has stayed the demolition of BMC at the office of actress Kangana Ranaut. Actress Kangana Ranaut had approached the Bombay High Court to challenge the Mumbai Municipal Body (BMC) notice regarding ‘illegal construction’ in her bungalow in Mumbai and requested a stay on the demolition process. Was The court has banned the sabotage at Kangana’s office and sought answers from the BMC. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut ejected amid sloganeering at Mumbai airport, security personnel deployed in large numbers

Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about this and said that there is no illegal construction in my house. The government has also banned sabotage till September 30 in the Kovid crisis. Bollywood now look at this fascism looks like something.

Let me tell you that Kangana Ranaut is coming to Mumbai in the security of Y + category today amid the controversy over the statement comparing Mumbai to PoK. Kangana Ranaut has left for Mumbai from her house in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh between Shiv Sena to wrangling and Sanjay Raut to Jubani war.

He has once again attacked the Maharashtra government over the BMC’s drive to demolish the house. He once again compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying that the ‘Maharashtra government and its goons’ wanted to illegally break up his office.

Kangana tweeted several times simultaneously and said that ‘I am never wrong and my enemies have proved this again. So my Mumbai is now PoK.

In another tweet, Kangana shared photos of policemen and officers and wrote, ‘Babur and his army’.

In another tweet, he said, “When I am going to the airport for Mumbai Darshan, at the same time the Maharashtra government and its goons are present on my property and are preparing to drop it illegally.” Drop! I have also promised to give blood for Maharashtra, it is nothing. Take everything from me, but my spirits will grow higher. ‘

(Input: agency)

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment