BMC hammer will not run at Kangana Ranaut’s office, Bombay High Court prohibits sabotage

Kangana Ranaut BMC News: The Bombay High Court has stayed the demolition of BMC at the office of actress Kangana Ranaut. Actress Kangana Ranaut had approached the Bombay High Court to challenge the Mumbai Municipal Body (BMC) notice regarding ‘illegal construction’ in her bungalow in Mumbai and requested a stay on the demolition process. Was The court has banned the sabotage at Kangana’s office and sought answers from the BMC. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut ejected amid sloganeering at Mumbai airport, security personnel deployed in large numbers

Bombay High Court stays BMC’s demolition at Kangana Ranaut’s property, asks the civic body to file reply on actor’s petition pic.twitter.com/VaoeBSOnay Also Read – Just 24 hours time to save your bungalow near Kangna, said- Remember Babar, this temple will be built again – ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020 Also Read – No security can stop the actress from coming to the airport before Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai!

Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about this and said that there is no illegal construction in my house. The government has also banned sabotage till September 30 in the Kovid crisis. Bollywood now look at this fascism looks like something.

There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like 🙂#DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Let me tell you that Kangana Ranaut is coming to Mumbai in the security of Y + category today amid the controversy over the statement comparing Mumbai to PoK. Kangana Ranaut has left for Mumbai from her house in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh between Shiv Sena to wrangling and Sanjay Raut to Jubani war.

#WATCH Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carry out demolition at Kangana Ranaut’s property. pic.twitter.com/ztn2L0Jg54 – ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

He has once again attacked the Maharashtra government over the BMC’s drive to demolish the house. He once again compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying that the ‘Maharashtra government and its goons’ wanted to illegally break up his office.

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 4 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Kangana tweeted several times simultaneously and said that ‘I am never wrong and my enemies have proved this again. So my Mumbai is now PoK.

In another tweet, Kangana shared photos of policemen and officers and wrote, ‘Babur and his army’.

As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher. pic.twitter.com/6lE9LoKGjq – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

In another tweet, he said, “When I am going to the airport for Mumbai Darshan, at the same time the Maharashtra government and its goons are present on my property and are preparing to drop it illegally.” Drop! I have also promised to give blood for Maharashtra, it is nothing. Take everything from me, but my spirits will grow higher. ‘

