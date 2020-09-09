BMC lying on Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow, entered illegally: lawyer

Mumbai: Advocate for Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday alleged that the Municipal body is lying about the illegal construction of their bungalow in Bandra which was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the day. Also Read – Kangana office sabotage case: Sharad Pawar said – if BMC reduced according to rules, then it is fine

The Shiv Sena-dominated BMC on Wednesday began demolishing illegal constructions at the actress's Bandra bungalow after the controversy escalated following Kangana's remarks about the Mumbai Police. However, the Bombay High Court later stayed the process and asked the Municipal Corporation to know how it entered the asset when its mistress was not present there.

Speaking to media persons outside Kangana's office after the adjournment order, his lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui said, "BMC is lying. He says that he gave a notice to stop the work. But such notice is given when the construction work is going on."

The notice given is illegal and they entered the premises illegally. There was no work underway at the premises: Kangana Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui #Mumbai

Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui said, “No construction work was going on at that place. It was completed about one and a half years ago. ” He said that BMC officials were told that they had approached the Bombay High Court against the demolition of the construction work, but the municipal authorities had not stopped the process.

Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui said that the ‘stop work’ notice that was given is a bay foundation and illegal, stop work has to be given to those whose work is started in the house. They entered the house illegally, threatening everyone in the neighborhood. I had already replied to the notice yesterday.

Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer said, “They rejected our answer in the morning and there were people there to break even before rejecting it.” We have a lot of legal options, they hurt the property a lot. Whatever we have to do, we should not accept defeat.

#WATCH Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carry out demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property.

Lawyer said, “I also told him that this subject is in court. Despite this, he did not stop the demolition. It was stopped only when the High Court ordered a stay on it. “

A recent statement by Kangana about the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra has created controversy. She claimed that she feels unperturbed in Mumbai. After this, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked him not to return to Mumbai. After Raut’s statement, the actress compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).