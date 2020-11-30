BMC will give ‘free mask’ to those who violate Coronavirus rules, but will be fined

Mumbai Coronavirus News: BMC is going to start a new initiative to make people aware of Corona virus. Under this, free masks will be given to those who appear without masks in public places in Mumbai. However, on the other hand, the municipal body will also charge a fine of Rs 200 from those who do not follow the rule of wearing masks. Also Read – VIDEO: Traffic police dragged on the bonnet of the car after breaking the rules, CCTV incident

The BMC said on Sunday that it took action against 4.85 lakh people from April to November 28 for not wearing masks in public places and collected Rs 10.7 crore as penalty. The BMC said that when the person goes ahead without a mask after paying the fine, the purpose of the Kovid-19 prevention protocol is not fulfilled so 'they will be given free masks and Rs 200 will be charged as fine. According to official figures, a total of 2,82,821 cases of corona virus have been reported in Mumbai till Sunday.

