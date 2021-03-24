BMG and KKR Join Forces to Acquire Music Catalogs

The already-crowded music-catalog-acquisition enterprise simply received a formidable new participant: Germany-based music firm BMG and world funding agency KKR have introduced they’ll be part of forces to pursue recorded music, music publishing and different music-rights acquisitions. “Working collectively, the businesses will ship a compelling answer for artists, songwriters and different music rights house owners in search of to notice and develop the worth of their music belongings,” the announcement reads.

The settlement is phenomenal as a result of it combines BMG’s music and business information and contacts — not to point out its recorded-music and publishing operations — with KKR’s community, sources and expertise as an investor in market-leading music, digital, media and content material companies.

The announcement notes that the brand new relationship doesn’t contain any switch or sale of fairness in BMG or the formation of a three way partnership between KKR and BMG, which is a part of the worldwide media, providers and training firm Bertelsmann.

The brand new alliance will want heft to reach a market that many really feel is already overheated. Hipgnosis Songs has invesedt greater than $2 billion in catalogs in simply over two and a half years; within the final months of 2020, it acquired 50% of Neil Younger’s catalog, in addition to these of Fleetwood Mac veteran Lindsey Buckingham and producer/govt Jimmy Iovine, whereas Common purchased Bob Dylan’s total publishing catalog for a reported sum of practically $400 million. Together with the above and different massive offers, Stevie Nicks, Buckingham’s longtime bandmate in Fleetwood Mac, offered her publishing catalog to Major Wave for a reported $100 million in December.

Because it was based in 2008, BMG has acquired a number of catalogs, a lot of them throughout the time of KKR’s shareholding in BMG from 2009 to 2013. Transactions embody music publishing investments within the Chrysalis, Crosstown, Cherry Lane, Bug and R2M catalogs; in recordings the Sanctuary, Mute, Skint/Loaded and Strictly Rhythm catalogs; and the Infectious, Vagrant, S-Curve, Rise and BBR Music Group labels.

As well as to its prior funding in BMG, KKR has invested in music companies resembling Gibson musical devices and Alpha Theta (f.ok.a. Pioneer DJ). The agency additionally has broad expertise investing within the digital media and content material sectors, together with investments in ByteDance (TikTok), Jio Platforms (JioSaavn), Epic Video games, AppLovin, OverDrive, RBmedia, WebMD, UFC, Leonine, Subsequent Difficulty Media and Nielsen.

In January, KKR introduced the acquisition of a majority stake within the music catalog of songwriter and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, together with music publishing and recorded music rights. In the identical month BMG introduced it had acquired outright Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood’s pursuits within the band’s recordings.

Latham & Watkins LLP served as authorized advisor to KKR.

Bertelsmann Chairman & CEO Thomas Rabe stated: “BMG and KKR can collectively pursue alternatives for acquisitions of main catalogs of music rights any further. Along with KKR, we’re ideally positioned to make engaging provides to rights house owners.”

Richard Sarnoff, Companion at KKR and beforehand a longstanding govt at Bertelsmann, stated, “BMG has develop into an revolutionary chief within the music business by embracing digital traits early on, whereas all the time inserting artists on the middle of all the pieces they do.”

BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch stated, “Our early partnership with KKR helped us quickly develop into the primary new worldwide music firm of the streaming age successful the belief of artists and songwriters with nice service and 21 st century ranges of equity and transparency.”