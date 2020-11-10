BMI Country Awards Name Morgan Wallen Hit ‘Whiskey Glasses’ Top Song

Ross Copperman obtained the BMI Country Awards’ songwriter of the 12 months honor in accolades that had been introduced Monday. “Whiskey Glasses,” a success for Morgan Wallen that was co-written by BMI author Ben Burgess, was named tune of the 12 months.

Warner Chappell was awarded writer of the 12 months honors for the third straight 12 months within the digital proceedings, which had been put up on BMI’s web site Monday in lieu of the ceremony that normally takes place on the org’s Music Row headquarters on the eve of the CMA Awards. Almost half of the songs being honored by BMI as the highest nation tunes of the 12 months — 21 out of fifty — had Warner Chappell as writer, together with “Whiskey Glasses” in addition to the Maren Morris hit “The Bones,” the Blake Shelton smash “God’s Country” and the Dan + Shay/Justin Bieber collaboration “10,000 Hours.”

Copperman gained songwriter of the 12 months by having his hand in six of the 50 prime tracks — “Catch,” “Dwelling,” “Love Ain’t,” “Love Somebody,” “Tip of My Tongue” and “What She Desires Tonight.”

In successful tune of the 12 months for “Whiskey Glasses,” Burgess was getting his very first BMI Award. The monitor, which helped certify Wallen as a star, has been acknowledged as the highest nation radio tune of 2019 and was licensed triple-platinum.

The rollout of awards on BMI’s web site included various musical performances, like Burgess doing his personal model of “Whiskey Glasses,” along with speeches and shows.

Lacking this 12 months is the Icon Award, which yearly goes to one of many legends of nation music, with BMI holding off on that honor till it could actually once more be awarded in individual with an all-star salute.

Nonetheless, BMI’s internet web page for this 12 months’s awards pays particular consideration to Dolly Parton, with next-generation songwriters and stars like Brandi Carlile, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Ashley McBryde and Scotty McCreery providing testimonials about completely different Parton songs.

“This 12 months has been a problem for all of Music Metropolis, however this group has tailored fantastically and supported each other so unfailingly,” BMI’s VP of artistic for Nashville, Clay Bradley, mentioned in a press release. “Although this ceremony might look completely different, BMI is as proud as ever to as soon as once more honor essentially the most carried out songs of the 12 months.”

The assembled movies and an entire checklist of winners might be discovered right here.