BMI Names Sandye Taylor Chief Variety, Equity and Inclusion Officer

BMI has introduced that Sandye Taylor is becoming a member of the corporate as Chief Variety, Equity and Inclusion Officer. She is going to report back to the performing rights group’s President & CEO Mike O’Neill and might be a member of the corporate’s Government Management Crew. Taylor’s first day at BMI might be March eighth.

In keeping with the announcement, Taylor might be accountable for main BMI’s variety, fairness and inclusion technique. She is going to work intently with the corporate’s senior administration workforce to help BMI’s core values, construct on BMI’s dedication to fostering an inclusive office, and information an equitable method to attracting, retaining, and advancing numerous expertise. She can even spearhead BMI’s neighborhood engagement initiatives.

Stated O’Neill, “I’m excited to welcome Sandye to BMI and to work intently together with her as we proceed to additional our efforts round variety, fairness and inclusion and incorporate them into all elements of our enterprise. All through her profession, Sandye has demonstrated the flexibility to efficiently convert technique into concrete motion, and her management, perspective and expertise might be invaluable as we proceed down this essential path, at all times recognizing that there’s extra work to do.”

Taylor added, “I’m thrilled to affix the BMI workforce as they proceed their journey of cultivating an inclusive office the place each worker feels valued and empowered. I sit up for serving to facilitate a tradition of belonging and connectivity that allows all workforce members to meaningfully contribute and achieve recognition for his or her efficiency. BMI’s management is dedicated to persevering with DE&I progress, and I’m excited to assist lead this critically necessary work.”

In November, senior executives on the group had been accused of “informal racism” and a “poisonous” work atmosphere by greater than 15 present and former workers and musicians in an intensive report revealed by Rolling Stone. O’Neill acknowledged the incidents in a memo despatched to the group’s employees obtained by Selection however took concern with a number of elements of the article. “Whereas I’m happy with the progress we’ve made in our dedication to changing into extra inclusive and numerous, we nonetheless have work to do,” he wrote partially.

Taylor joins BMI from Royal Financial institution of Canada, the place she was the World Head of Variety & Inclusion for the Capital Markets group since 2015. In that function, she was accountable for the RBC Capital Markets international variety and inclusion technique, which included the launch of Variety Management Councils, the institution of accountability and progress measures, the creation of recruiting packages to focus on numerous undergraduate and graduate candidates, and different initiatives.

Previous to RBC Capital Markets, Taylor labored for 12 years at Financial institution of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) the place she was Senior Vice President, Head of D&I for World Wealth & Funding Administration and World Banking & Markets. In prior roles, Taylor additionally practiced regulation in public service and non-public regulation companies.