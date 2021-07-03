BMW Boosts Company Undertaking Funding Pool To $900 Million

German automaker BMW has established a 2d company project fund, earmarking $300 million to bankroll startup corporations all for sustainability, complex production and long term transportation, the corporate mentioned Wednesday.

BMW i Ventures, based totally in Mountain View, California, will set up the fund, in addition to proceeding to disburse cash from its preliminary 500-million-euro fund. The 2 finances carry BMW’s overall project funding pool to almost $900 million, one of the most greatest within the international auto business.

Toyota Ventures, the company project arm of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp which continuously co-invests with BMW, previous this month introduced a 2d funding fund, totaling $300 million, with a focal point on sustainability generation and startups, bringing its overall property underneath funding to greater than $500 million.

Previous investments have ranged from Boston Steel to Prometheus Fuels

BMW, thru five-year-old i Ventures, up to now has invested in additional than 50 corporations, together with a number of that experience long gone or are making plans to head public, amongst them ChargePoint and Proterra.

Its focal point is still on early to mid-stage startup corporations, lots of them based totally in Silicon Valley.

Previous investments have ranged from Boston Steel, whose generation allows emissions-free metal manufacturing, to Prometheus Fuels, a manufacturer of carbon-neutral fuel.

Marcus Behrendt and Kasper Sage head i Ventures as managing companions.

BMW i Ventures and Toyota Ventures have collectively invested in 5 startups, together with Might Mobility and Nauto.

The brand new fund will spend money on automobile and production automation, information and connectivity, in addition to in corporations desirous about efforts to cut back carbon emissions in each facet of transportation, together with provide chains, Sage mentioned.

Behrendt mentioned BMW will proceed to believe co-investments with company companions reminiscent of Toyota, Porsche and Jaguar Land Rover. BMW i Ventures and Toyota Ventures have collectively invested in 5 startups, together with Might Mobility and Nauto.

