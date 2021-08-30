BMW Championship 2021: Patrick Cantlay Surpasses Bryson DeChambeau In 6-hole Playoff | Bleacher File

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR by the use of Getty Photographs Patrick Cantlay outlived Bryson DeChambeau to win the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golfing Membership in Owings Generators, Maryland. Cantlay defeated DeChambeau in a surprising dying playoff to take his 3rd PGA Excursion win of the season.

🎬📺 Loose Motion pictures and Loose TV Displays! 🎭🎬 The 5th playoff gap summed up how the night time spread out. DeChambeau made the primary tee and noticed his ball land six toes from the flagpole. Cantlay then stepped to the tee and did it yet another time. The leap forward in the end got here when Cantlay made an extended birdie putt at the 6th playoff gap. DeChambeau, who struggled along with his putter within the grasp all day, couldn’t in finding the mark from inside of ten toes. BMW championship standings 1. Patrick Cantlay (-27) 2. Bryson DeChambeau (-27) 3. Sungjae Im (-23) 4. Rory McIlroy (-22) 5. Erik van Rooyen (-21) T6. Dustin Johnson (-20) T6. Sergio Garcia (-20) 8. Sam Burns (-19) T9. Alex Noren (-18) T9. Jon Rahm (-18) T9. Abraham Ancer (-18) Complete scoreboard by the use of PGAtour.com On Sunday, the overall spherical began to turn into a two-horse race between Cantlay and DeChambeau after main on 54 holes. Sungjae Im used to be 3 photographs again in 3rd position. Now not simplest did the pair proceed to distance themselves from the remainder of the sphere, however in addition they engaged in a dramatic head-to-head fight because the spherical stepped forward. The other taking part in types for Cantlay and DeChambeau made for an entertaining recreation of chess. The pair had been even during the first 9 earlier than DeChambeau moved ahead with 3 immediately birdies after making the flip to quantity 10. Cantlay dropped a 22-foot birdie putt at quantity 14 to take a part of the lead. They remained in a 15-hole impasse earlier than Cantlay misplaced treasured floor at quantity 16. He hooked his first two photographs within the tough and shot previous the fairway along with his way. Coping with a troublesome lie of merely saving {couples} has been a problem for the Lengthy Seaside, California resident. His nine-foot putt discovered the ground of the cup to stay him underneath at 27. DeChambeau, alternatively, used to be cash on a 13-footer to earn a birdie. He bounced again effectively after seeing his second-shot way land a long way under the fairway. Cantlay then overlooked a golden alternative to climb again to the tip of the standings. DeChambeau’s tee shot at quantity 17 didn’t make it to the fairway, and he hit his chip closely from the tough on his method to a bogey. Cantlay used to be not able to capitalize as his tee shot bounced into the water. He restricted the wear and tear with a bogey to stick inside of one shot of DeChambeau on his method to the 18th tee. DeChambeau’s journey at No. 18 bounced to a prevent at the fairway after touring 333 yards. Cantlay additionally discovered the green and left himself with a 22-foot birdie putt after hitting the fairway. Cantlay’s hopes of forcing a playoff rested totally on that putt and he got here at the assault once more. DeChambeau may have puzzled Cantlay’s exploits as he nonetheless had a birdie likelihood. Then again, his putt rolled neatly to the left aspect of the cup and he needed to accept a par. Cantlay just about pulled some other rabbit out of his hat at the first playoff gap. After a foul way left him within the thick stuff, he noticed his chip roll towards the outlet and run down the best lip. Cantlay’s magic carried over to the second one playoff gap. He interrupted his way and completed at the entrance finish of the fairway, 54 toes from the flagstick. DeChambeau, in the meantime, used to be no longer a long way from hollowing out in two. In spite of being within the motive force’s seat, the 2020 US Open champion used to be not able to near the door as a result of his seven-foot birdie putt used to be astray. At the fourth playoff gap, the shoe used to be at the different aspect, as DeChambeau needed to rally after slashing his power into the creek that ran alongside the green. Cantlay used to be not able to transform the birdie putt that gained the match. In combination they made for most likely essentially the most dramatic finish of the yr. Now that the BMW Championship has ended, all roads result in Atlanta’s East Lake Golfing Membership for the Excursion Championship. Along with the fight for the FedEx Cup, the overall prevent of this season will assist to respective squads for the 2021 Ryder Cup.

__sp_noscript_plAc3h0ldR_6“,”period”:61,”description”:”Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors go back to Houston for the primary time since Curry speculated the 1969 moon touchdown used to be faux. He authorized NASA’s invitation and can seek advice from the Johnson Area Heart. Watch the video above for extra about Curry’s moon touchdown conspiracy troll that brought about an web frenzy.nnnnBleacher File is the go-to vacation spot for basketball enthusiasts in all places. B/R’s NBA protection delivers must-see on-court research and highlights each day. Connect with the NBA tales, groups, athletes and highlights that make the sport greater than a recreation.nnDownload the unfastened Bleacher File app to catch the entire moments that subject in a single position. Get the app to get the sport.”,”cc_url”:null,”author_name”:”Bleacher File”,”analytics”:{“video_id”:67676,”identify”:”Steph Curry Returns to Houston for the First Time Since His Moon Touchdown Troll”,”circulate”:”featured”,”published_at”:”2019-03-13T16:26:38″,”individual”:”stephen-curry”,”league”:”nba”,”identification”:”d624b39b-e814-4930-976e-c8408729d213″,”editorial”:”apple-video”},”ad_stitched_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Touchdown Troll”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:””},”autoplay”:false},”attachments”:[]},”67678″:{“url_hash”:”d1d2b14f226727e0ac20b7bf368cddd677eaf21601aac7b27da64adaf6cc6120″,”url”:”http://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/67678″,”updated_at”:”2019-03-15T16:45:20Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”featured”,”tag_id”:88410,”short_name”:”Featured”,”brand”:”featured.png”,”display_name”:”Featured”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”v”,”playlist_tag_name”:”featured”,”playlist_id”:98310,”permalink”:”/submit/featured/0d84d41f-ba3a-4996-9a0a-6b93d7d31c55″,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”d1d2b14f226727e0ac20b7bf368cddd677eaf21601aac7b27da64adaf6cc6120″,”original_url_hash”:70229852,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”551.0000000000″,”id_str”:”6487201684″,”identification”:6487201684,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/featured_v/tracks/6487201684″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”flagged”:null,”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2019-03-15T16:45:20Z”,”content_type”:”video”,”content material”:{“identify”:”OBJ’s Industry to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/5c/87/0a/c7/d820/4192/a5c2/c650abb23d58/crop_exact_gettyimages-1076225172-612×612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611″,”metadata”:{“video_url”:”https://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/67678/akamai.json”,”video_id”:67678,”identify”:”Odell Beckham Jr.’s Industry to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/5c/87/0a/c7/d820/4192/a5c2/c650abb23d58/crop_exact_gettyimages-1076225172-612×612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611″,”tags”:[“nfl”,”apple-video”],”stub_id”:”0d84d41f-ba3a-4996-9a0a-6b93d7d31c55″,”share_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com/submit/featured/0d84d41f-ba3a-4996-9a0a-6b93d7d31c55″,”provider_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com”,”provider_name”:”Bleacher File”,”personalised”:null,”mp4_url”:”https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.internet/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/82/80/8280812d-adcb-4f12-876d-0674106105d5/03132019_SOCIAL_NEWS_OBJ_TRADE_MD_V2_800k.mp4″,”impression_tracking”:null,”hls_url”:”https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.internet/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/82/80/8280812d-adcb-4f12-876d-0674106105d5/03132019_SOCIAL_NEWS_OBJ_TRADE_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8″,”genres”:null,”embed_code”:” __sp_noscript_plAc3h0ldR_7 “,”period”:58,”description”:”The business of Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns stunned the NFL. However his new workforce could not be extra hyped, together with LSU teammate Jarvis Landry. Watch the video above for extra response to the blockbuster deal.nnnnLooking for the most productive NFL protection round? Bleacher File is the go-to vacation spot for armchair quarterbacks in all places. Connect with the NFL tales, groups, athletes and highlights that make the sport greater than a recreation. You’ve by no means been so able for some soccer.nnDownload the unfastened Bleacher File app to catch the entire moments that subject in a single position. Get the app to get the sport. “,”cc_url”:null,”author_name”:”Bleacher File”,”analytics”:{“video_id”:67678,”identify”:”Odell Beckham Jr.’s Industry to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped”,”circulate”:”featured”,”published_at”:”2019-03-13T19:11:22″,”league”:”nfl”,”identification”:”304e8b37-2369-460b-ab6d-f17e83047626″,”editorial”:”apple-video”},”ad_stitched_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”OBJ’s Industry to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:””},”autoplay”:false},”attachments”:[]},”68802″:{“url_hash”:”cd0d1dfceca7414d5805cba288ac526ef4afc1cd5c91df70e341f462e1685de9″,”url”:”http://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/68802″,”updated_at”:”2019-03-20T11:26:47Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”featured”,”tag_id”:88410,”short_name”:”Featured”,”brand”:”featured.png”,”display_name”:”Featured”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”v”,”playlist_tag_name”:”featured”,”playlist_id”:98310,”permalink”:”/submit/featured/3f73b25f-50dd-4f2c-99e4-ac2524cbf88b”,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”cd0d1dfceca7414d5805cba288ac526ef4afc1cd5c91df70e341f462e1685de9″,”original_url_hash”:126826365,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”552.0000000000″,”id_str”:”6487629492″,”identification”:6487629492,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/featured_v/tracks/6487629492″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”flagged”:null,”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2019-03-20T11:26:47Z”,”content_type”:”video”,”content material”:{“identify”:”UM’s Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Insanity”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/ed/9c/31/65/4381/4938/bccc/8f9e59213629/crop_exact_gettyimages-1136702993-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611″,”metadata”:{“video_url”:”https://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/68802/akamai.json”,”video_id”:68802,”identify”:”Michigan Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Insanity”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/ed/9c/31/65/4381/4938/bccc/8f9e59213629/crop_exact_gettyimages-1136702993-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611″,”tags”:[“ncaa-tournament”,”ignas-brazdeikis”,”college-basketball”,”apple-video”],”stub_id”:”3f73b25f-50dd-4f2c-99e4-ac2524cbf88b”,”share_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com/submit/featured/3f73b25f-50dd-4f2c-99e4-ac2524cbf88b”,”provider_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com”,”provider_name”:”Bleacher File”,”personalised”:null,”mp4_url”:”https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.internet/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/ee/b1/eeb1d2c8-f5bc-442d-89b3-2fdaa9f17bfd/03182019_SOCIAL_NEWS_IGNAS_BRAZ_MD_V2_800k.mp4″,”impression_tracking”:null,”hls_url”:”https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.internet/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/ee/b1/eeb1d2c8-f5bc-442d-89b3-2fdaa9f17bfd/03182019_SOCIAL_NEWS_IGNAS_BRAZ_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8″,”genres”:null,”embed_code”:” __sp_noscript_plAc3h0ldR_8 “,”period”:54,”description”:”Michigan freshman Ignas Brazdeikis is understood for trolling enthusiasts with post-shot celebrations. May just he be the heel no. 2-seeded Michigan wishes right through March Insanity? Watch the video above for extra about why Brazdeikis is the participant enthusiasts like to hate.nnnnBleacher File is your No. 1 prevent for what’s trending in sports activities. You’ll rely on B/R for all the most up to date tales. From wild sports activities to the following giant factor, don’t pass over out.nnDownload the unfastened Bleacher File app to catch the entire moments that subject in a single position. Get the app to get the sport.”,”cc_url”:null,”author_name”:”Bleacher File”,”analytics”:{“video_id”:68802,”identify”:”Michigan Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Insanity”,”circulate”:”featured”,”published_at”:”2019-03-19T14:27:42″,”individual”:”ignas-brazdeikis”,”league”:”college-basketball”,”identification”:”bfe56aac-f894-420c-af7f-97de230f936b”,”editorial1″:”ncaa-tournament”,”editorial”:”apple-video”},”ad_stitched_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”UM’s Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Insanity”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:””},”autoplay”:false},”attachments”:[]},”68956″:{“url_hash”:”5f73fd5d724c6201e84c25f3565e00fc767a4cd0f9a72fa9db576268f7468553″,”url”:”http://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/68956″,”updated_at”:”2019-03-21T21:08:26Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”featured”,”tag_id”:88410,”short_name”:”Featured”,”brand”:”featured.png”,”display_name”:”Featured”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”v”,”playlist_tag_name”:”featured”,”playlist_id”:98310,”permalink”:”/submit/featured/621cb967-7e00-44a0-ab09-1a4d1e1a8eb6″,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”5f73fd5d724c6201e84c25f3565e00fc767a4cd0f9a72fa9db576268f7468553″,”original_url_hash”:107061142,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”553.0000000000″,”id_str”:”6487751638″,”identification”:6487751638,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/featured_v/tracks/6487751638″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”flagged”:null,”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2019-03-21T21:08:26Z”,”content_type”:”video”,”content material”:{“identify”:”Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Insanity”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/fc/77/df/57/2f47/455c/9554/d373cd93f1a6/crop_exact_gettyimages-1136076955-612×612.jpg?h=405&q=90&w=609″,”metadata”:{“video_url”:”https://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/68956/akamai.json”,”video_id”:68956,”identify”:”RJ Barrett, Ignas Brazdeikis Lead the Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Insanity”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/fc/77/df/57/2f47/455c/9554/d373cd93f1a6/crop_exact_gettyimages-1136076955-612×612.jpg?h=405&q=90&w=609″,”tags”:[“ncaa-tournament”,”college-basketball”,”apple-video”],”stub_id”:”621cb967-7e00-44a0-ab09-1a4d1e1a8eb6″,”share_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com/submit/featured/621cb967-7e00-44a0-ab09-1a4d1e1a8eb6″,”provider_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com”,”provider_name”:”Bleacher File”,”personalised”:null,”mp4_url”:”https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.internet/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/66/a8/66a86694-d4e0-4ffa-a7c5-49b4b06f1318/03192019_SOCIAL_NEWS_CANADIAN_BBALL_MD_V2_800k.mp4″,”impression_tracking”:null,”hls_url”:”https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.internet/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/66/a8/66a86694-d4e0-4ffa-a7c5-49b4b06f1318/03192019_SOCIAL_NEWS_CANADIAN_BBALL_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8″,”genres”:null,”embed_code”:” __sp_noscript_plAc3h0ldR_9 “,”period”:61,”description”:”Canadian university basketball gamers are able to take over March Insanity. 133 Canadians play D-I hoops, with RJ Barrett and Ignas Brazdeikis main the best way. Watch the video above for extra concerning the Canucks’ invasion. Bleacher File is your No. 1 prevent for what’s trending in sports activities. You’ll rely on B/R for all the most up to date tales. From wild sports activities to the following giant factor, don’t pass over out. Obtain the unfastened Bleacher File app to catch the entire moments that subject in a single position. Get the app to get the sport.”,”cc_url”:null,”author_name”:”Bleacher File”,”analytics”:{“video_id”:68956,”identify”:”RJ Barrett, Ignas Brazdeikis Lead the Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Insanity”,”circulate”:”featured”,”published_at”:”2019-03-20T13:37:08″,”league”:”college-basketball”,”identification”:”c5eee9de-7aec-4b32-94fe-33b7e2c9b525″,”editorial1″:”ncaa-tournament”,”editorial”:”apple-video”},”ad_stitched_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Insanity”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:””},”autoplay”:false},”attachments”:[]},”69219″:{“url_hash”:”c75edc505178a4b4b788602d3c6e4aea3965d525acd07b9293e5c22b55e33b90″,”url”:”http://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/69219″,”updated_at”:”2019-03-21T21:09:00Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”featured”,”tag_id”:88410,”short_name”:”Featured”,”brand”:”featured.png”,”display_name”:”Featured”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”v”,”playlist_tag_name”:”featured”,”playlist_id”:98310,”permalink”:”/submit/featured/5ec231ec-3793-43a1-9f7a-84c82bce108f”,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”c75edc505178a4b4b788602d3c6e4aea3965d525acd07b9293e5c22b55e33b90″,”original_url_hash”:16935658,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”554.0000000000″,”id_str”:”6487751681″,”identification”:6487751681,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/featured_v/tracks/6487751681″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”flagged”:null,”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2019-03-21T21:09:00Z”,”content_type”:”video”,”content material”:{“identify”:”Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Famous person of March Insanity”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/86/a7/fd/48/65e4/4bed/bbbb/55a2cbd01998/crop_exact_gettyimages-1135376322-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611″,”metadata”:{“video_url”:”https://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/69219″,”video_id”:69219,”identify”:”Minnesota Freshman Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Famous person of March Insanity 2019″,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/86/a7/fd/48/65e4/4bed/bbbb/55a2cbd01998/crop_exact_gettyimages-1135376322-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611″,”tags”:[“college-basketball”,”exxon-player-spotlights”,”apple-video”],”stub_id”:”5ec231ec-3793-43a1-9f7a-84c82bce108f”,”share_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com/submit/featured/5ec231ec-3793-43a1-9f7a-84c82bce108f”,”provider_url”:”bleacherreport.com”,”provider_name”:”Bleacher File”,”personalised”:null,”mp4_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/v1553200353/eyuvuphygzs5a7amg1fm.mp4″,”impression_tracking”:null,”hls_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/f_m3u8/sp_hd/v1553200353/eyuvuphygzs5a7amg1fm.m3u8″,”genres”:null,”embed_code”:null,”period”:49,”description”:”No. 10 Minnesota defeated No. 7 Louisville within the first disillusioned of March Insanity 2019, and guard Gabe Kalscheur led the best way for the Gophers. Watch the video above for extra about one of the crucial match’s early breakout stars. Bleacher File is your No. 1 prevent for what’s trending in sports activities. You’ll rely on B/R for all the most up to date tales. From wild sports activities to the following giant factor, don’t pass over out. Obtain the unfastened Bleacher File app to catch the entire moments that subject in a single position. Get the app to get the sport.”,”cc_url”:null,”author_name”:”bleacherreport.com”,”analytics”:{“video_id”:69219,”identify”:”Minnesota Freshman Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Famous person of March Insanity 2019″,”circulate”:”college-basketball”,”published_at”:”2019-03-21T20:46:06″,”identification”:”6bb622b3-8566-4d2f-86cf-fcc1c78911fb”},”ad_stitched_url”:”https://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content material/1117/vid/69219/grasp.m3u8″},”media_width”:1080,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:1080,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Famous person of March Insanity”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:null},”autoplay”:false},”attachments”:[]},”70404″:{“url_hash”:”265733e7572eb2530503072ab8d6c43a6954a8258e57e8faeb0170c5d92cc346″,”url”:”http://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/70404″,”updated_at”:”2019-03-26T19:05:22Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”featured”,”tag_id”:88410,”short_name”:”Featured”,”brand”:”featured.png”,”display_name”:”Featured”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”v”,”playlist_tag_name”:”featured”,”playlist_id”:98310,”permalink”:”/submit/featured/8ae8fc58-8601-4a54-b895-054f9480289b”,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”265733e7572eb2530503072ab8d6c43a6954a8258e57e8faeb0170c5d92cc346″,”original_url_hash”:31891715,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”555.0000000000″,”id_str”:”6488124131″,”identification”:6488124131,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/featured_v/tracks/6488124131″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”flagged”:null,”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2019-03-26T19:05:22Z”,”content_type”:”video”,”content material”:{“identify”:”Carsen Edwards Placed on a Display vs. the Protecting Champs”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/f8/bc/1b/85/7ee9/4092/b52b/c72ae9f02682/crop_exact_gettyimages-1137860744-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611″,”metadata”:{“video_url”:”https://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/70404″,”video_id”:70404,”identify”:”Carsen Edwards Placed on a Display Knocking Out the Protecting Nationwide Champions”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/f8/bc/1b/85/7ee9/4092/b52b/c72ae9f02682/crop_exact_gettyimages-1137860744-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611″,”tags”:[“exxon-player-spotlights”],”stub_id”:”8ae8fc58-8601-4a54-b895-054f9480289b”,”share_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com/submit/featured/8ae8fc58-8601-4a54-b895-054f9480289b”,”provider_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com”,”provider_name”:”Bleacher File”,”personalised”:null,”mp4_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/v1553541597/j4y2x1ypqpsipyb9n4ig.mp4″,”impression_tracking”:null,”hls_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/f_m3u8/sp_hd/v1553541597/j4y2x1ypqpsipyb9n4ig.m3u8″,”genres”:null,”embed_code”:” __sp_noscript_plAc3h0ldR_10 “,”period”:59,”description”:”Carsen Edwards placed on a display for Purdue to defeat the protecting nationwide champions, Villanova. He knocked in 9 threes, surroundings the Boilermakers single-game document. Watch the video above for extra about this breakout big name.nnnnBleacher File is your No. 1 prevent for what’s trending in sports activities. You’ll rely on B/R for all the most up to date tales. From wild sports activities to the following giant factor, don’t pass over out.nnDownload the unfastened Bleacher File app to catch the entire moments that subject in a single position. Get the app to get the sport.”,”cc_url”:null,”author_name”:”Bleacher File”,”analytics”:{“video_id”:70404,”identify”:”Carsen Edwards Placed on a Display Knocking Out the Protecting Nationwide Champions”,”circulate”:”featured”,”published_at”:”2019-03-25T19:21:32″,”identification”:”1825ff22-a7df-4ef1-8db0-23a2234d864c”,”editorial”:”exxon-player-spotlights”},”ad_stitched_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”Carsen Edwards Placed on a Display vs. the Protecting Champs”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:””},”autoplay”:false},”attachments”:[]},”70503″:{“url_hash”:”07c3121b51dcfc283c55830003994a703b2d304610f8c0d5e9fd70e6a8449817″,”url”:”http://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/70503″,”updated_at”:”2019-03-26T19:05:54Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”featured”,”tag_id”:88410,”short_name”:”Featured”,”brand”:”featured.png”,”display_name”:”Featured”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”v”,”playlist_tag_name”:”featured”,”playlist_id”:98310,”permalink”:”/submit/featured/9f6184f9-30cb-4b9d-8290-9114778d6a07″,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”07c3121b51dcfc283c55830003994a703b2d304610f8c0d5e9fd70e6a8449817″,”original_url_hash”:56478433,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”556.0000000000″,”id_str”:”6488124171″,”identification”:6488124171,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/featured_v/tracks/6488124171″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”flagged”:null,”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2019-03-26T19:05:54Z”,”content_type”:”video”,”content material”:{“identify”:”Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/05/13/99/8b/0d42/4b42/9274/09cca521a23d/crop_exact_gettyimages-463458724-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611″,”metadata”:{“video_url”:”https://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/70503″,”video_id”:70503,”identify”:”Chris Bosh Is Getting His No. 1 Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/05/13/99/8b/0d42/4b42/9274/09cca521a23d/crop_exact_gettyimages-463458724-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611″,”tags”:[“chris-bosh”,”nba”],”stub_id”:”9f6184f9-30cb-4b9d-8290-9114778d6a07″,”share_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com/submit/featured/9f6184f9-30cb-4b9d-8290-9114778d6a07″,”provider_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com”,”provider_name”:”Bleacher File”,”personalised”:null,”mp4_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/v1553618077/sldkhblgqdvdewaw9qr3.mp4″,”impression_tracking”:null,”hls_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/f_m3u8/sp_hd/v1553618077/sldkhblgqdvdewaw9qr3.m3u8″,”genres”:null,”embed_code”:” __sp_noscript_plAc3h0ldR_11 “,”period”:58,”description”:”The Miami Warmth will retire Chris Bosh’s No. 1 jersey in a halftime rite on Tuesday. Bosh gained two NBA Championships with the Warmth. Watch the video above for a few of Bosh’s very best moments earlier than his jersey is raised to the rafters.nnnnBleacher File is the go-to vacation spot for basketball enthusiasts in all places. B/R’s NBA protection delivers must-see on-court research and highlights each day. Connect with the NBA tales, groups, athletes and highlights that make the sport greater than a recreation.nnDownload the unfastened Bleacher File app to catch the entire moments that subject in a single position. Get the app to get the sport.”,”cc_url”:null,”author_name”:”Bleacher File”,”analytics”:{“video_id”:70503,”identify”:”Chris Bosh Is Getting His No. 1 Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami”,”circulate”:”featured”,”published_at”:”2019-03-26T16:36:43″,”individual”:”chris-bosh”,”league”:”nba”,”identification”:”861e6d78-77f8-44d2-bc5f-62c2f94dd237″},”ad_stitched_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:””},”autoplay”:false},”attachments”:[]},”70727″:{“url_hash”:”4721f8d7c2a29f93388c4b6d002908394570cd4e03b97eb5e3bb252412304887″,”url”:”http://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/70727″,”updated_at”:”2019-03-28T11:25:36Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”featured”,”tag_id”:88410,”short_name”:”Featured”,”brand”:”featured.png”,”display_name”:”Featured”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”v”,”playlist_tag_name”:”featured”,”playlist_id”:98310,”permalink”:”/submit/featured/7112645a-cc52-4ede-8876-ea12c57751c0″,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”4721f8d7c2a29f93388c4b6d002908394570cd4e03b97eb5e3bb252412304887″,”original_url_hash”:79454228,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”557.0000000000″,”id_str”:”6488243015″,”identification”:6488243015,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/featured_v/tracks/6488243015″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”flagged”:null,”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2019-03-28T11:25:36Z”,”content_type”:”video”,”content material”:{“identify”:”MLB Gamers Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/38/21/b0/76/e4c5/4f7a/ae4d/0ec4a549c301/crop_exact_gettyimages-1133065501-612×612.jpg?h=407&q=90&w=612″,”metadata”:{“video_url”:”https://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/70727″,”video_id”:70727,”identify”:”MLB Gamers Are Getting Some Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/38/21/b0/76/e4c5/4f7a/ae4d/0ec4a549c301/crop_exact_gettyimages-1133065501-612×612.jpg?h=407&q=90&w=612″,”tags”:[“mlb”],”stub_id”:”7112645a-cc52-4ede-8876-ea12c57751c0″,”share_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com/submit/featured/7112645a-cc52-4ede-8876-ea12c57751c0″,”provider_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com”,”provider_name”:”Bleacher File”,”personalised”:null,”mp4_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/v1553716475/wcnawrnnezpp8ougztug.mp4″,”impression_tracking”:null,”hls_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/f_m3u8/sp_hd/v1553716475/wcnawrnnezpp8ougztug.m3u8″,”genres”:null,”embed_code”:” __sp_noscript_plAc3h0ldR_12 “,”period”:60,”description”:”Some MLB gamers are getting wild inspiration for his or her cuts. One Twitter person broke down their Pokémon doppelgangers via coiffure. Watch the video above for the entire comparability footage.nnnnBleacher File is your No. 1 prevent for what’s trending in sports activities. You’ll rely on B/R for all the most up to date tales. From wild sports activities to the following giant factor, don’t pass over out.nnDownload the unfastened Bleacher File app to catch the entire moments that subject in a single position. Get the app to get the sport.”,”cc_url”:null,”author_name”:”Bleacher File”,”analytics”:{“video_id”:70727,”identify”:”MLB Gamers Are Getting Some Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts”,”circulate”:”featured”,”published_at”:”2019-03-27T19:56:47″,”league”:”mlb”,”identification”:”f881f698-8bb9-4909-b5c6-250c80276117″},”ad_stitched_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”MLB Gamers Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:””},”autoplay”:false},”attachments”:[]},”70833″:{“url_hash”:”c48247710e8cb6de463ea5a6cb56f454dacd99984bf6052c511143d70b6ee97c”,”url”:”http://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/70833″,”updated_at”:”2019-03-31T18:27:20Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”featured”,”tag_id”:88410,”short_name”:”Featured”,”brand”:”featured.png”,”display_name”:”Featured”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”v”,”playlist_tag_name”:”featured”,”playlist_id”:98310,”permalink”:”/submit/featured/f4f4d13e-5074-40bd-acee-02821bfc4a0d”,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”c48247710e8cb6de463ea5a6cb56f454dacd99984bf6052c511143d70b6ee97c”,”original_url_hash”:97317989,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”558.0000000000″,”id_str”:”6488529355″,”identification”:6488529355,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/featured_v/tracks/6488529355″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”flagged”:null,”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2019-03-31T18:27:20Z”,”content_type”:”video”,”content material”:{“identify”:”29 Years In the past, Jordan Dropped Profession-Prime 69 Issues “,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/80/77/19/a9/623e/4237/8763/60fe6a9c331e/crop_exact_gettyimages-71024653-612×612.jpg?h=272&q=90&w=408″,”metadata”:{“video_url”:”https://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/70833″,”video_id”:70833,”identify”:”29 Years In the past Nowadays, Michael Jordan Dropped Profession-Prime 69 Issues “,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/80/77/19/a9/623e/4237/8763/60fe6a9c331e/crop_exact_gettyimages-71024653-612×612.jpg?h=272&q=90&w=408″,”tags”:[“nba”,”michael-jordan”],”stub_id”:”f4f4d13e-5074-40bd-acee-02821bfc4a0d”,”share_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com/submit/featured/f4f4d13e-5074-40bd-acee-02821bfc4a0d”,”provider_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com”,”provider_name”:”Bleacher File”,”personalised”:null,”mp4_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/v1553781150/qbouoal2abxius3elmkt.mp4″,”impression_tracking”:null,”hls_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/f_m3u8/sp_hd/v1553781150/qbouoal2abxius3elmkt.m3u8″,”genres”:null,”embed_code”:” __sp_noscript_plAc3h0ldR_13 “,”period”:50,”description”:”29 years in the past, Michael Jordan dropped a career-high 69 elements in a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. It used to be the fourth time the GOAT scored greater than 60 elements in a normal season or playoff recreation. Watch the video above for extra about this historical second.nnnnBleacher File is the go-to vacation spot for basketball enthusiasts in all places. B/R’s NBA protection delivers must-see on-court research and highlights each day. Connect with the NBA tales, groups, athletes and highlights that make the sport greater than a recreation.nnDownload the unfastened Bleacher File app to catch the entire moments that subject in a single position. Get the app to get the sport.”,”cc_url”:null,”author_name”:”Bleacher File”,”analytics”:{“video_id”:70833,”identify”:”29 Years In the past Nowadays, Michael Jordan Dropped Profession-Prime 69 Issues “,”circulate”:”featured”,”published_at”:”2019-03-28T13:55:14″,”individual”:”michael-jordan”,”league”:”nba”,”identification”:”1ea3f447-d08d-4c6d-8bbf-253c7991678f”},”ad_stitched_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”29 Years In the past, Jordan Dropped Profession-Prime 69 Issues “,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:””},”autoplay”:false},”attachments”:[]},”70841″:{“url_hash”:”15ff513ecb10019f19cfc7d7b7c4bd54b4c36ae5da1d38692ad9695a326f826c”,”url”:”http://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/70841″,”updated_at”:”2019-03-31T18:28:11Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”featured”,”tag_id”:88410,”short_name”:”Featured”,”brand”:”featured.png”,”display_name”:”Featured”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”v”,”playlist_tag_name”:”featured”,”playlist_id”:98310,”permalink”:”/submit/featured/7e70e147-a61a-450f-a27a-1d7c23a03d64″,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”15ff513ecb10019f19cfc7d7b7c4bd54b4c36ae5da1d38692ad9695a326f826c”,”original_url_hash”:32562506,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”560.0000000000″,”id_str”:”6488529422″,”identification”:6488529422,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/featured_v/tracks/6488529422″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”flagged”:null,”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2019-03-31T18:28:11Z”,”content_type”:”video”,”content material”:{“identify”:”Is 20-Yr-Outdated Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing’s Subsequent Famous person?”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/a2/1f/ea/a9/5ed8/4357/a5f1/5384c1df45d4/crop_exact_gettyimages-1083139928-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=612″,”metadata”:{“video_url”:”https://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/70841″,”video_id”:70841,”identify”:”Is 20-Yr-Outdated Undefeated Knockout Artist Ryan Garcia Boxing’s Subsequent Famous person?”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/a2/1f/ea/a9/5ed8/4357/a5f1/5384c1df45d4/crop_exact_gettyimages-1083139928-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=612″,”tags”:[“boxing”],”stub_id”:”7e70e147-a61a-450f-a27a-1d7c23a03d64″,”share_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com/submit/featured/7e70e147-a61a-450f-a27a-1d7c23a03d64″,”provider_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com”,”provider_name”:”Bleacher File”,”personalised”:null,”mp4_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/v1553797554/tjwii6ftjiuz3qtvefhd.mp4″,”impression_tracking”:null,”hls_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/f_m3u8/sp_hd/v1553797554/tjwii6ftjiuz3qtvefhd.m3u8″,”genres”:null,”embed_code”:” __sp_noscript_plAc3h0ldR_14 “,”period”:51,”description”:”20-year-old Ryan Garcia may well be boxing’s subsequent famous person. He is an ideal 17-0 as a professional with 14 knockouts. Watch the video above for extra about this knockout artist. nnnnBleacher File is your No. 1 prevent for what’s trending in sports activities. You’ll rely on B/R for all the most up to date tales. From wild sports activities to the following giant factor, don’t pass over out.nnDownload the unfastened Bleacher File app to catch the entire moments that subject in a single position. Get the app to get the sport.”,”cc_url”:null,”author_name”:”Bleacher File”,”analytics”:{“video_id”:70841,”identify”:”Is 20-Yr-Outdated Undefeated Knockout Artist Ryan Garcia Boxing’s Subsequent Famous person?”,”circulate”:”featured”,”published_at”:”2019-03-28T18:27:15″,”league”:”boxing”,”identification”:”009a1c07-2b53-4dfe-a27e-97cac2b72ada”},”ad_stitched_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”Is 20-Yr-Outdated Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing’s Subsequent Famous person?”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:””},”autoplay”:false},”attachments”:[]},”70844″:{“url_hash”:”29a2f7a01f70bac68d2028b3ea967bef1eb75b7f4032c4dc24ec92cff1b4c28e”,”url”:”http://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/70844″,”updated_at”:”2019-03-31T18:27:43Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”featured”,”tag_id”:88410,”short_name”:”Featured”,”brand”:”featured.png”,”display_name”:”Featured”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”v”,”playlist_tag_name”:”featured”,”playlist_id”:98310,”permalink”:”/submit/featured/f527a8ed-f645-417a-83db-a094d9fac34b”,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”29a2f7a01f70bac68d2028b3ea967bef1eb75b7f4032c4dc24ec92cff1b4c28e”,”original_url_hash”:112640185,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”559.0000000000″,”id_str”:”6488529371″,”identification”:6488529371,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/featured_v/tracks/6488529371″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”flagged”:null,”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2019-03-31T18:27:43Z”,”content_type”:”video”,”content material”:{“identify”:”Devin Booker Makes Historical past with Scoring Tear”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/39/37/02/91/f50e/4b38/8487/998efd53d9c4/crop_exact_gettyimages-1138675250-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611″,”metadata”:{“video_url”:”https://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/70844″,”video_id”:70844,”identify”:”Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker Makes Historical past with Scoring Tear”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/39/37/02/91/f50e/4b38/8487/998efd53d9c4/crop_exact_gettyimages-1138675250-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611″,”tags”:[“nba”,”devin-booker”],”stub_id”:”f527a8ed-f645-417a-83db-a094d9fac34b”,”share_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com/submit/featured/f527a8ed-f645-417a-83db-a094d9fac34b”,”provider_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com”,”provider_name”:”Bleacher File”,”personalised”:null,”mp4_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/v1553805257/hg9yy0l9pvtucblvpjit.mp4″,”impression_tracking”:null,”hls_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/f_m3u8/sp_hd/v1553805257/hg9yy0l9pvtucblvpjit.m3u8″,”genres”:null,”embed_code”:” __sp_noscript_plAc3h0ldR_15 “,”period”:49,”description”:”Devin Booker simply become the youngest participant in NBA historical past with back-to-back 50-point video games. The Phoenix Suns big name may be simplest the 7th participant within the league to perform the feat. Watch the video above for extra about Booker’s historical scoring tear.nnnnBleacher File is the go-to vacation spot for basketball enthusiasts in all places. B/R’s NBA protection delivers must-see on-court research and highlights each day. Connect with the NBA tales, groups, athletes and highlights that make the sport greater than a recreation.nnDownload the unfastened Bleacher File app to catch the entire moments that subject in a single position. Get the app to get the sport.”,”cc_url”:null,”author_name”:”Bleacher File”,”analytics”:{“video_id”:70844,”identify”:”Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker Makes Historical past with Scoring Tear”,”circulate”:”featured”,”published_at”:”2019-03-28T20:36:14″,”individual”:”devin-booker”,”league”:”nba”,”identification”:”df4ebae8-c208-411a-a640-e93d3572950e”},”ad_stitched_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”Devin Booker Makes Historical past with Scoring Tear”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:””},”autoplay”:false},”attachments”:[]},”71932″:{“url_hash”:”e1b01927c926b5bcfe8a398c0a6c6fe992481daefbe32d06a6f9da4664433288″,”url”:”http://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/71932″,”updated_at”:”2019-04-03T19:12:28Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”featured”,”tag_id”:88410,”short_name”:”Featured”,”brand”:”featured.png”,”display_name”:”Featured”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”v”,”playlist_tag_name”:”featured”,”playlist_id”:98310,”permalink”:”/submit/featured/a64a61ff-5ffd-4883-befa-87e650552dae”,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”e1b01927c926b5bcfe8a398c0a6c6fe992481daefbe32d06a6f9da4664433288″,”original_url_hash”:124051493,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”561.0000000000″,”id_str”:”6488762822″,”identification”:6488762822,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/featured_v/tracks/6488762822″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”flagged”:null,”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2019-04-03T19:12:28Z”,”content_type”:”video”,”content material”:{“identify”:”Country’s Best-Ranked H.S. Groups Will Play for a Nationwide Identify”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/2c/6f/aa/advert/3118/4e62/b3cd/d4ac8c84f8d5/crop_exact_gettyimages-1133231799-612×612.jpg?h=409&q=90&w=612″,”metadata”:{“video_url”:”https://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/71932″,”video_id”:71932,”identify”:”The Country’s Best-Ranked H.S. Basketball Groups Will Play for a Nationwide Identify”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/2c/6f/aa/advert/3118/4e62/b3cd/d4ac8c84f8d5/crop_exact_gettyimages-1133231799-612×612.jpg?h=409&q=90&w=612″,”tags”:[“basketball”],”stub_id”:”a64a61ff-5ffd-4883-befa-87e650552dae”,”share_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com/submit/featured/a64a61ff-5ffd-4883-befa-87e650552dae”,”provider_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com”,”provider_name”:”Bleacher File”,”personalised”:null,”mp4_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/v1554304908/xzhc0hycybw8upqgaosx.mp4″,”impression_tracking”:null,”hls_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/f_m3u8/sp_hd/v1554304908/xzhc0hycybw8upqgaosx.m3u8″,”genres”:[“br_originals”],”embed_code”:” __sp_noscript_plAc3h0ldR_16 “,”period”:50,”description”:”The country’s peak highschool basketball groups are heading to NYC for the GEICO Nationals. The match will characteristic lots of the game’s emerging stars, however which squad will take house the championship? Watch the video above to be told extra concerning the contenders.nnnnBleacher File is your No. 1 prevent for what’s trending in sports activities. You’ll rely on B/R for all the most up to date tales. From wild sports activities to the following giant factor, don’t pass over out.nnDownload the unfastened Bleacher File app to catch the entire moments that subject in a single position. Get the app to get the sport.”,”cc_url”:null,”author_name”:”Bleacher File”,”analytics”:{“video_id”:71932,”identify”:”The Country’s Best-Ranked H.S. Basketball Groups Will Play for a Nationwide Identify”,”circulate”:”featured”,”game”:”basketball”,”published_at”:”2019-04-03T15:22:57″,”identification”:”ee4421ff-1945-432b-b43b-4c56cf241777″},”ad_stitched_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”Country’s Best-Ranked H.S. Groups Will Play for a Nationwide Identify”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:””},”autoplay”:false},”attachments”:[]},”71933″:{“url_hash”:”48c2d63360b075082ec7b7033f59e400d243399ac13fbf91ba33c41410bbf21d”,”url”:”http://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/71933″,”updated_at”:”2019-04-04T17:05:50Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”featured”,”tag_id”:88410,”short_name”:”Featured”,”brand”:”featured.png”,”display_name”:”Featured”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”v”,”playlist_tag_name”:”featured”,”playlist_id”:98310,”permalink”:”/submit/featured/f9d75d45-8603-40e0-bfd5-c5ab1b20c533″,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”48c2d63360b075082ec7b7033f59e400d243399ac13fbf91ba33c41410bbf21d”,”original_url_hash”:130008051,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”562.0000000000″,”id_str”:”6488829996″,”identification”:6488829996,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/featured_v/tracks/6488829996″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”flagged”:null,”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2019-04-04T17:05:50Z”,”content_type”:”video”,”content material”:{“identify”:”Westbrook Makes Historical past Whilst Honoring Nipsey Hussle”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/82/28/7e/5d/311f/4261/8a5d/d53c13d630da/crop_exact_gettyimages-1134542997-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611″,”metadata”:{“video_url”:”https://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/71933″,”video_id”:71933,”identify”:”OKC’s Russell Westbrook Makes NBA Historical past Whilst Honoring Nipsey Hussle”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/82/28/7e/5d/311f/4261/8a5d/d53c13d630da/crop_exact_gettyimages-1134542997-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611″,”tags”:[“russell-westbrook”,”nba”],”stub_id”:”f9d75d45-8603-40e0-bfd5-c5ab1b20c533″,”share_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com/submit/featured/f9d75d45-8603-40e0-bfd5-c5ab1b20c533″,”provider_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com”,”provider_name”:”Bleacher File”,”personalised”:null,”mp4_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/v1554321447/ufz9d3yer8mm2kcdyr4v.mp4″,”impression_tracking”:null,”hls_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/f_m3u8/sp_hd/v1554321447/ufz9d3yer8mm2kcdyr4v.m3u8″,”genres”:[“br_originals”],”embed_code”:” __sp_noscript_plAc3h0ldR_17 “,”period”:58,”description”:”Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma Town Thunder made historical past with a 20-20-21 evening. It’s only the second one 20-20-20 recreation in NBA historical past. Watch the video above for extra concerning the historical recreation Russ says used to be in honor of his buddy Nipsey Hussle.nnnBleacher File is the go-to vacation spot for basketball enthusiasts in all places. B/R’s NBA protection delivers must-see on-court research and highlights each day. Connect with the NBA tales, groups, athletes and highlights that make the sport greater than a recreation.nnDownload the unfastened Bleacher File app to catch the entire moments that subject in a single position. Get the app to get the sport.”,”cc_url”:null,”author_name”:”Bleacher File”,”analytics”:{“video_id”:71933,”identify”:”OKC’s Russell Westbrook Makes NBA Historical past Whilst Honoring Nipsey Hussle”,”circulate”:”featured”,”published_at”:”2019-04-03T19:59:07″,”individual”:”russell-westbrook”,”league”:”nba”,”identification”:”9c57ff9f-d1d5-4ead-9015-9c18c90d61bf”},”ad_stitched_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”Westbrook Makes Historical past Whilst Honoring Nipsey Hussle”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:””},”autoplay”:false},”attachments”:[]},”72198″:{“url_hash”:”81a03311ba2f5a15f6e5295e05ea484fde5a1e7fcc37a4aaab844ed793891e06″,”url”:”http://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/72198″,”updated_at”:”2019-04-07T15:34:09Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”featured”,”tag_id”:88410,”short_name”:”Featured”,”brand”:”featured.png”,”display_name”:”Featured”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”v”,”playlist_tag_name”:”featured”,”playlist_id”:98310,”permalink”:”/submit/featured/29ac7dbd-1fc6-4dad-afa4-704d4eaaf4bf”,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”81a03311ba2f5a15f6e5295e05ea484fde5a1e7fcc37a4aaab844ed793891e06″,”original_url_hash”:86136425,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”563.0000000000″,”id_str”:”6489055815″,”identification”:6489055815,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/featured_v/tracks/6489055815″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”flagged”:null,”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2019-04-07T15:34:09Z”,”content_type”:”video”,”content material”:{“identify”:”NBA Squads Introduced the Warmth with Bench Reactions This Yr”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/46/7d/81/07/b43b/4402/a6aa/cddc836d2e3e/crop_exact_gettyimages-1091966912-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611″,”metadata”:{“video_url”:”https://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/72198″,”video_id”:72198,”identify”:”NBA Squads Introduced the Warmth with Their Bench Reactions All through 2018-2019 Season”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/46/7d/81/07/b43b/4402/a6aa/cddc836d2e3e/crop_exact_gettyimages-1091966912-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611″,”tags”:[“nba”],”stub_id”:”29ac7dbd-1fc6-4dad-afa4-704d4eaaf4bf”,”share_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com/submit/featured/29ac7dbd-1fc6-4dad-afa4-704d4eaaf4bf”,”provider_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com”,”provider_name”:”Bleacher File”,”personalised”:null,”mp4_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/v1554407784/qinfclrehq8p5dhbtr1j.mp4″,”impression_tracking”:null,”hls_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/f_m3u8/sp_hd/v1554407784/qinfclrehq8p5dhbtr1j.m3u8″,”genres”:[“br_originals”],”embed_code”:” __sp_noscript_plAc3h0ldR_18 “,”period”:55,”description”:”The NBA’s bench response recreation is as sturdy as ever. Gamers are celebrating their teammates via leaping up, dancing, and doing different loopy issues at the sidelines. Watch the video above for the most productive bench reactions of the 2018-2019 NBA season.nnnnBleacher File is the go-to vacation spot for basketball enthusiasts in all places. B/R’s NBA protection delivers must-see on-court research and highlights each day. Connect with the NBA tales, groups, athletes and highlights that make the sport greater than a recreation.nnDownload the unfastened Bleacher File app to catch the entire moments that subject in a single position. Get the app to get the sport.”,”cc_url”:null,”author_name”:”Bleacher File”,”analytics”:{“video_id”:72198,”identify”:”NBA Squads Introduced the Warmth with Their Bench Reactions All through 2018-2019 Season”,”circulate”:”featured”,”published_at”:”2019-04-04T19:58:11″,”league”:”nba”,”identification”:”5b269324-8536-4cc3-bf9f-56ee4b98cefb”},”ad_stitched_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”NBA Squads Introduced the Warmth with Bench Reactions This Yr”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:””},”autoplay”:false},”attachments”:[]},”73210″:{“url_hash”:”c82e74e3cdf4441c8f9cddf3c52aeddbb9cf5de76464701cbda5f62b307fa0d2″,”url”:”http://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/73210″,”updated_at”:”2019-04-10T16:30:52Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”featured”,”tag_id”:88410,”short_name”:”Featured”,”brand”:”featured.png”,”display_name”:”Featured”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”v”,”playlist_tag_name”:”featured”,”playlist_id”:98310,”permalink”:”/submit/featured/4de9f27e-b753-4ee2-914c-1602f0d230f5″,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”c82e74e3cdf4441c8f9cddf3c52aeddbb9cf5de76464701cbda5f62b307fa0d2″,”original_url_hash”:26218049,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”564.0000000000″,”id_str”:”6489288116″,”identification”:6489288116,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/featured_v/tracks/6489288116″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”flagged”:null,”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2019-04-10T16:30:52Z”,”content_type”:”video”,”content material”:{“identify”:”Wade’s Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/dc/b1/6c/bc/9aca/4496/aac2/8902c9e0f690/crop_exact_gettyimages-1071604560-612×612.jpg?h=409&q=90&w=612″,”metadata”:{“video_url”:”https://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/73210″,”video_id”:73210,”identify”:”Dwyane Wade’s Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This NBA Season”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/dc/b1/6c/bc/9aca/4496/aac2/8902c9e0f690/crop_exact_gettyimages-1071604560-612×612.jpg?h=409&q=90&w=612″,”tags”:[“nba”],”stub_id”:”4de9f27e-b753-4ee2-914c-1602f0d230f5″,”share_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com/submit/featured/4de9f27e-b753-4ee2-914c-1602f0d230f5″,”provider_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com”,”provider_name”:”Bleacher File”,”personalised”:null,”mp4_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/v1554909170/avjtyp2p4amiw3muyr0h.mp4″,”impression_tracking”:null,”hls_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/f_m3u8/sp_hd/v1554909170/avjtyp2p4amiw3muyr0h.m3u8″,”genres”:[“br_originals”],”embed_code”:” __sp_noscript_plAc3h0ldR_19 “,”period”:60,”description”:”All over the NBA season, Dwyane Wade made jersey exchanges with gamers as a part of his retirement excursion. Now he has a season-long number of jerseys and will retire in taste. Watch the video above for the entire epic moments between Wade and different NBA stars.nnnnBleacher File is the go-to vacation spot for basketball enthusiasts in all places. B/R’s NBA protection delivers must-see on-court research and highlights each day. Connect with the NBA tales, groups, athletes and highlights that make the sport greater than a recreation.nnDownload the unfastened Bleacher File app to catch the entire moments that subject in a single position. Get the app to get the sport.”,”cc_url”:null,”author_name”:”Bleacher File”,”analytics”:{“video_id”:73210,”identify”:”Dwyane Wade’s Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This NBA Season”,”circulate”:”featured”,”published_at”:”2019-04-10T15:14:41″,”league”:”nba”,”identification”:”f9f5b767-1229-4823-9200-2acf7e45748c”},”ad_stitched_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”Wade’s Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:””},”autoplay”:false},”attachments”:[]},”73538″:{“url_hash”:”0e611d2381ff143efe69dc532b7cc3a0e53790750329103d43b804823a979ff0″,”url”:”http://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/73538″,”updated_at”:”2019-04-11T23:04:03Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”featured”,”tag_id”:88410,”short_name”:”Featured”,”brand”:”featured.png”,”display_name”:”Featured”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”v”,”playlist_tag_name”:”featured”,”playlist_id”:98310,”permalink”:”/submit/featured/82cd4f01-3137-4006-a9ec-dd36985e6ed3″,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”0e611d2381ff143efe69dc532b7cc3a0e53790750329103d43b804823a979ff0″,”original_url_hash”:96577574,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”566.0000000000″,”id_str”:”6489392965″,”identification”:6489392965,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/featured_v/tracks/6489392965″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”flagged”:null,”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2019-04-11T23:04:03Z”,”content_type”:”video”,”content material”:{“identify”:”The NBA Were given Some Wild Techs This Season”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/e7/c7/43/f1/eeb4/40af/b87f/606719ea1219/crop_exact_gettyimages-1126312246-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611″,”metadata”:{“video_url”:”https://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/73538″,”video_id”:73538,”identify”:”Boogie, Luka and the Remainder of the NBA Were given Some Wild Techs This Season”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/e7/c7/43/f1/eeb4/40af/b87f/606719ea1219/crop_exact_gettyimages-1126312246-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611″,”tags”:[“nba”],”stub_id”:”82cd4f01-3137-4006-a9ec-dd36985e6ed3″,”share_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com/submit/featured/82cd4f01-3137-4006-a9ec-dd36985e6ed3″,”provider_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com”,”provider_name”:”Bleacher File”,”personalised”:null,”mp4_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/v1555015165/b2hclpw2ajocc2jk6roj.mp4″,”impression_tracking”:null,”hls_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/f_m3u8/sp_hd/v1555015165/b2hclpw2ajocc2jk6roj.m3u8″,”genres”:[“br_originals”],”embed_code”:” __sp_noscript_plAc3h0ldR_20 “,”period”:48,”description”:”Technical fouls had been wild within the NBA this season. Gamers and coaches across the league had wild reactions to these fouls too. Watch the video above for one of the vital very best reactions of 2018-19.nn nnBleacher File is the go-to vacation spot for basketball enthusiasts in all places. B/R’s NBA protection delivers must-see on-court research and highlights each day. Connect with the NBA tales, groups, athletes and highlights that make the sport greater than a recreation.nnDownload the unfastened Bleacher File app to catch the entire moments that subject in a single position. Get the app to get the sport.”,”cc_url”:null,”author_name”:”Bleacher File”,”analytics”:{“video_id”:73538,”identify”:”Boogie, Luka and the Remainder of the NBA Were given Some Wild Techs This Season”,”circulate”:”featured”,”published_at”:”2019-04-11T20:40:38″,”league”:”nba”,”identification”:”a0d0315c-a4aa-4030-83c4-3d8af2e4ee75″},”ad_stitched_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”The NBA Were given Some Wild Techs This Season”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:””},”autoplay”:false},”attachments”:[]},”73555″:{“url_hash”:”644ccd75638dae04b337e6319b56410b8e497aaf59ffe4e20a34e1d2e092fe6b”,”url”:”http://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/73555″,”updated_at”:”2019-04-11T23:03:23Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”featured”,”tag_id”:88410,”short_name”:”Featured”,”brand”:”featured.png”,”display_name”:”Featured”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”v”,”playlist_tag_name”:”featured”,”playlist_id”:98310,”permalink”:”/submit/featured/d8c09e28-bb5a-4703-b68d-5bd9709c1d4d”,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”644ccd75638dae04b337e6319b56410b8e497aaf59ffe4e20a34e1d2e092fe6b”,”original_url_hash”:129886093,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”565.0000000000″,”id_str”:”6489392932″,”identification”:6489392932,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/featured_v/tracks/6489392932″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”flagged”:null,”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2019-04-11T23:03:23Z”,”content_type”:”video”,”content material”:{“identify”:”Jarrett Allen Is Probably the most NBA’s Freshest Rim Protectors”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/a9/ac/a8/c6/6185/405c/a978/0104a0665e0c/crop_exact_gettyimages-1136209714-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611″,”metadata”:{“video_url”:”https://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/73555″,”video_id”:73555,”identify”:”Jarrett Allen Is Probably the most NBA’s Freshest Rim Protectors”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/a9/ac/a8/c6/6185/405c/a978/0104a0665e0c/crop_exact_gettyimages-1136209714-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611″,”tags”:[“jarrett-allen”,”nba”],”stub_id”:”d8c09e28-bb5a-4703-b68d-5bd9709c1d4d”,”share_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com/submit/featured/d8c09e28-bb5a-4703-b68d-5bd9709c1d4d”,”provider_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com”,”provider_name”:”Bleacher File”,”personalised”:null,”mp4_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/v1555017748/tlfckppiw39rvfy7lobs.mp4″,”impression_tracking”:null,”hls_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/f_m3u8/sp_hd/v1555017748/tlfckppiw39rvfy7lobs.m3u8″,”genres”:[“br_originals”],”embed_code”:” __sp_noscript_plAc3h0ldR_21 “,”period”:59,”description”:”Brooklyn Nets heart Jarrett Allen has damaged out as one of the crucial NBA’s most up to date rim protectors. Who will he upload to his tombstone within the playoffs? Watch the video above to peer which NBA stars Allen has already crossed off the checklist.nnnnBleacher File is the go-to vacation spot for basketball enthusiasts in all places. B/R’s NBA protection delivers must-see on-court research and highlights each day. Connect with the NBA tales, groups, athletes and highlights that make the sport greater than a recreation.nnDownload the unfastened Bleacher File app to catch the entire moments that subject in a single position. Get the app to get the sport.”,”cc_url”:null,”author_name”:”Bleacher File”,”analytics”:{“video_id”:73555,”identify”:”Jarrett Allen Is Probably the most NBA’s Freshest Rim Protectors”,”circulate”:”featured”,”published_at”:”2019-04-11T21:23:42″,”individual”:”jarrett-allen”,”league”:”nba”,”identification”:”8876cb95-5e72-49d9-8795-883c1d571173″},”ad_stitched_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”Jarrett Allen Is Probably the most NBA’s Freshest Rim Protectors”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:””},”autoplay”:false},”attachments”:[]},”73572″:{“url_hash”:”fd2bcd1835bf2d94d7c731f20747b8f13ec36b613a742027c1b8929c3dd0d18b”,”url”:”http://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/73572″,”updated_at”:”2019-04-13T12:18:12Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”featured”,”tag_id”:88410,”short_name”:”Featured”,”brand”:”featured.png”,”display_name”:”Featured”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”v”,”playlist_tag_name”:”featured”,”playlist_id”:98310,”permalink”:”/submit/featured/8eaef1cc-0137-4869-a68e-cb6ff5d78011″,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”fd2bcd1835bf2d94d7c731f20747b8f13ec36b613a742027c1b8929c3dd0d18b”,”original_url_hash”:63118888,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”567.0000000000″,”id_str”:”6489493870″,”identification”:6489493870,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/featured_v/tracks/6489493870″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”flagged”:null,”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2019-04-13T12:18:05Z”,”content_type”:”video”,”content material”:{“identify”:”Stars Put money into Plant-Based totally Meals as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/bd/16/10/cb/1302/4a5d/b3bc/c39812c01f42/crop_exact_gettyimages-1135652900-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611″,”metadata”:{“video_url”:”https://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/73572″,”video_id”:73572,”identify”:”Jordan, Irving & Paul Put money into Plant-Based totally Meals as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/bd/16/10/cb/1302/4a5d/b3bc/c39812c01f42/crop_exact_gettyimages-1135652900-612×612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611″,”tags”:[“nba”],”stub_id”:”8eaef1cc-0137-4869-a68e-cb6ff5d78011″,”share_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com/submit/featured/8eaef1cc-0137-4869-a68e-cb6ff5d78011″,”provider_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com”,”provider_name”:”Bleacher File”,”personalised”:null,”mp4_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/v1555087006/dtz6zyr4xun52bal3tht.mp4″,”impression_tracking”:null,”hls_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/f_m3u8/sp_hd/v1555087006/dtz6zyr4xun52bal3tht.m3u8″,”genres”:[“br_originals”],”embed_code”:” __sp_noscript_plAc3h0ldR_22 “,”period”:60,”description”:”Vegetarianism is sweeping the NBA and DeAndre Jordan, Kyrie Irving, and Chris Paul are even making an investment in a plant-based meals corporate. Watch the video above to peer why chopping out meat may well be the name of the game to changing into an elite NBA baller.nnnnBleacher File is the go-to vacation spot for basketball enthusiasts in all places. B/R’s NBA protection delivers must-see on-court research and highlights each day. Connect with the NBA tales, groups, athletes and highlights that make the sport greater than a recreation.nnDownload the unfastened Bleacher File app to catch the entire moments that subject in a single position. Get the app to get the sport.”,”cc_url”:null,”author_name”:”Bleacher File”,”analytics”:{“video_id”:73572,”identify”:”Jordan, Irving & Paul Put money into Plant-Based totally Meals as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA”,”circulate”:”featured”,”published_at”:”2019-04-12T16:38:40″,”league”:”nba”,”identification”:”44212e06-0ae6-4e21-976d-329a9b78d0f3″},”ad_stitched_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”Stars Put money into Plant-Based totally Meals as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:null},”autoplay”:false},”attachments”:[]},”73762″:{“url_hash”:”a98d96495e41413275bddfc3d966b7a23d79c90d584bab5437f93fddbcad3f4b”,”url”:”http://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/73762″,”updated_at”:”2019-04-16T11:19:07Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”featured”,”tag_id”:88410,”short_name”:”Featured”,”brand”:”featured.png”,”display_name”:”Featured”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”v”,”playlist_tag_name”:”featured”,”playlist_id”:98310,”permalink”:”/submit/featured/6732fce3-3723-4d8a-aab1-e43be3fc4268″,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”a98d96495e41413275bddfc3d966b7a23d79c90d584bab5437f93fddbcad3f4b”,”original_url_hash”:100023986,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”568.0000000000″,”id_str”:”6489775480″,”identification”:6489775480,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/featured_v/tracks/6489775480″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”flagged”:null,”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2019-04-16T11:19:07Z”,”content_type”:”video”,”content material”:{“identify”:”Spencer Is the Actual Winner of the Boston Marathon”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/de/30/9d/5e/9b51/4f51/9768/3b5bc9d0b744/crop_exact_THUMBNAIL.jpg?h=455&q=90&w=806″,”metadata”:{“video_url”:”https://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/73762″,”video_id”:73762,”identify”:”Spencer the Treatment Canine Is the Actual Winner of the Boston Marathon”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/de/30/9d/5e/9b51/4f51/9768/3b5bc9d0b744/crop_exact_THUMBNAIL.jpg?h=455&q=90&w=806″,”tags”:[“social-news”],”stub_id”:”6732fce3-3723-4d8a-aab1-e43be3fc4268″,”share_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com/submit/featured/6732fce3-3723-4d8a-aab1-e43be3fc4268″,”provider_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com”,”provider_name”:”Bleacher File”,”personalised”:null,”mp4_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/v1555353933/zeurpizimo6jciasqtr1.mp4″,”impression_tracking”:null,”hls_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/f_m3u8/sp_hd/v1555353933/zeurpizimo6jciasqtr1.m3u8″,”genres”:[“br_originals”],”embed_code”:” __sp_noscript_plAc3h0ldR_23 “,”period”:49,”description”:”Spencer the golden retriever has been supporting runners within the Boston Marathon for 4 years. He went viral remaining yr after sitting during the wet marathon preserving a “Boston Robust” flag. Watch the video above for extra about why this final just right boy is the true winner of the Boston Marathon.nnnnBleacher File is your No. 1 prevent for what’s trending in sports activities. You’ll rely on B/R for all the most up to date tales. From wild sports activities to the following giant factor, don’t pass over out.nnDownload the unfastened Bleacher File app to catch the entire moments that subject in a single position. Get the app to get the sport.”,”cc_url”:null,”author_name”:”Bleacher File”,”analytics”:{“video_id”:73762,”identify”:”Spencer the Treatment Canine Is the Actual Winner of the Boston Marathon”,”circulate”:”featured”,”published_at”:”2019-04-15T18:47:22″,”identification”:”901806a5-5545-4ba3-aaf1-d357f8529797″,”tournament”:”social-news”},”ad_stitched_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”Spencer Is the Actual Winner of the Boston Marathon”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:””},”autoplay”:false},”attachments”:[]},”73840″:{“url_hash”:”7c377e2aaedeec78a2a78ffe3c2e08be35f74c5de5889e17386a85accf7abc3c”,”url”:”http://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/73840″,”updated_at”:”2019-04-17T11:08:06Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”featured”,”tag_id”:88410,”short_name”:”Featured”,”brand”:”featured.png”,”display_name”:”Featured”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”v”,”playlist_tag_name”:”featured”,”playlist_id”:98310,”permalink”:”/submit/featured/24bd1640-68d3-4676-8810-088881857012″,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”7c377e2aaedeec78a2a78ffe3c2e08be35f74c5de5889e17386a85accf7abc3c”,”original_url_hash”:19154900,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”569.0000000000″,”id_str”:”6489886795″,”identification”:6489886795,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/featured_v/tracks/6489886795″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”flagged”:null,”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2019-04-17T11:08:06Z”,”content_type”:”video”,”content material”:{“identify”:”McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Shedding Streak for “Jennifer””,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/19/58/e2/40/2167/4b4a/8ad4/851d1dd0164e/crop_exact_gettyimages-1137192863-612×612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611″,”metadata”:{“video_url”:”https://vid.bleacherreport.com/movies/73840″,”video_id”:73840,”identify”:”CJ McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Shedding Streak for “Jennifer””,”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/19/58/e2/40/2167/4b4a/8ad4/851d1dd0164e/crop_exact_gettyimages-1137192863-612×612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611″,”tags”:[“jamr-after-the-buzzer”],”stub_id”:”24bd1640-68d3-4676-8810-088881857012″,”share_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com/submit/featured/24bd1640-68d3-4676-8810-088881857012″,”provider_url”:”http://bleacherreport.com”,”provider_name”:”Bleacher File”,”personalised”:null,”mp4_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/v1555431085/c9ehj6w8vykbqkzpz9po.mp4″,”impression_tracking”:null,”hls_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/video/add/f_m3u8/sp_hd/v1555431085/c9ehj6w8vykbqkzpz9po.m3u8″,”genres”:[“br_originals”],”embed_code”:” __sp_noscript_plAc3h0ldR_24 “,”period”:60,”description”:”CJ McCollum and the Portland Trailblazers in the end were given a playoff win for “Jennifer.” The win snapped a 10-game postseason dropping streak for the Blazers. Watch the video above for extra concerning the win and the Twitter exchanged that introduced 1000 memes.nnnnBleacher File is the go-to vacation spot for basketball enthusiasts in all places. B/R’s NBA protection delivers must-see on-court research and highlights each day. Connect with the NBA tales, groups, athletes and highlights that make the sport greater than a recreation.nnDownload the unfastened Bleacher File app to catch the entire moments that subject in a single position. Get the app to get the sport.”,”cc_url”:null,”author_name”:”Bleacher File”,”analytics”:{“video_id”:73840,”identify”:”CJ McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Shedding Streak for “Jennifer””,”circulate”:”featured”,”published_at”:”2019-04-16T16:14:20″,”identification”:”e1a0e0f5-c1d6-49cf-a0a4-09155efdcd66″,”editorial”:”jamr-after-the-buzzer”},”ad_stitched_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Shedding Streak for “Jennifer””,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:””},”autoplay”:false},”attachments”:[]}},”video_playlist_status”:{“flyin”:73840},”related_content”:[{“url_hash”:”0abdef6b136b205dffba106f9ae1d4028a2d1051954c0765e9ffc95590e20902″,”url”:”https://bit.ly/3BqhM5Q”,”updated_at”:”2021-08-30T02:24:47Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”golf”,”tag_id”:11,”short_name”:”Golf”,”logo”:”golf.png”,”display_name”:”Golf”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”status”:”active”,”position”:null,”playlist_type”:”ts”,”playlist_tag_name”:”golf”,”playlist_id”:24650,”permalink”:”/articles/track/6592281694-bryson-gifts-young-fan-hat-“,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”0abdef6b136b205dffba106f9ae1d4028a2d1051954c0765e9ffc95590e20902″,”original_url_hash”:112375703,”notification”:”success”,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”10516.0662689211″,”id_str”:”6592281694″,”id”:6592281694,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/golf_ts/tracks/6592281694″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2021-08-30T02:07:41Z”,”content_type”:”external_article”,”content material”:{“identify”:”Bryson Items Younger Fan Hat 🎩”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/f_auto,w_1440,q_auto,c_fill/br-cms/12/c9/df/b0/7135/4538/905e/c9fe462c05df/crop_exact_GettyImages-1337112228.jpeg”,”metadata”:{“identify”:”PGA TOUR on Twitter: “”I were given Bryson’s hat!”@B_DeChambeau made this younger fan’s day after the playoff @BMWChamps. ❤️ %.twitter.com/n0fODK2cB4 / Twitter””,”thumbnails”:{“original_url”:”https://cdn.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/12/c9/df/b0/7135/4538/905e/c9fe462c05df/GettyImages-1337112228.jpeg”,”media_item_href”:”https://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/pieces/12c9dfb0-7135-4538-905e-c9fe462c05df.json”},”thumbnail_url”:”https://img.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/12/c9/df/b0/7135/4538/905e/c9fe462c05df/crop_exact_GettyImages-1337112228.jpeg?h=3286&q=90&w=4929″,”stub_id”:null,”share_url”:”https://bit.ly/3BqhM5Q”,”provider_url”:”https://twitter.com”,”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”photo_credit”:null,”personalised”:null,”genres”:[“breaking_news”],”description”:””I were given Bryson’s hat!”@B_DeChambeau made this younger fan’s day after the playoff @BMWChamps. ❤️ %.twitter.com/n0fODK2cB4″,”author_name”:”PGA TOUR”,”amp_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”Bryson Items Younger Fan Hat 🎩”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:”DeChambeau makes child’s day after playoff loss. Faucet in to look at 📲”}},”attachments”:[]},{“url_hash”:”e55d8f34ac439934875834afb27c427fff4ceb4a3e7742b91376fc6a3752acb4″,”url”:”https://golfweek.usatoday.com/lists/tour-championship-fedex-cup-playoffs-finale/”,”updated_at”:”2021-08-30T01:51:19Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”golfing”,”tag_id”:11,”short_name”:”Golfing”,”brand”:”golfing.png”,”display_name”:”Golfing”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”ts”,”playlist_tag_name”:”golfing”,”playlist_id”:24650,”permalink”:”/articles/observe/6592279804-whos-in-and-whos-out-of-the-fedex-cup-playoffs-finale”,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”e55d8f34ac439934875834afb27c427fff4ceb4a3e7742b91376fc6a3752acb4″,”original_url_hash”:85785873,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”10516.0076751711″,”id_str”:”6592279804″,”identification”:6592279804,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/golf_ts/tracks/6592279804″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2021-08-30T01:50:20Z”,”content_type”:”external_article”,”content material”:{“identify”:”Who is in and Who is Out of the FedEx Cup Playoffs Finale”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://golfweek.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/websites/87/2021/08/AP-BMW-Championship-Golfing-10.jpg?w=1024&h=576&crop=1″,”metadata”:{“identify”:”Excursion Championship: Who is in and who is out of the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://golfweek.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/websites/87/2021/08/AP-BMW-Championship-Golfing-10.jpg?w=1024&h=576&crop=1″,”stub_id”:null,”share_url”:”https://golfweek.usatoday.com/lists/tour-championship-fedex-cup-playoffs-finale/”,”provider_url”:”https://golfweek.usatoday.com”,”provider_name”:”Golfweek”,”photo_credit”:null,”personalised”:null,”genres”:[“breaking_news”],”description”:”The person in joggers completed 5th on the BMW Championship with a Sunday 65 because of birdies on two of his ultimate 3 holes. Van Rooyen jumped from 45 th to 27 th within the FedEx Cup standings, the most important transfer of the day.”,”author_name”:”Adam Woodard”,”amp_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”Who is in and Who is Out of the FedEx Cup Playoffs Finale”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:null}},”attachments”:[]},{“url_hash”:”293d88373158526c574f48cd39a700e55dd1f6e0e2f2df9db797ff7fe7261ab5″,”url”:”https://golfweek.usatoday.com/lists/team-usa-2021-ryder-cup-whistling-straits/”,”updated_at”:”2021-08-30T01:17:53Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”golfing”,”tag_id”:11,”short_name”:”Golfing”,”brand”:”golfing.png”,”display_name”:”Golfing”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”ts”,”playlist_tag_name”:”golfing”,”playlist_id”:24650,”permalink”:”/articles/observe/6592270948-meet-half-the-team-that-will-represent-team-usa-at-the-2021-ryder-cup”,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”293d88373158526c574f48cd39a700e55dd1f6e0e2f2df9db797ff7fe7261ab5″,”original_url_hash”:62713574,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”10515.8514251711″,”id_str”:”6592270948″,”identification”:6592270948,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/golf_ts/tracks/6592270948″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2021-08-30T00:53:52Z”,”content_type”:”external_article”,”content material”:{“identify”:”Meet Part the Workforce That Will Constitute Workforce USA on the 2021 Ryder Cup”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://golfweek.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/websites/87/2018/10/usatsi_11330692-1-e1538948634413.jpg?w=1024&h=576&crop=1″,”metadata”:{“identify”:”Meet 1/2 the workforce that may symbolize Workforce USA on the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://golfweek.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/websites/87/2018/10/usatsi_11330692-1-e1538948634413.jpg?w=1024&h=576&crop=1″,”stub_id”:null,”share_url”:”https://golfweek.usatoday.com/lists/team-usa-2021-ryder-cup-whistling-straits/”,”provider_url”:”https://golfweek.usatoday.com”,”provider_name”:”Golfweek”,”photo_credit”:null,”personalised”:null,”genres”:[“breaking_news”],”description”:”U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker welcomed a half-dozen gamers to the Stars & Stripes fold Sunday evening on the finish of play on the BMW Championship. The match concluded the qualifying length for the U.S., with the top-six gamers within the elements standings robotically incomes a place at the workforce that may face Europe, Sept.”,”author_name”:”Steve DiMeglio”,”amp_url”:null},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”Meet Part the Workforce That Will Constitute Workforce USA on the 2021 Ryder Cup”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:null}},”attachments”:[]},{“url_hash”:”75be2d113d930c9ac8d7ae99877b6db06bc72ead20a6e86497c2cefc2554924b”,”url”:”https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10011276-fedex-cup-standings-2021-points-playoff-standings-after-bmw-championship”,”updated_at”:”2021-08-30T00:35:46Z”,”tag”:{“unique_name”:”golfing”,”tag_id”:11,”short_name”:”Golfing”,”brand”:”golfing.png”,”display_name”:”Golfing”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””},”standing”:”energetic”,”place”:null,”playlist_type”:”ts”,”playlist_tag_name”:”golfing”,”playlist_id”:24650,”permalink”:”/articles/10011276-fedex-cup-standings-2021-points-playoff-standings-after-bmw-championship”,”performed_by”:”[email protected]”,”original_url_sha”:”75be2d113d930c9ac8d7ae99877b6db06bc72ead20a6e86497c2cefc2554924b”,”original_url_hash”:63243872,”notification”:null,”is_locked”:false,”is_featured”:false,”internal_position”:”10515.7733001711″,”id_str”:”6592268304″,”identification”:6592268304,”href”:”https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/golf_ts/tracks/6592268304″,”hide_from_regions”:[],”hidden_attributes”:[],”group_tags”:[],”expires_at”:null,”created_at”:”2021-08-30T00:35:43Z”,”content_type”:”internal_article”,”content material”:{“identify”:”FedEx Cup Standings: Issues, Playoff Standings After BMW Champ.”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/f_auto,w_1440,q_auto,c_fill/br-cms/f9/a6/98/bd/ca7a/460c/89a7/572845a3201a/crop_exact_GettyImages-1337142025.jpeg”,”metadata”:{“identify”:”FedEx Cup Standings 2021: Issues, Playoff Standings After BMW Championship”,”thumbnails”:{“original_url”:”https://cdn.bleacherreport.internet/cms/media/symbol/f9/a6/98/bd/ca7a/460c/89a7/572845a3201a/GettyImages-1337142025.jpeg”,”media_item_href”:”https://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/pieces/f9a698bd-ca7a-460c-89a7-572845a3201a.json”},”thumbnail_url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/symbol/add/v1630273321/bqlursjj8z1qzgtmfrtl.jpg”,”stub_id”:null,”share_url”:”https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10011276-fedex-cup-standings-2021-points-playoff-standings-after-bmw-championship”,”provider_url”:”https://bleacherreport.com”,”provider_name”:”Bleacher File”,”photo_credit”:”Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR by the use of Getty Photographs”,”personalised”:null,”genres”:[“breaking_news”],”description”:”Patrick Cantlay outlasted Bryson DeChambeau in a marathon sudden-death playoff on the BMW Championship on Sunday, in the end rising after six further holes…”,”author_name”:”Blake Schuster”,”article_type”:”article”,”article_id”:10011276},”media_width”:null,”media_url”:null,”media_id”:null,”media_height”:null,”hook_type”:”photograph”,”observation”:{“identify”:”FedEx Cup Standings: Issues, Playoff Standings After BMW Champ.”,”mentioned_users”:[],”description”:null}},”attachments”:[]}]},”careers”:{},”gamecast”:{“live_game”:{“sharing”:{}},”meta”:{},”programmed”:{“tracks”:[]},”social”:{“tracks”:[]},”pollingUpdates”:{}},”format”:{},”nav”:{“pieces”:{“world-football”:{“identify”:”Soccer”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/world-football”,”identification”:”world-football”,”subLists”:[“epl”,”uefa-champions-league”,”https://www.instagram.com/brfootball/”,”football-league-championship”,”la-liga”,”serie-a”,”bundesliga”,”uefa-europa-league”,”international-football”],”subLinks”:[“world-football”,”https://www.instagram.com/brfootball/”]},”epl”:{“identify”:”Premier League”,”allLink”:[{“title”:”Transfers”,”url”:”/transfer-window”,”id”:”transfer-window”}],”url”:”/epl”,”identification”:”epl”,”subLists”:[“arsenal”,”aston-villa”,”brighton-hove-albion”,”burnley”,”chelsea”,”crystal-palace”,”everton”,”fulham”,”leeds-united”,”leicester-city-foxes”,”liverpool”,”manchester-city”,”manchester-united”,”newcastle-united”,”sheffield-united-fc”,”southampton”,”tottenham-hotspur”,”west-bromwich”,”west-ham-united”,”wolverhampton-wanderers”],”subLinks”:[“epl”,”uefa-champions-league”,”la-liga”,”serie-a”,”bundesliga”,”mls”]},”arsenal”:{“identify”:”Arsenal”,”url”:”/arsenal”,”identification”:”arsenal”},”aston-villa”:{“identify”:”Aston Villa”,”url”:”/aston-villa”,”identification”:”aston-villa”},”brighton-hove-albion”:{“identify”:”Brighton and Hove Albion”,”url”:”/brighton-hove-albion”,”identification”:”brighton-hove-albion”},”burnley”:{“identify”:”Burnley”,”url”:”/burnley”,”identification”:”burnley”},”chelsea”:{“identify”:”Chelsea”,”url”:”/chelsea”,”identification”:”chelsea”},”crystal-palace”:{“identify”:”Crystal Palace”,”url”:”/crystal-palace”,”identification”:”crystal-palace”},”everton”:{“identify”:”Everton”,”url”:”/everton”,”identification”:”everton”},”fulham”:{“identify”:”Fulham”,”url”:”/fulham”,”identification”:”fulham”},”leeds-united”:{“identify”:”Leeds United”,”url”:”/leeds-united”,”identification”:”leeds-united”},”leicester-city-foxes”:{“identify”:”Leicester Town”,”url”:”/leicester-city-foxes”,”identification”:”leicester-city-foxes”},”liverpool”:{“identify”:”Liverpool”,”url”:”/liverpool”,”identification”:”liverpool”},”manchester-city”:{“identify”:”Manchester Town”,”url”:”/manchester-city”,”identification”:”manchester-city”},”manchester-united”:{“identify”:”Manchester United”,”url”:”/manchester-united”,”identification”:”manchester-united”},”newcastle-united”:{“identify”:”Newcastle United”,”url”:”/newcastle-united”,”identification”:”newcastle-united”},”sheffield-united-fc”:{“identify”:”Sheffield United”,”url”:”/sheffield-united-fc”,”identification”:”sheffield-united-fc”},”southampton”:{“identify”:”Southampton”,”url”:”/southampton”,”identification”:”southampton”},”tottenham-hotspur”:{“identify”:”Tottenham Hotspur”,”url”:”/tottenham-hotspur”,”identification”:”tottenham-hotspur”},”west-bromwich”:{“identify”:”West Brom”,”url”:”/west-bromwich”,”identification”:”west-bromwich”},”west-ham-united”:{“identify”:”West Ham United”,”url”:”/west-ham-united”,”identification”:”west-ham-united”},”wolverhampton-wanderers”:{“identify”:”Wolverhampton Wanderers”,”url”:”/wolverhampton-wanderers”,”identification”:”wolverhampton-wanderers”},”uefa-champions-league”:{“identify”:”Champions League”,”url”:”/uefa-champions-league”,”identification”:”uefa-champions-league”,”subLists”:[“ajax”,”atalanta”,”atletico-madrid”,”fc-barcelona”,”bayer-leverkusen”,”bayern-munich”,”sl-benfica”,”borussia-dortmund”,”chelsea”,”club-brugge”,”dinamo-zagreb”,”fc-salzburg”,”galatasaray”,”krc-genk”,”inter-milan”,”juventus”,”lille-osc”,”liverpool”,”lokomotiv-moscow”,”olympique-lyonnais”,”manchester-city”,”napoli”,”olympiakos”,”paris-saint-germain-fc”,”rb-leipzig”,”real-madrid”,”fk-red-star-belgrade”,”shakhtar-donetsk”,”slavia-prague”,”tottenham-hotspur”,”valencia-cf”,”zenit-st-petersburg”],”subLinks”:[“uefa-champions-league”,”transfer-window”]},”ajax”:{“identify”:”Ajax”,”url”:”/ajax”,”identification”:”ajax”},”atalanta”:{“identify”:”Atalanta”,”url”:”/atalanta”,”identification”:”atalanta”},”atletico-madrid”:{“identify”:”Atletico Madrid”,”url”:”/atletico-madrid”,”identification”:”atletico-madrid”},”fc-barcelona”:{“identify”:”Barcelona”,”url”:”/fc-barcelona”,”identification”:”fc-barcelona”},”bayer-leverkusen”:{“identify”:”Bayer Leverkusen”,”url”:”/bayer-leverkusen”,”identification”:”bayer-leverkusen”},”bayern-munich”:{“identify”:”Bayern Munich”,”url”:”/bayern-munich”,”identification”:”bayern-munich”},”sl-benfica”:{“identify”:”Benfica”,”url”:”/sl-benfica”,”identification”:”sl-benfica”},”borussia-dortmund”:{“identify”:”Borussia Dortmund”,”url”:”/borussia-dortmund”,”identification”:”borussia-dortmund”},”club-brugge”:{“identify”:”Membership Brugge”,”url”:”/club-brugge”,”identification”:”club-brugge”},”dinamo-zagreb”:{“identify”:”Dinamo Zagreb”,”url”:”/dinamo-zagreb”,”identification”:”dinamo-zagreb”},”fc-salzburg”:{“identify”:”FC Salzburg”,”url”:”/fc-salzburg”,”identification”:”fc-salzburg”},”galatasaray”:{“identify”:”Galatasaray”,”url”:”/galatasaray”,”identification”:”galatasaray”},”krc-genk”:{“identify”:”Genk”,”url”:”/krc-genk”,”identification”:”krc-genk”},”inter-milan”:{“identify”:”Inter Milan”,”url”:”/inter-milan”,”identification”:”inter-milan”},”juventus”:{“identify”:”Juventus”,”url”:”/juventus”,”identification”:”juventus”},”lille-osc”:{“identify”:”Lille”,”url”:”/lille-osc”,”identification”:”lille-osc”},”lokomotiv-moscow”:{“identify”:”Lokomotiv Moscow”,”url”:”/lokomotiv-moscow”,”identification”:”lokomotiv-moscow”},”olympique-lyonnais”:{“identify”:”Lyon”,”url”:”/olympique-lyonnais”,”identification”:”olympique-lyonnais”},”napoli”:{“identify”:”Napoli”,”url”:”/napoli”,”identification”:”napoli”},”olympiakos”:{“identify”:”Olympiacos”,”url”:”/olympiakos”,”identification”:”olympiakos”},”paris-saint-germain-fc”:{“identify”:”Paris Saint-Germain”,”url”:”/paris-saint-germain-fc”,”identification”:”paris-saint-germain-fc”},”rb-leipzig”:{“identify”:”RB Leipzig”,”url”:”/rb-leipzig”,”identification”:”rb-leipzig”},”real-madrid”:{“identify”:”Actual Madrid”,”url”:”/real-madrid”,”identification”:”real-madrid”},”fk-red-star-belgrade”:{“identify”:”Pink Famous person Belgrade”,”url”:”/fk-red-star-belgrade”,”identification”:”fk-red-star-belgrade”},”shakhtar-donetsk”:{“identify”:”Shakhtar Donetsk”,”url”:”/shakhtar-donetsk”,”identification”:”shakhtar-donetsk”},”slavia-prague”:{“identify”:”Slavia Prague”,”url”:”/slavia-prague”,”identification”:”slavia-prague”},”valencia-cf”:{“identify”:”Valencia”,”url”:”/valencia-cf”,”identification”:”valencia-cf”},”zenit-st-petersburg”:{“identify”:”Zenit”,”url”:”/zenit-st-petersburg”,”identification”:”zenit-st-petersburg”},”https://www.instagram.com/brfootball/”:{“identify”:”B/R Soccer”,”url”:”https://www.instagram.com/brfootball/”,”identification”:”https://www.instagram.com/brfootball/”},”football-league-championship”:{“identify”:”EFL Championship”,”url”:”/football-league-championship”,”identification”:”football-league-championship”,”subLists”:[“barnsley”,”birmingham-city”,”blackburn-rovers”,”bournemouth”,”brentford”,”bristol-city”,”cardiff”,”coventry-city”,”derby-county”,”huddersfield-town”,”luton”,”middlesbrough”,”millwall”,”norwich-city”,”nottingham-forest”,”preston-north-end”,”queens-park-rangers”,”reading”,”rotherham-united”,”sheffield-wednesday”,”stoke-city”,”swansea-city”,”watford-fc”,”wycombe-wanderers”],”subLinks”:[“football-league-championship”]},”barnsley”:{“identify”:”Barnsley”,”url”:”/barnsley”,”identification”:”barnsley”},”birmingham-city”:{“identify”:”Birmingham Town”,”url”:”/birmingham-city”,”identification”:”birmingham-city”},”blackburn-rovers”:{“identify”:”Blackburn Rovers”,”url”:”/blackburn-rovers”,”identification”:”blackburn-rovers”},”bournemouth”:{“identify”:”Bournemouth”,”url”:”/bournemouth”,”identification”:”bournemouth”},”brentford”:{“identify”:”Brentford”,”url”:”/brentford”,”identification”:”brentford”},”bristol-city”:{“identify”:”Bristol Town”,”url”:”/bristol-city”,”identification”:”bristol-city”},”cardiff”:{“identify”:”Cardiff”,”url”:”/cardiff-city”,”identification”:”cardiff”},”coventry-city”:{“identify”:”Coventry Town”,”url”:”/coventry-city”,”identification”:”coventry-city”},”derby-county”:{“identify”:”Derby County”,”url”:”/derby-county”,”identification”:”derby-county”},”huddersfield-town”:{“identify”:”Huddersfield The city”,”url”:”/huddersfield-town”,”identification”:”huddersfield-town”},”luton”:{“identify”:”Luton”,”url”:”/luton”,”identification”:”luton”},”middlesbrough”:{“identify”:”Middlesbrough”,”url”:”/middlesbrough”,”identification”:”middlesbrough”},”millwall”:{“identify”:”Millwall”,”url”:”/millwall”,”identification”:”millwall”},”norwich-city”:{“identify”:”Norwich Town”,”url”:”/norwich-city”,”identification”:”norwich-city”},”nottingham-forest”:{“identify”:”Nottingham Woodland”,”url”:”/nottingham-forest”,”identification”:”nottingham-forest”},”preston-north-end”:{“identify”:”Preston North Finish”,”url”:”/preston-north-end”,”identification”:”preston-north-end”},”queens-park-rangers”:{“identify”:”Queens Park Rangers”,”url”:”/queens-park-rangers”,”identification”:”queens-park-rangers”},”studying”:{“identify”:”Studying”,”url”:”/studying”,”identification”:”studying”},”rotherham-united”:{“identify”:”Rotherham United”,”url”:”/rotherham-united”,”identification”:”rotherham-united”},”sheffield-wednesday”:{“identify”:”Sheffield Wednesday”,”url”:”/sheffield-wednesday”,”identification”:”sheffield-wednesday”},”stoke-city”:{“identify”:”Stoke Town”,”url”:”/stoke-city”,”identification”:”stoke-city”},”swansea-city”:{“identify”:”Swansea Town”,”url”:”/swansea-city”,”identification”:”swansea-city”},”watford-fc”:{“identify”:”Watford”,”url”:”/watford-fc”,”identification”:”watford-fc”},”wycombe-wanderers”:{“identify”:”Wycombe”,”url”:”/wycombe-wanderers”,”identification”:”wycombe-wanderers”},”la-liga”:{“identify”:”Los angeles Liga”,”url”:”/la-liga”,”identification”:”la-liga”,”subLists”:[“cd-alaves”,”athletic-club”,”atletico-madrid”,”cadiz-cf”,”ca-osasuna”,”celta-da-vigo”,”eibar”,”elche-cf”,”fc-barcelona”,”getafe-cf”,”granada”,”sd-huesca”,”levante”,”real-betis”,”real-madrid”,”real-sociedad”,”real-valladolid”,”sevilla”,”valencia-cf”,”villarreal-cf”],”subLinks”:[“la-liga”,”transfer-window”]},”cd-alaves”:{“identify”:”Alaves”,”url”:”/cd-alaves”,”identification”:”cd-alaves”},”athletic-club”:{“identify”:”Athletic Membership Bilbao”,”url”:”/athletic-club”,”identification”:”athletic-club”},”cadiz-cf”:{“identify”:”Cadiz CF”,”url”:”/cadiz-cf”,”identification”:”cadiz-cf”},”ca-osasuna”:{“identify”:”CA Osasuna”,”url”:”/ca-osasuna”,”identification”:”ca-osasuna”},”celta-da-vigo”:{“identify”:”Celta da Vigo”,”url”:”/celta-da-vigo”,”identification”:”celta-da-vigo”},”eibar”:{“identify”:”Eibar”,”url”:”/eibar”,”identification”:”eibar”},”elche-cf”:{“identify”:”Elche CF”,”url”:”/elche-cf”,”identification”:”elche-cf”},”getafe-cf”:{“identify”:”Getafe”,”url”:”/getafe-cf”,”identification”:”getafe-cf”},”granada”:{“identify”:”Granada”,”url”:”/granada”,”identification”:”granada”},”sd-huesca”:{“identify”:”Huesca”,”url”:”/sd-huesca”,”identification”:”sd-huesca”},”levante”:{“identify”:”Levante”,”url”:”/levante”,”identification”:”levante”},”real-betis”:{“identify”:”Actual Betis”,”url”:”/real-betis”,”identification”:”real-betis”},”real-sociedad”:{“identify”:”Actual Sociedad”,”url”:”/real-sociedad”,”identification”:”real-sociedad”},”real-valladolid”:{“identify”:”Actual Valladolid”,”url”:”/real-valladolid”,”identification”:”real-valladolid”},”sevilla”:{“identify”:”Sevilla”,”url”:”/sevilla”,”identification”:”sevilla”},”villarreal-cf”:{“identify”:”Villarreal”,”url”:”/villarreal-cf”,”identification”:”villarreal-cf”},”serie-a”:{“identify”:”Serie A”,”url”:”/serie-a”,”identification”:”serie-a”,”subLists”:[“atalanta”,”benevento-calcio”,”bologna”,”cagliari”,”chievo-verona”,”fc-crotone”,”fiorentina”,”frosinone-calcio”,”genoa”,”inter-milan”,”juventus”,”lazio”,”ac-milan”,”napoli”,”parma”,”as-roma”,”sampdoria”,”sassuolo”,”spezia-calcio”,”torino”,”udinese”],”subLinks”:[“serie-a”,”transfer-window”]},”benevento-calcio”:{“identify”:”Benevento Calcio”,”url”:”/benevento-calcio”,”identification”:”benevento-calcio”},”bologna”:{“identify”:”Bologna”,”url”:”/bologna”,”identification”:”bologna”},”cagliari”:{“identify”:”Cagliari”,”url”:”/cagliari”,”identification”:”cagliari”},”chievo-verona”:{“identify”:”Chievo”,”url”:”/chievo-verona”,”identification”:”chievo-verona”},”fc-crotone”:{“identify”:”FC Crotune”,”url”:”/fc-crotone”,”identification”:”fc-crotone”},”fiorentina”:{“identify”:”Fiorentina”,”url”:”/fiorentina”,”identification”:”fiorentina”},”frosinone-calcio”:{“identify”:”Frosinone”,”url”:”/frosinone-calcio”,”identification”:”frosinone-calcio”},”genoa”:{“identify”:”Genoa”,”url”:”/genoa”,”identification”:”genoa”},”lazio”:{“identify”:”Lazio”,”url”:”/lazio”,”identification”:”lazio”},”ac-milan”:{“identify”:”Milan”,”url”:”/ac-milan”,”identification”:”ac-milan”},”parma”:{“identify”:”Parma”,”url”:”/parma”,”identification”:”parma”},”as-roma”:{“identify”:”Roma”,”url”:”/as-roma”,”identification”:”as-roma”},”sampdoria”:{“identify”:”Sampdoria”,”url”:”/sampdoria”,”identification”:”sampdoria”},”sassuolo”:{“identify”:”Sassuolo”,”url”:”/sassuolo”,”identification”:”sassuolo”},”spezia-calcio”:{“identify”:”Spezia Calcio”,”url”:”/spezia-calcio”,”identification”:”spezia-calcio”},”torino”:{“identify”:”Torino”,”url”:”/torino”,”identification”:”torino”},”udinese”:{“identify”:”Udinese”,”url”:”/udinese”,”identification”:”udinese”},”bundesliga”:{“identify”:”Bundesliga”,”url”:”/bundesliga”,”identification”:”bundesliga”,”subLists”:[“arminia-bielefeld”,”bayer-leverkusen”,”fc-bayern-munich”,”borussia-dortmund”,”borussia-monchengladbach”,”eintracht-frankfurt”,”fc-augsburg”,”fc-cologne”,”fc-union-berlin”,”hertha-bsc”,”fsv-mainz-05″,”rb-leipzig”,”sc-freiburg”,”schalke-04″,”tsg-hoffenheim”,”vfb-stuttgart”,”vfl-wolfsburg”,”werder-bremen”],”subLinks”:[“bundesliga”]},”arminia-bielefeld”:{“identify”:”Arminia Bielefeld”,”url”:”/arminia-bielefeld”,”identification”:”arminia-bielefeld”},”fc-bayern-munich”:{“identify”:”Bayern Munich”,”url”:”/fc-bayern-munich”,”identification”:”fc-bayern-munich”},”borussia-monchengladbach”:{“identify”:”Borussia Monchengladbach”,”url”:”/borussia-monchengladbach”,”identification”:”borussia-monchengladbach”},”eintracht-frankfurt”:{“identify”:”Eintracht Frankfurt”,”url”:”/eintracht-frankfurt”,”identification”:”eintracht-frankfurt”},”fc-augsburg”:{“identify”:”FC Augsburg”,”url”:”/fc-augsburg”,”identification”:”fc-augsburg”},”fc-cologne”:{“identify”:”FC Cologne”,”url”:”/fc-cologne”,”identification”:”fc-cologne”},”fc-union-berlin”:{“identify”:”FC Union Berlin”,”url”:”/fc-union-berlin”,”identification”:”fc-union-berlin”},”hertha-bsc”:{“identify”:”Hertha BSC”,”url”:”/hertha-bsc”,”identification”:”hertha-bsc”},”fsv-mainz-05″:{“identify”:”Mainz 05″,”url”:”/fsv-mainz-05″,”identification”:”fsv-mainz-05″},”sc-freiburg”:{“identify”:”SC Freiburg”,”url”:”/sc-freiburg”,”identification”:”sc-freiburg”},”schalke-04″:{“identify”:”Schalke 04″,”url”:”/schalke-04″,”identification”:”schalke-04″},”tsg-hoffenheim”:{“identify”:”TSG Hoffenheim”,”url”:”/tsg-hoffenheim”,”identification”:”tsg-hoffenheim”},”vfb-stuttgart”:{“identify”:”VfB Stuttgart”,”url”:”/vfb-stuttgart”,”identification”:”vfb-stuttgart”},”vfl-wolfsburg”:{“identify”:”VfL Wolfsburg”,”url”:”/vfl-wolfsburg”,”identification”:”vfl-wolfsburg”},”werder-bremen”:{“identify”:”Werder Bremen”,”url”:”/werder-bremen”,”identification”:”werder-bremen”},”uefa-europa-league”:{“identify”:”Europa League”,”url”:”/uefa-europa-league”,”identification”:”uefa-europa-league”},”international-football”:{“identify”:”World Soccer”,”url”:”/international-football”,”identification”:”international-football”,”subLists”:[“albania-olympics”,”algeria-national-football”,”argentina”,”austria”,”australia-national-football”,”belgium-national-football”,”bosnia-herzegovina-national-football”,”brazilian-football”,”cameroon-national-football”,”chile-national-football”,”colombia-national-football”,”costa-rica-national-football”,”croatia-international-football”,”czech-republic”,”denmark-national-football”,”ecuador-national-football”,”egypt”,”england”,”france”,”germany”,”ghana-national-football”,”greece-national-football”,”honduras-national-football”,”hungary-olympics”,”iceland-olympics”,”iran-national-football”,”ireland”,”italy”,”ivory-coast-national-football”,”japan-national-football”,”mexico-national-football”,”morocco-olympics”,”namibia-national-football”,”netherlands”,”new-zealand-national-football”,”nigeria-national-football”,”north-korea-national-football”,”northern-ireland”,”norway-olympics”,”panama-national-football”,”paraguay-national-football”,”peru-olympics”,”poland”,”portugal-national-football”,”romania-olympics”,”russia”,”saudi-arabia-national-football”,”scotland”,”senegal-national-football”,”serbia-national-football”,”slovakia-national-football”,”slovenia-national-football”,”south-africa-national-football”,”south-korea-national-football”,”spain”,”sweden”,”switzerland”,”tunisia”,”turkey-olympics”,”ukraine”,”united-states”,”uruguay-national-football”,”venezuela-national-football”,”wales-national-football”],”subLinks”:[]},”albania-olympics”:{“identify”:”Albania”,”url”:”/albania-olympics”,”identification”:”albania-olympics”},”algeria-national-football”:{“identify”:”Algeria”,”url”:”/algeria-national-football”,”identification”:”algeria-national-football”},”argentina”:{“identify”:”Argentina”,”url”:”/argentina”,”identification”:”argentina”},”austria”:{“identify”:”Austria”,”url”:”/austria”,”identification”:”austria”},”australia-national-football”:{“identify”:”Australia”,”url”:”/australia-national-football”,”identification”:”australia-national-football”},”belgium-national-football”:{“identify”:”Belgium”,”url”:”/belgium-national-football”,”identification”:”belgium-national-football”},”bosnia-herzegovina-national-football”:{“identify”:”Bosnia-Herzegovina”,”url”:”/bosnia-herzegovina-national-football”,”identification”:”bosnia-herzegovina-national-football”},”brazilian-football”:{“identify”:”Brazil”,”url”:”/brazilian-football”,”identification”:”brazilian-football”},”cameroon-national-football”:{“identify”:”Cameroon”,”url”:”/cameroon-national-football”,”identification”:”cameroon-national-football”},”chile-national-football”:{“identify”:”Chile”,”url”:”/chile-national-football”,”identification”:”chile-national-football”},”colombia-national-football”:{“identify”:”Colombia”,”url”:”/colombia-national-football”,”identification”:”colombia-national-football”},”costa-rica-national-football”:{“identify”:”Costa Rica”,”url”:”/costa-rica-national-football”,”identification”:”costa-rica-national-football”},”croatia-international-football”:{“identify”:”Croatia”,”url”:”/croatia-international-football”,”identification”:”croatia-international-football”},”czech-republic”:{“identify”:”Czech Republic”,”url”:”/czech-republic”,”identification”:”czech-republic”},”denmark-national-football”:{“identify”:”Denmark”,”url”:”/denmark-national-football”,”identification”:”denmark-national-football”},”ecuador-national-football”:{“identify”:”Ecuador”,”url”:”/ecuador-national-football”,”identification”:”ecuador-national-football”},”egypt”:{“identify”:”Egypt”,”url”:”/egypt”,”identification”:”egypt”},”england”:{“identify”:”England”,”url”:”/england”,”identification”:”england”},”france”:{“identify”:”France”,”url”:”/france”,”identification”:”france”},”germany”:{“identify”:”Germany”,”url”:”/germany”,”identification”:”germany”},”ghana-national-football”:{“identify”:”Ghana”,”url”:”/ghana-national-football”,”identification”:”ghana-national-football”},”greece-national-football”:{“identify”:”Greece”,”url”:”/greece-national-football”,”identification”:”greece-national-football”},”honduras-national-football”:{“identify”:”Honduras”,”url”:”/honduras-national-football”,”identification”:”honduras-national-football”},”hungary-olympics”:{“identify”:”Hungary”,”url”:”/hungary-olympics”,”identification”:”hungary-olympics”},”iceland-olympics”:{“identify”:”Iceland”,”url”:”/iceland-olympics”,”identification”:”iceland-olympics”},”iran-national-football”:{“identify”:”Iran”,”url”:”/iran-national-football”,”identification”:”iran-national-football”},”eire”:{“identify”:”Eire”,”url”:”/eire”,”identification”:”eire”},”italy”:{“identify”:”Italy”,”url”:”/italy”,”identification”:”italy”},”ivory-coast-national-football”:{“identify”:”Ivory Coast”,”url”:”/ivory-coast-national-football”,”identification”:”ivory-coast-national-football”},”japan-national-football”:{“identify”:”Japan”,”url”:”/japan-national-football”,”identification”:”japan-national-football”},”mexico-national-football”:{“identify”:”Mexico”,”url”:”/mexico-national-football”,”identification”:”mexico-national-football”},”morocco-olympics”:{“identify”:”Morocco”,”url”:”/morocco-olympics”,”identification”:”morocco-olympics”},”namibia-national-football”:{“identify”:”Namibia”,”url”:”/namibia-national-football”,”identification”:”namibia-national-football”},”netherlands”:{“identify”:”Netherlands”,”url”:”/netherlands”,”identification”:”netherlands”},”new-zealand-national-football”:{“identify”:”New Zealand”,”url”:”/new-zealand-national-football”,”identification”:”new-zealand-national-football”},”nigeria-national-football”:{“identify”:”Nigeria”,”url”:”/nigeria-national-football”,”identification”:”nigeria-national-football”},”north-korea-national-football”:{“identify”:”North Korea”,”url”:”/north-korea-national-football”,”identification”:”north-korea-national-football”},”northern-ireland”:{“identify”:”Northern Eire”,”url”:”/northern-ireland”,”identification”:”northern-ireland”},”norway-olympics”:{“identify”:”Norway”,”url”:”/norway-olympics”,”identification”:”norway-olympics”},”panama-national-football”:{“identify”:”Panama”,”url”:”/panama-national-football”,”identification”:”panama-national-football”},”paraguay-national-football”:{“identify”:”Paraguay”,”url”:”/paraguay-national-football”,”identification”:”paraguay-national-football”},”peru-olympics”:{“identify”:”Peru”,”url”:”/peru-olympics”,”identification”:”peru-olympics”},”poland”:{“identify”:”Poland”,”url”:”/poland”,”identification”:”poland”},”portugal-national-football”:{“identify”:”Portugal”,”url”:”/portugal-national-football”,”identification”:”portugal-national-football”},”romania-olympics”:{“identify”:”Romania”,”url”:”/romania-olympics”,”identification”:”romania-olympics”},”russia”:{“identify”:”Russia”,”url”:”/russia”,”identification”:”russia”},”saudi-arabia-national-football”:{“identify”:”Saudi Arabia”,”url”:”/saudi-arabia-national-football”,”identification”:”saudi-arabia-national-football”},”scotland”:{“identify”:”Scotland”,”url”:”/scotland”,”identification”:”scotland”},”senegal-national-football”:{“identify”:”Senegal”,”url”:”/senegal-national-football”,”identification”:”senegal-national-football”},”serbia-national-football”:{“identify”:”Serbia”,”url”:”/serbia-national-football”,”identification”:”serbia-national-football”},”slovakia-national-football”:{“identify”:”Slovakia”,”url”:”/slovakia-national-football”,”identification”:”slovakia-national-football”},”slovenia-national-football”:{“identify”:”Slovenia”,”url”:”/slovenia-national-football”,”identification”:”slovenia-national-football”},”south-africa-national-football”:{“identify”:”South Africa”,”url”:”/south-africa-national-football”,”identification”:”south-africa-national-football”},”south-korea-national-football”:{“identify”:”South Korea”,”url”:”/south-korea-national-football”,”identification”:”south-korea-national-football”},”spain”:{“identify”:”Spain”,”url”:”/spain”,”identification”:”spain”},”sweden”:{“identify”:”Sweden”,”url”:”/sweden”,”identification”:”sweden”},”switzerland”:{“identify”:”Switzerland”,”url”:”/switzerland”,”identification”:”switzerland”},”tunisia”:{“identify”:”Tunisia”,”url”:”/tunisia”,”identification”:”tunisia”},”turkey-olympics”:{“identify”:”Turkey”,”url”:”/turkey-olympics”,”identification”:”turkey-olympics”},”ukraine”:{“identify”:”Ukraine”,”url”:”/ukraine”,”identification”:”ukraine”},”united-states”:{“identify”:”United States”,”url”:”/united-states”,”identification”:”united-states”},”uruguay-national-football”:{“identify”:”Uruguay”,”url”:”/uruguay-national-football”,”identification”:”uruguay-national-football”},”venezuela-national-football”:{“identify”:”Venezuela”,”url”:”/venezuela-national-football”,”identification”:”venezuela-national-football”},”wales-national-football”:{“identify”:”Wales”,”url”:”/wales-national-football”,”identification”:”wales-national-football”},”formula-1″:{“identify”:”F1″,”url”:”https://information.google.com/formula-1″,”identification”:”formula-1″},”boxing”:{“identify”:”Boxing”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/boxing”,”identification”:”boxing”},”mma”:{“identify”:”MMA”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/mma”,”identification”:”mma”},”rugby”:{“identify”:”Rugby”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/rugby”,”identification”:”rugby”,”subLists”:[“rugby”,”rugby-league”]},”rugby-league”:{“identify”:”Rugby League”,”url”:”/rugby-league”,”identification”:”rugby-league”},”nba”:{“identify”:”NBA”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/nba”,”identification”:”nba”,”subLists”:[“atlantic”,”central”,”northwest”,”pacific”,”southeast”,”southwest”],”subLinks”:[“nba”,”fantasy-basketball”,”nba-draft”,”https://www.instagram.com/br_hoops/”,”https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND”]},”atlantic”:{“identify”:”Atlantic”,”identification”:”atlantic”,”subLists”:[“boston-celtics”,”brooklyn-nets”,”new-york-knicks”,”philadelphia-76ers”,”toronto-raptors”]},”boston-celtics”:{“identify”:”Boston”,”url”:”/boston-celtics”,”identification”:”boston-celtics”},”brooklyn-nets”:{“identify”:”Brooklyn”,”url”:”/brooklyn-nets”,”identification”:”brooklyn-nets”},”new-york-knicks”:{“identify”:”New York”,”url”:”/new-york-knicks”,”identification”:”new-york-knicks”},”philadelphia-76ers”:{“identify”:”Philadelphia”,”url”:”/philadelphia-76ers”,”identification”:”philadelphia-76ers”},”toronto-raptors”:{“identify”:”Toronto”,”url”:”/toronto-raptors”,”identification”:”toronto-raptors”},”central”:{“identify”:”Central”,”identification”:”central”,”subLists”:[“chicago-bulls”,”cleveland-cavaliers”,”detroit-pistons”,”indiana-pacers”,”milwaukee-bucks”]},”chicago-bulls”:{“identify”:”Chicago”,”url”:”/chicago-bulls”,”identification”:”chicago-bulls”},”cleveland-cavaliers”:{“identify”:”Cleveland”,”url”:”/cleveland-cavaliers”,”identification”:”cleveland-cavaliers”},”detroit-pistons”:{“identify”:”Detroit”,”url”:”/detroit-pistons”,”identification”:”detroit-pistons”},”indiana-pacers”:{“identify”:”Indiana”,”url”:”/indiana-pacers”,”identification”:”indiana-pacers”},”milwaukee-bucks”:{“identify”:”Milwaukee”,”url”:”/milwaukee-bucks”,”identification”:”milwaukee-bucks”},”northwest”:{“identify”:”Northwest”,”identification”:”northwest”,”subLists”:[“denver-nuggets”,”minnesota-timberwolves”,”oklahoma-city-thunder”,”portland-trail-blazers”,”utah-jazz”]},”denver-nuggets”:{“identify”:”Denver”,”url”:”/denver-nuggets”,”identification”:”denver-nuggets”},”minnesota-timberwolves”:{“identify”:”Minnesota”,”url”:”/minnesota-timberwolves”,”identification”:”minnesota-timberwolves”},”oklahoma-city-thunder”:{“identify”:”Oklahoma Town”,”url”:”/oklahoma-city-thunder”,”identification”:”oklahoma-city-thunder”},”portland-trail-blazers”:{“identify”:”Portland”,”url”:”/portland-trail-blazers”,”identification”:”portland-trail-blazers”},”utah-jazz”:{“identify”:”Utah”,”url”:”/utah-jazz”,”identification”:”utah-jazz”},”pacific”:{“identify”:”Pacific”,”identification”:”pacific”,”subLists”:[“golden-state-warriors”,”los-angeles-clippers”,”los-angeles-lakers”,”phoenix-suns”,”sacramento-kings”]},”golden-state-warriors”:{“identify”:”Golden St”,”url”:”/golden-state-warriors”,”identification”:”golden-state-warriors”},”los-angeles-clippers”:{“identify”:”LA Clippers”,”url”:”/los-angeles-clippers”,”identification”:”los-angeles-clippers”},”los-angeles-lakers”:{“identify”:”LA Lakers”,”url”:”/los-angeles-lakers”,”identification”:”los-angeles-lakers”},”phoenix-suns”:{“identify”:”Phoenix”,”url”:”/phoenix-suns”,”identification”:”phoenix-suns”},”sacramento-kings”:{“identify”:”Sacramento”,”url”:”/sacramento-kings”,”identification”:”sacramento-kings”},”southeast”:{“identify”:”Southeast”,”identification”:”southeast”,”subLists”:[“atlanta-hawks”,”charlotte-hornets”,”miami-heat”,”orlando-magic”,”washington-wizards”]},”atlanta-hawks”:{“identify”:”Atlanta”,”url”:”/atlanta-hawks”,”identification”:”atlanta-hawks”},”charlotte-hornets”:{“identify”:”Charlotte”,”url”:”/charlotte-hornets”,”identification”:”charlotte-hornets”},”miami-heat”:{“identify”:”Miami”,”url”:”/miami-heat”,”identification”:”miami-heat”},”orlando-magic”:{“identify”:”Orlando”,”url”:”/orlando-magic”,”identification”:”orlando-magic”},”washington-wizards”:{“identify”:”Washington”,”url”:”/washington-wizards”,”identification”:”washington-wizards”},”southwest”:{“identify”:”Southwest”,”identification”:”southwest”,”subLists”:[“dallas-mavericks”,”houston-rockets”,”memphis-grizzlies”,”new-orleans-pelicans”,”san-antonio-spurs”]},”dallas-mavericks”:{“identify”:”Dallas”,”url”:”/dallas-mavericks”,”identification”:”dallas-mavericks”},”houston-rockets”:{“identify”:”Houston”,”url”:”/houston-rockets”,”identification”:”houston-rockets”},”memphis-grizzlies”:{“identify”:”Memphis”,”url”:”/memphis-grizzlies”,”identification”:”memphis-grizzlies”},”new-orleans-pelicans”:{“identify”:”New Orleans”,”url”:”/new-orleans-pelicans”,”identification”:”new-orleans-pelicans”},”san-antonio-spurs”:{“identify”:”San Antonio”,”url”:”/san-antonio-spurs”,”identification”:”san-antonio-spurs”},”nfl”:{“identify”:”NFL”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/nfl”,”identification”:”nfl”,”subLists”:[“pro-bowl”,”afc-east”,”afc-north”,”afc-south”,”afc-west”,”nfc-east”,”nfc-north”,”nfc-south”,”nfc-west”],”subLinks”:[“nfl”,”https://www.instagram.com/brgridiron/)”,”fantasy-football”,”nfl-draft”]},”pro-bowl”:{“identify”:”Professional Bowl”,”url”:”/pro-bowl”,”identification”:”pro-bowl”},”afc-east”:{“identify”:”AFC East”,”url”:”/afc-east”,”identification”:”afc-east”,”subLists”:[“buffalo-bills”,”miami-dolphins”,”new-england-patriots”,”new-york-jets”]},”buffalo-bills”:{“identify”:”Buffalo”,”url”:”/buffalo-bills”,”identification”:”buffalo-bills”},”miami-dolphins”:{“identify”:”Miami”,”url”:”/miami-dolphins”,”identification”:”miami-dolphins”},”new-england-patriots”:{“identify”:”New England”,”url”:”/new-england-patriots”,”identification”:”new-england-patriots”},”new-york-jets”:{“identify”:”NY Jets”,”url”:”/new-york-jets”,”identification”:”new-york-jets”},”afc-north”:{“identify”:”AFC North”,”identification”:”afc-north”,”subLists”:[“baltimore-ravens”,”cincinnati-bengals”,”cleveland-browns”,”pittsburgh-steelers”]},”baltimore-ravens”:{“identify”:”Baltimore”,”url”:”/baltimore-ravens”,”identification”:”baltimore-ravens”},”cincinnati-bengals”:{“identify”:”Cincinnati”,”url”:”/cincinnati-bengals”,”identification”:”cincinnati-bengals”},”cleveland-browns”:{“identify”:”Cleveland”,”url”:”/cleveland-browns”,”identification”:”cleveland-browns”},”pittsburgh-steelers”:{“identify”:”Pittsburgh”,”url”:”/pittsburgh-steelers”,”identification”:”pittsburgh-steelers”},”afc-south”:{“identify”:”AFC South”,”url”:”/afc-south”,”identification”:”afc-south”,”subLists”:[“houston-texans”,”indianapolis-colts”,”jacksonville-jaguars”,”tennessee-titans”]},”houston-texans”:{“identify”:”Houston”,”url”:”/houston-texans”,”identification”:”houston-texans”},”indianapolis-colts”:{“identify”:”Indianapolis”,”url”:”/indianapolis-colts”,”identification”:”indianapolis-colts”},”jacksonville-jaguars”:{“identify”:”Jacksonville”,”url”:”/jacksonville-jaguars”,”identification”:”jacksonville-jaguars”},”tennessee-titans”:{“identify”:”Tennessee”,”url”:”/tennessee-titans”,”identification”:”tennessee-titans”},”afc-west”:{“identify”:”AFC West”,”url”:”/afc-west”,”identification”:”afc-west”,”subLists”:[“denver-broncos”,”kansas-city-chiefs”,”oakland-raiders”,”los-angeles-chargers”]},”denver-broncos”:{“identify”:”Denver”,”url”:”/denver-broncos”,”identification”:”denver-broncos”},”kansas-city-chiefs”:{“identify”:”Kansas Town”,”url”:”/kansas-city-chiefs”,”identification”:”kansas-city-chiefs”},”oakland-raiders”:{“identify”:”Las Vegas”,”url”:”/oakland-raiders”,”identification”:”oakland-raiders”},”los-angeles-chargers”:{“identify”:”Los Angeles”,”url”:”/los-angeles-chargers”,”identification”:”los-angeles-chargers”},”nfc-east”:{“identify”:”NFC East”,”url”:”/nfc-east”,”identification”:”nfc-east”,”subLists”:[“dallas-cowboys”,”new-york-giants”,”philadelphia-eagles”,”washington-football-team”]},”dallas-cowboys”:{“identify”:”Dallas”,”url”:”/dallas-cowboys”,”identification”:”dallas-cowboys”},”new-york-giants”:{“identify”:”NY Giants”,”url”:”/new-york-giants”,”identification”:”new-york-giants”},”philadelphia-eagles”:{“identify”:”Philadelphia”,”url”:”/philadelphia-eagles”,”identification”:”philadelphia-eagles”},”washington-football-team”:{“identify”:”Washington”,”url”:”/washington-football-team”,”identification”:”washington-football-team”},”nfc-north”:{“identify”:”NFC North”,”url”:”/nfc-north”,”identification”:”nfc-north”,”subLists”:[“chicago-bears”,”detroit-lions”,”green-bay-packers”,”minnesota-vikings”]},”chicago-bears”:{“identify”:”Chicago”,”url”:”/chicago-bears”,”identification”:”chicago-bears”},”detroit-lions”:{“identify”:”Detroit”,”url”:”/detroit-lions”,”identification”:”detroit-lions”},”green-bay-packers”:{“identify”:”Inexperienced Bay”,”url”:”/green-bay-packers”,”identification”:”green-bay-packers”},”minnesota-vikings”:{“identify”:”Minnesota”,”url”:”/minnesota-vikings”,”identification”:”minnesota-vikings”},”nfc-south”:{“identify”:”NFC South”,”url”:”/nfc-south”,”identification”:”nfc-south”,”subLists”:[“atlanta-falcons”,”carolina-panthers”,”new-orleans-saints”,”tampa-bay-buccaneers”]},”atlanta-falcons”:{“identify”:”Atlanta”,”url”:”/atlanta-falcons”,”identification”:”atlanta-falcons”},”carolina-panthers”:{“identify”:”Carolina”,”url”:”/carolina-panthers”,”identification”:”carolina-panthers”},”new-orleans-saints”:{“identify”:”New Orleans”,”url”:”/new-orleans-saints”,”identification”:”new-orleans-saints”},”tampa-bay-buccaneers”:{“identify”:”Tampa Bay”,”url”:”/tampa-bay-buccaneers”,”identification”:”tampa-bay-buccaneers”},”nfc-west”:{“identify”:”NFC West”,”url”:”/nfc-west”,”identification”:”nfc-west”,”subLists”:[“arizona-cardinals”,”los-angeles-rams”,”san-francisco-49ers”,”seattle-seahawks”]},”arizona-cardinals”:{“identify”:”Arizona”,”url”:”/arizona-cardinals”,”identification”:”arizona-cardinals”},”los-angeles-rams”:{“identify”:”Los Angeles”,”url”:”/los-angeles-rams”,”identification”:”los-angeles-rams”},”san-francisco-49ers”:{“identify”:”San Francisco”,”url”:”/san-francisco-49ers”,”identification”:”san-francisco-49ers”},”seattle-seahawks”:{“identify”:”Seattle”,”url”:”/seattle-seahawks”,”identification”:”seattle-seahawks”},”wwe”:{“identify”:”WWE”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/wwe”,”identification”:”wwe”},”all-elite-wrestling”:{“identify”:”AEW”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/all-elite-wrestling”,”identification”:”all-elite-wrestling”},”golfing”:{“identify”:”Golfing”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/golfing”,”identification”:”golfing”},”tennis”:{“identify”:”Tennis”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/tennis”,”identification”:”tennis”},”cellular”:{“identify”:”Get the App”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/cellular”,”identification”:”cellular”},”uk-more”:{“identify”:”Extra”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/uk-more”,”identification”:”uk-more”,”subLists”:[“and-more”]},”and-more”:{“identify”:”And Extra”,”identification”:”and-more”,”subLists”:[“kicks”,”gaming”,”sports-odds”,”nba”,”mlb”,”nhl”,”college-football”,”college-basketball”,”wnba”]},”kicks”:{“identify”:”B/R Kicks”,”url”:”/kicks”,”identification”:”kicks”},”gaming”:{“identify”:”B/R Gaming”,”url”:”/gaming”,”identification”:”gaming”},”sports-odds”:{“identify”:”B/R Making a bet”,”url”:”/sports-odds”,”identification”:”sports-odds”},”mlb”:{“identify”:”MLB”,”url”:”/mlb”,”identification”:”mlb”},”nhl”:{“identify”:”NHL”,”url”:”/nhl”,”identification”:”nhl”},”college-football”:{“identify”:”Faculty Soccer”,”url”:”/college-football”,”identification”:”college-football”},”college-basketball”:{“identify”:”Faculty Basketball”,”url”:”/college-basketball”,”identification”:”college-basketball”},”wnba”:{“identify”:”WNBA”,”url”:”/wnba”,”identification”:”wnba”},”displays”:{“identify”:”Displays”,”identification”:”displays”,”subLists”:[“take-it-there”],”subLinks”:[“the-champions”,”https://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/”,”simms-and-lefkoe”,”gridiron-heights”]},”take-it-there”:{“identify”:”Take It There”,”url”:”/take-it-there”,”identification”:”take-it-there”}},”lists”:{“world-football”:[“epl”,”uefa-champions-league”,”https://www.instagram.com/brfootball/”,”football-league-championship”,”la-liga”,”serie-a”,”bundesliga”,”uefa-europa-league”,”international-football”],”epl”:[“arsenal”,”aston-villa”,”brighton-hove-albion”,”burnley”,”chelsea”,”crystal-palace”,”everton”,”fulham”,”leeds-united”,”leicester-city-foxes”,”liverpool”,”manchester-city”,”manchester-united”,”newcastle-united”,”sheffield-united-fc”,”southampton”,”tottenham-hotspur”,”west-bromwich”,”west-ham-united”,”wolverhampton-wanderers”],”uefa-champions-league”:[“ajax”,”atalanta”,”atletico-madrid”,”fc-barcelona”,”bayer-leverkusen”,”bayern-munich”,”sl-benfica”,”borussia-dortmund”,”chelsea”,”club-brugge”,”dinamo-zagreb”,”fc-salzburg”,”galatasaray”,”krc-genk”,”inter-milan”,”juventus”,”lille-osc”,”liverpool”,”lokomotiv-moscow”,”olympique-lyonnais”,”manchester-city”,”napoli”,”olympiakos”,”paris-saint-germain-fc”,”rb-leipzig”,”real-madrid”,”fk-red-star-belgrade”,”shakhtar-donetsk”,”slavia-prague”,”tottenham-hotspur”,”valencia-cf”,”zenit-st-petersburg”],”football-league-championship”:[“barnsley”,”birmingham-city”,”blackburn-rovers”,”bournemouth”,”brentford”,”bristol-city”,”cardiff”,”coventry-city”,”derby-county”,”huddersfield-town”,”luton”,”middlesbrough”,”millwall”,”norwich-city”,”nottingham-forest”,”preston-north-end”,”queens-park-rangers”,”reading”,”rotherham-united”,”sheffield-wednesday”,”stoke-city”,”swansea-city”,”watford-fc”,”wycombe-wanderers”],”la-liga”:[“cd-alaves”,”athletic-club”,”atletico-madrid”,”cadiz-cf”,”ca-osasuna”,”celta-da-vigo”,”eibar”,”elche-cf”,”fc-barcelona”,”getafe-cf”,”granada”,”sd-huesca”,”levante”,”real-betis”,”real-madrid”,”real-sociedad”,”real-valladolid”,”sevilla”,”valencia-cf”,”villarreal-cf”],”serie-a”:[“atalanta”,”benevento-calcio”,”bologna”,”cagliari”,”chievo-verona”,”fc-crotone”,”fiorentina”,”frosinone-calcio”,”genoa”,”inter-milan”,”juventus”,”lazio”,”ac-milan”,”napoli”,”parma”,”as-roma”,”sampdoria”,”sassuolo”,”spezia-calcio”,”torino”,”udinese”],”bundesliga”:[“arminia-bielefeld”,”bayer-leverkusen”,”fc-bayern-munich”,”borussia-dortmund”,”borussia-monchengladbach”,”eintracht-frankfurt”,”fc-augsburg”,”fc-cologne”,”fc-union-berlin”,”hertha-bsc”,”fsv-mainz-05″,”rb-leipzig”,”sc-freiburg”,”schalke-04″,”tsg-hoffenheim”,”vfb-stuttgart”,”vfl-wolfsburg”,”werder-bremen”],”international-football”:[“albania-olympics”,”algeria-national-football”,”argentina”,”austria”,”australia-national-football”,”belgium-national-football”,”bosnia-herzegovina-national-football”,”brazilian-football”,”cameroon-national-football”,”chile-national-football”,”colombia-national-football”,”costa-rica-national-football”,”croatia-international-football”,”czech-republic”,”denmark-national-football”,”ecuador-national-football”,”egypt”,”england”,”france”,”germany”,”ghana-national-football”,”greece-national-football”,”honduras-national-football”,”hungary-olympics”,”iceland-olympics”,”iran-national-football”,”ireland”,”italy”,”ivory-coast-national-football”,”japan-national-football”,”mexico-national-football”,”morocco-olympics”,”namibia-national-football”,”netherlands”,”new-zealand-national-football”,”nigeria-national-football”,”north-korea-national-football”,”northern-ireland”,”norway-olympics”,”panama-national-football”,”paraguay-national-football”,”peru-olympics”,”poland”,”portugal-national-football”,”romania-olympics”,”russia”,”saudi-arabia-national-football”,”scotland”,”senegal-national-football”,”serbia-national-football”,”slovakia-national-football”,”slovenia-national-football”,”south-africa-national-football”,”south-korea-national-football”,”spain”,”sweden”,”switzerland”,”tunisia”,”turkey-olympics”,”ukraine”,”united-states”,”uruguay-national-football”,”venezuela-national-football”,”wales-national-football”],”rugby”:[“rugby”,”rugby-league”],”nba”:[“atlantic”,”central”,”northwest”,”pacific”,”southeast”,”southwest”],”atlantic”:[“boston-celtics”,”brooklyn-nets”,”new-york-knicks”,”philadelphia-76ers”,”toronto-raptors”],”central”:[“chicago-bulls”,”cleveland-cavaliers”,”detroit-pistons”,”indiana-pacers”,”milwaukee-bucks”],”northwest”:[“denver-nuggets”,”minnesota-timberwolves”,”oklahoma-city-thunder”,”portland-trail-blazers”,”utah-jazz”],”pacific”:[“golden-state-warriors”,”los-angeles-clippers”,”los-angeles-lakers”,”phoenix-suns”,”sacramento-kings”],”southeast”:[“atlanta-hawks”,”charlotte-hornets”,”miami-heat”,”orlando-magic”,”washington-wizards”],”southwest”:[“dallas-mavericks”,”houston-rockets”,”memphis-grizzlies”,”new-orleans-pelicans”,”san-antonio-spurs”],”nfl”:[“pro-bowl”,”afc-east”,”afc-north”,”afc-south”,”afc-west”,”nfc-east”,”nfc-north”,”nfc-south”,”nfc-west”],”afc-east”:[“buffalo-bills”,”miami-dolphins”,”new-england-patriots”,”new-york-jets”],”afc-north”:[“baltimore-ravens”,”cincinnati-bengals”,”cleveland-browns”,”pittsburgh-steelers”],”afc-south”:[“houston-texans”,”indianapolis-colts”,”jacksonville-jaguars”,”tennessee-titans”],”afc-west”:[“denver-broncos”,”kansas-city-chiefs”,”oakland-raiders”,”los-angeles-chargers”],”nfc-east”:[“dallas-cowboys”,”new-york-giants”,”philadelphia-eagles”,”washington-football-team”],”nfc-north”:[“chicago-bears”,”detroit-lions”,”green-bay-packers”,”minnesota-vikings”],”nfc-south”:[“atlanta-falcons”,”carolina-panthers”,”new-orleans-saints”,”tampa-bay-buccaneers”],”nfc-west”:[“arizona-cardinals”,”los-angeles-rams”,”san-francisco-49ers”,”seattle-seahawks”],”uk-more”:[“and-more”],”and-more”:[“kicks”,”gaming”,”sports-odds”,”nba”,”mlb”,”nhl”,”college-football”,”college-basketball”,”wnba”],”displays”:[“take-it-there”],”topLevelLinks”:[“world-football”,”formula-1″,”boxing”,”mma”,”rugby”,”nba”,”nfl”,”wwe”,”all-elite-wrestling”,”golf”,”tennis”,”mobile”,”uk-more”],”leagueLinks”:[“world-football”,”formula-1″,”boxing”,”mma”,”rugby”,”nba”,”nfl”,”wwe”,”all-elite-wrestling”,”golf”,”tennis”,”mobile”,”uk-more”],”nonLeagueLinks”:[“shows”],”dropdownStack”:[],”leagueOverflow”:[]},”hyperlinks”:{“world-football”:{“identify”:”House”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/world-football”,”identification”:”world-football”},”https://www.instagram.com/brfootball/”:{“identify”:”B/R Soccer”,”url”:”https://www.instagram.com/brfootball/”,”identification”:”https://www.instagram.com/brfootball/”},”epl”:{“identify”:”Premier League House”,”url”:”/epl”,”identification”:”epl”},”uefa-champions-league”:{“identify”:”Champions League House”,”url”:”/uefa-champions-league”,”identification”:”uefa-champions-league”},”la-liga”:{“identify”:”Los angeles Liga House”,”url”:”/la-liga”,”identification”:”la-liga”},”serie-a”:{“identify”:”Serie A House”,”url”:”/serie-a”,”identification”:”serie-a”},”bundesliga”:{“identify”:”Bundesliga House”,”url”:”/bundesliga”,”identification”:”bundesliga”},”mls”:{“identify”:”MLS House”,”url”:”/mls”,”identification”:”mls”},”arsenal”:{“identify”:”Arsenal”,”url”:”/arsenal”,”identification”:”arsenal”},”aston-villa”:{“identify”:”Aston Villa”,”url”:”/aston-villa”,”identification”:”aston-villa”},”brighton-hove-albion”:{“identify”:”Brighton and Hove Albion”,”url”:”/brighton-hove-albion”,”identification”:”brighton-hove-albion”},”burnley”:{“identify”:”Burnley”,”url”:”/burnley”,”identification”:”burnley”},”chelsea”:{“identify”:”Chelsea”,”url”:”/chelsea”,”identification”:”chelsea”},”crystal-palace”:{“identify”:”Crystal Palace”,”url”:”/crystal-palace”,”identification”:”crystal-palace”},”everton”:{“identify”:”Everton”,”url”:”/everton”,”identification”:”everton”},”fulham”:{“identify”:”Fulham”,”url”:”/fulham”,”identification”:”fulham”},”leeds-united”:{“identify”:”Leeds United”,”url”:”/leeds-united”,”identification”:”leeds-united”},”leicester-city-foxes”:{“identify”:”Leicester Town”,”url”:”/leicester-city-foxes”,”identification”:”leicester-city-foxes”},”liverpool”:{“identify”:”Liverpool”,”url”:”/liverpool”,”identification”:”liverpool”},”manchester-city”:{“identify”:”Manchester Town”,”url”:”/manchester-city”,”identification”:”manchester-city”},”manchester-united”:{“identify”:”Manchester United”,”url”:”/manchester-united”,”identification”:”manchester-united”},”newcastle-united”:{“identify”:”Newcastle United”,”url”:”/newcastle-united”,”identification”:”newcastle-united”},”sheffield-united-fc”:{“identify”:”Sheffield United”,”url”:”/sheffield-united-fc”,”identification”:”sheffield-united-fc”},”southampton”:{“identify”:”Southampton”,”url”:”/southampton”,”identification”:”southampton”},”tottenham-hotspur”:{“identify”:”Tottenham Hotspur”,”url”:”/tottenham-hotspur”,”identification”:”tottenham-hotspur”},”west-bromwich”:{“identify”:”West Brom”,”url”:”/west-bromwich”,”identification”:”west-bromwich”},”west-ham-united”:{“identify”:”West Ham United”,”url”:”/west-ham-united”,”identification”:”west-ham-united”},”wolverhampton-wanderers”:{“identify”:”Wolverhampton Wanderers”,”url”:”/wolverhampton-wanderers”,”identification”:”wolverhampton-wanderers”},”transfer-window”:{“identify”:”Transfers”,”url”:”/transfer-window”,”identification”:”transfer-window”},”ajax”:{“identify”:”Ajax”,”url”:”/ajax”,”identification”:”ajax”},”atalanta”:{“identify”:”Atalanta”,”url”:”/atalanta”,”identification”:”atalanta”},”atletico-madrid”:{“identify”:”Atletico Madrid”,”url”:”/atletico-madrid”,”identification”:”atletico-madrid”},”fc-barcelona”:{“identify”:”Barcelona”,”url”:”/fc-barcelona”,”identification”:”fc-barcelona”},”bayer-leverkusen”:{“identify”:”Bayer Leverkusen”,”url”:”/bayer-leverkusen”,”identification”:”bayer-leverkusen”},”bayern-munich”:{“identify”:”Bayern Munich”,”url”:”/bayern-munich”,”identification”:”bayern-munich”},”sl-benfica”:{“identify”:”Benfica”,”url”:”/sl-benfica”,”identification”:”sl-benfica”},”borussia-dortmund”:{“identify”:”Borussia Dortmund”,”url”:”/borussia-dortmund”,”identification”:”borussia-dortmund”},”club-brugge”:{“identify”:”Membership Brugge”,”url”:”/club-brugge”,”identification”:”club-brugge”},”dinamo-zagreb”:{“identify”:”Dinamo Zagreb”,”url”:”/dinamo-zagreb”,”identification”:”dinamo-zagreb”},”fc-salzburg”:{“identify”:”FC Salzburg”,”url”:”/fc-salzburg”,”identification”:”fc-salzburg”},”galatasaray”:{“identify”:”Galatasaray”,”url”:”/galatasaray”,”identification”:”galatasaray”},”krc-genk”:{“identify”:”Genk”,”url”:”/krc-genk”,”identification”:”krc-genk”},”inter-milan”:{“identify”:”Inter Milan”,”url”:”/inter-milan”,”identification”:”inter-milan”},”juventus”:{“identify”:”Juventus”,”url”:”/juventus”,”identification”:”juventus”},”lille-osc”:{“identify”:”Lille”,”url”:”/lille-osc”,”identification”:”lille-osc”},”lokomotiv-moscow”:{“identify”:”Lokomotiv Moscow”,”url”:”/lokomotiv-moscow”,”identification”:”lokomotiv-moscow”},”olympique-lyonnais”:{“identify”:”Lyon”,”url”:”/olympique-lyonnais”,”identification”:”olympique-lyonnais”},”napoli”:{“identify”:”Napoli”,”url”:”/napoli”,”identification”:”napoli”},”olympiakos”:{“identify”:”Olympiacos”,”url”:”/olympiakos”,”identification”:”olympiakos”},”paris-saint-germain-fc”:{“identify”:”Paris Saint-Germain”,”url”:”/paris-saint-germain-fc”,”identification”:”paris-saint-germain-fc”},”rb-leipzig”:{“identify”:”RB Leipzig”,”url”:”/rb-leipzig”,”identification”:”rb-leipzig”},”real-madrid”:{“identify”:”Actual Madrid”,”url”:”/real-madrid”,”identification”:”real-madrid”},”fk-red-star-belgrade”:{“identify”:”Pink Famous person Belgrade”,”url”:”/fk-red-star-belgrade”,”identification”:”fk-red-star-belgrade”},”shakhtar-donetsk”:{“identify”:”Shakhtar Donetsk”,”url”:”/shakhtar-donetsk”,”identification”:”shakhtar-donetsk”},”slavia-prague”:{“identify”:”Slavia Prague”,”url”:”/slavia-prague”,”identification”:”slavia-prague”},”valencia-cf”:{“identify”:”Valencia”,”url”:”/valencia-cf”,”identification”:”valencia-cf”},”zenit-st-petersburg”:{“identify”:”Zenit”,”url”:”/zenit-st-petersburg”,”identification”:”zenit-st-petersburg”},”football-league-championship”:{“identify”:”Championship House”,”url”:”/football-league-championship”,”identification”:”football-league-championship”},”barnsley”:{“identify”:”Barnsley”,”url”:”/barnsley”,”identification”:”barnsley”},”birmingham-city”:{“identify”:”Birmingham Town”,”url”:”/birmingham-city”,”identification”:”birmingham-city”},”blackburn-rovers”:{“identify”:”Blackburn Rovers”,”url”:”/blackburn-rovers”,”identification”:”blackburn-rovers”},”bournemouth”:{“identify”:”Bournemouth”,”url”:”/bournemouth”,”identification”:”bournemouth”},”brentford”:{“identify”:”Brentford”,”url”:”/brentford”,”identification”:”brentford”},”bristol-city”:{“identify”:”Bristol Town”,”url”:”/bristol-city”,”identification”:”bristol-city”},”cardiff”:{“identify”:”Cardiff”,”url”:”/cardiff-city”,”identification”:”cardiff”},”coventry-city”:{“identify”:”Coventry Town”,”url”:”/coventry-city”,”identification”:”coventry-city”},”derby-county”:{“identify”:”Derby County”,”url”:”/derby-county”,”identification”:”derby-county”},”huddersfield-town”:{“identify”:”Huddersfield The city”,”url”:”/huddersfield-town”,”identification”:”huddersfield-town”},”luton”:{“identify”:”Luton”,”url”:”/luton”,”identification”:”luton”},”middlesbrough”:{“identify”:”Middlesbrough”,”url”:”/middlesbrough”,”identification”:”middlesbrough”},”millwall”:{“identify”:”Millwall”,”url”:”/millwall”,”identification”:”millwall”},”norwich-city”:{“identify”:”Norwich Town”,”url”:”/norwich-city”,”identification”:”norwich-city”},”nottingham-forest”:{“identify”:”Nottingham Woodland”,”url”:”/nottingham-forest”,”identification”:”nottingham-forest”},”preston-north-end”:{“identify”:”Preston North Finish”,”url”:”/preston-north-end”,”identification”:”preston-north-end”},”queens-park-rangers”:{“identify”:”Queens Park Rangers”,”url”:”/queens-park-rangers”,”identification”:”queens-park-rangers”},”studying”:{“identify”:”Studying”,”url”:”/studying”,”identification”:”studying”},”rotherham-united”:{“identify”:”Rotherham United”,”url”:”/rotherham-united”,”identification”:”rotherham-united”},”sheffield-wednesday”:{“identify”:”Sheffield Wednesday”,”url”:”/sheffield-wednesday”,”identification”:”sheffield-wednesday”},”stoke-city”:{“identify”:”Stoke Town”,”url”:”/stoke-city”,”identification”:”stoke-city”},”swansea-city”:{“identify”:”Swansea Town”,”url”:”/swansea-city”,”identification”:”swansea-city”},”watford-fc”:{“identify”:”Watford”,”url”:”/watford-fc”,”identification”:”watford-fc”},”wycombe-wanderers”:{“identify”:”Wycombe”,”url”:”/wycombe-wanderers”,”identification”:”wycombe-wanderers”},”cd-alaves”:{“identify”:”Alaves”,”url”:”/cd-alaves”,”identification”:”cd-alaves”},”athletic-club”:{“identify”:”Athletic Membership Bilbao”,”url”:”/athletic-club”,”identification”:”athletic-club”},”cadiz-cf”:{“identify”:”Cadiz CF”,”url”:”/cadiz-cf”,”identification”:”cadiz-cf”},”ca-osasuna”:{“identify”:”CA Osasuna”,”url”:”/ca-osasuna”,”identification”:”ca-osasuna”},”celta-da-vigo”:{“identify”:”Celta da Vigo”,”url”:”/celta-da-vigo”,”identification”:”celta-da-vigo”},”eibar”:{“identify”:”Eibar”,”url”:”/eibar”,”identification”:”eibar”},”elche-cf”:{“identify”:”Elche CF”,”url”:”/elche-cf”,”identification”:”elche-cf”},”getafe-cf”:{“identify”:”Getafe”,”url”:”/getafe-cf”,”identification”:”getafe-cf”},”granada”:{“identify”:”Granada”,”url”:”/granada”,”identification”:”granada”},”sd-huesca”:{“identify”:”Huesca”,”url”:”/sd-huesca”,”identification”:”sd-huesca”},”levante”:{“identify”:”Levante”,”url”:”/levante”,”identification”:”levante”},”real-betis”:{“identify”:”Actual Betis”,”url”:”/real-betis”,”identification”:”real-betis”},”real-sociedad”:{“identify”:”Actual Sociedad”,”url”:”/real-sociedad”,”identification”:”real-sociedad”},”real-valladolid”:{“identify”:”Actual Valladolid”,”url”:”/real-valladolid”,”identification”:”real-valladolid”},”sevilla”:{“identify”:”Sevilla”,”url”:”/sevilla”,”identification”:”sevilla”},”villarreal-cf”:{“identify”:”Villarreal”,”url”:”/villarreal-cf”,”identification”:”villarreal-cf”},”benevento-calcio”:{“identify”:”Benevento Calcio”,”url”:”/benevento-calcio”,”identification”:”benevento-calcio”},”bologna”:{“identify”:”Bologna”,”url”:”/bologna”,”identification”:”bologna”},”cagliari”:{“identify”:”Cagliari”,”url”:”/cagliari”,”identification”:”cagliari”},”chievo-verona”:{“identify”:”Chievo”,”url”:”/chievo-verona”,”identification”:”chievo-verona”},”fc-crotone”:{“identify”:”FC Crotune”,”url”:”/fc-crotone”,”identification”:”fc-crotone”},”fiorentina”:{“identify”:”Fiorentina”,”url”:”/fiorentina”,”identification”:”fiorentina”},”frosinone-calcio”:{“identify”:”Frosinone”,”url”:”/frosinone-calcio”,”identification”:”frosinone-calcio”},”genoa”:{“identify”:”Genoa”,”url”:”/genoa”,”identification”:”genoa”},”lazio”:{“identify”:”Lazio”,”url”:”/lazio”,”identification”:”lazio”},”ac-milan”:{“identify”:”Milan”,”url”:”/ac-milan”,”identification”:”ac-milan”},”parma”:{“identify”:”Parma”,”url”:”/parma”,”identification”:”parma”},”as-roma”:{“identify”:”Roma”,”url”:”/as-roma”,”identification”:”as-roma”},”sampdoria”:{“identify”:”Sampdoria”,”url”:”/sampdoria”,”identification”:”sampdoria”},”sassuolo”:{“identify”:”Sassuolo”,”url”:”/sassuolo”,”identification”:”sassuolo”},”spezia-calcio”:{“identify”:”Spezia Calcio”,”url”:”/spezia-calcio”,”identification”:”spezia-calcio”},”torino”:{“identify”:”Torino”,”url”:”/torino”,”identification”:”torino”},”udinese”:{“identify”:”Udinese”,”url”:”/udinese”,”identification”:”udinese”},”arminia-bielefeld”:{“identify”:”Arminia Bielefeld”,”url”:”/arminia-bielefeld”,”identification”:”arminia-bielefeld”},”fc-bayern-munich”:{“identify”:”Bayern Munich”,”url”:”/fc-bayern-munich”,”identification”:”fc-bayern-munich”},”borussia-monchengladbach”:{“identify”:”Borussia Monchengladbach”,”url”:”/borussia-monchengladbach”,”identification”:”borussia-monchengladbach”},”eintracht-frankfurt”:{“identify”:”Eintracht Frankfurt”,”url”:”/eintracht-frankfurt”,”identification”:”eintracht-frankfurt”},”fc-augsburg”:{“identify”:”FC Augsburg”,”url”:”/fc-augsburg”,”identification”:”fc-augsburg”},”fc-cologne”:{“identify”:”FC Cologne”,”url”:”/fc-cologne”,”identification”:”fc-cologne”},”fc-union-berlin”:{“identify”:”FC Union Berlin”,”url”:”/fc-union-berlin”,”identification”:”fc-union-berlin”},”hertha-bsc”:{“identify”:”Hertha BSC”,”url”:”/hertha-bsc”,”identification”:”hertha-bsc”},”fsv-mainz-05″:{“identify”:”Mainz 05″,”url”:”/fsv-mainz-05″,”identification”:”fsv-mainz-05″},”sc-freiburg”:{“identify”:”SC Freiburg”,”url”:”/sc-freiburg”,”identification”:”sc-freiburg”},”schalke-04″:{“identify”:”Schalke 04″,”url”:”/schalke-04″,”identification”:”schalke-04″},”tsg-hoffenheim”:{“identify”:”TSG Hoffenheim”,”url”:”/tsg-hoffenheim”,”identification”:”tsg-hoffenheim”},”vfb-stuttgart”:{“identify”:”VfB Stuttgart”,”url”:”/vfb-stuttgart”,”identification”:”vfb-stuttgart”},”vfl-wolfsburg”:{“identify”:”VfL Wolfsburg”,”url”:”/vfl-wolfsburg”,”identification”:”vfl-wolfsburg”},”werder-bremen”:{“identify”:”Werder Bremen”,”url”:”/werder-bremen”,”identification”:”werder-bremen”},”uefa-europa-league”:{“identify”:”Europa League”,”url”:”/uefa-europa-league”,”identification”:”uefa-europa-league”},”albania-olympics”:{“identify”:”Albania”,”url”:”/albania-olympics”,”identification”:”albania-olympics”},”algeria-national-football”:{“identify”:”Algeria”,”url”:”/algeria-national-football”,”identification”:”algeria-national-football”},”argentina”:{“identify”:”Argentina”,”url”:”/argentina”,”identification”:”argentina”},”austria”:{“identify”:”Austria”,”url”:”/austria”,”identification”:”austria”},”australia-national-football”:{“identify”:”Australia”,”url”:”/australia-national-football”,”identification”:”australia-national-football”},”belgium-national-football”:{“identify”:”Belgium”,”url”:”/belgium-national-football”,”identification”:”belgium-national-football”},”bosnia-herzegovina-national-football”:{“identify”:”Bosnia-Herzegovina”,”url”:”/bosnia-herzegovina-national-football”,”identification”:”bosnia-herzegovina-national-football”},”brazilian-football”:{“identify”:”Brazil”,”url”:”/brazilian-football”,”identification”:”brazilian-football”},”cameroon-national-football”:{“identify”:”Cameroon”,”url”:”/cameroon-national-football”,”identification”:”cameroon-national-football”},”chile-national-football”:{“identify”:”Chile”,”url”:”/chile-national-football”,”identification”:”chile-national-football”},”colombia-national-football”:{“identify”:”Colombia”,”url”:”/colombia-national-football”,”identification”:”colombia-national-football”},”costa-rica-national-football”:{“identify”:”Costa Rica”,”url”:”/costa-rica-national-football”,”identification”:”costa-rica-national-football”},”croatia-international-football”:{“identify”:”Croatia”,”url”:”/croatia-international-football”,”identification”:”croatia-international-football”},”czech-republic”:{“identify”:”Czech Republic”,”url”:”/czech-republic”,”identification”:”czech-republic”},”denmark-national-football”:{“identify”:”Denmark”,”url”:”/denmark-national-football”,”identification”:”denmark-national-football”},”ecuador-national-football”:{“identify”:”Ecuador”,”url”:”/ecuador-national-football”,”identification”:”ecuador-national-football”},”egypt”:{“identify”:”Egypt”,”url”:”/egypt”,”identification”:”egypt”},”england”:{“identify”:”England”,”url”:”/england”,”identification”:”england”},”france”:{“identify”:”France”,”url”:”/france”,”identification”:”france”},”germany”:{“identify”:”Germany”,”url”:”/germany”,”identification”:”germany”},”ghana-national-football”:{“identify”:”Ghana”,”url”:”/ghana-national-football”,”identification”:”ghana-national-football”},”greece-national-football”:{“identify”:”Greece”,”url”:”/greece-national-football”,”identification”:”greece-national-football”},”honduras-national-football”:{“identify”:”Honduras”,”url”:”/honduras-national-football”,”identification”:”honduras-national-football”},”hungary-olympics”:{“identify”:”Hungary”,”url”:”/hungary-olympics”,”identification”:”hungary-olympics”},”iceland-olympics”:{“identify”:”Iceland”,”url”:”/iceland-olympics”,”identification”:”iceland-olympics”},”iran-national-football”:{“identify”:”Iran”,”url”:”/iran-national-football”,”identification”:”iran-national-football”},”eire”:{“identify”:”Eire”,”url”:”/eire”,”identification”:”eire”},”italy”:{“identify”:”Italy”,”url”:”/italy”,”identification”:”italy”},”ivory-coast-national-football”:{“identify”:”Ivory Coast”,”url”:”/ivory-coast-national-football”,”identification”:”ivory-coast-national-football”},”japan-national-football”:{“identify”:”Japan”,”url”:”/japan-national-football”,”identification”:”japan-national-football”},”mexico-national-football”:{“identify”:”Mexico”,”url”:”/mexico-national-football”,”identification”:”mexico-national-football”},”morocco-olympics”:{“identify”:”Morocco”,”url”:”/morocco-olympics”,”identification”:”morocco-olympics”},”namibia-national-football”:{“identify”:”Namibia”,”url”:”/namibia-national-football”,”identification”:”namibia-national-football”},”netherlands”:{“identify”:”Netherlands”,”url”:”/netherlands”,”identification”:”netherlands”},”new-zealand-national-football”:{“identify”:”New Zealand”,”url”:”/new-zealand-national-football”,”identification”:”new-zealand-national-football”},”nigeria-national-football”:{“identify”:”Nigeria”,”url”:”/nigeria-national-football”,”identification”:”nigeria-national-football”},”north-korea-national-football”:{“identify”:”North Korea”,”url”:”/north-korea-national-football”,”identification”:”north-korea-national-football”},”northern-ireland”:{“identify”:”Northern Eire”,”url”:”/northern-ireland”,”identification”:”northern-ireland”},”norway-olympics”:{“identify”:”Norway”,”url”:”/norway-olympics”,”identification”:”norway-olympics”},”panama-national-football”:{“identify”:”Panama”,”url”:”/panama-national-football”,”identification”:”panama-national-football”},”paraguay-national-football”:{“identify”:”Paraguay”,”url”:”/paraguay-national-football”,”identification”:”paraguay-national-football”},”peru-olympics”:{“identify”:”Peru”,”url”:”/peru-olympics”,”identification”:”peru-olympics”},”poland”:{“identify”:”Poland”,”url”:”/poland”,”identification”:”poland”},”portugal-national-football”:{“identify”:”Portugal”,”url”:”/portugal-national-football”,”identification”:”portugal-national-football”},”romania-olympics”:{“identify”:”Romania”,”url”:”/romania-olympics”,”identification”:”romania-olympics”},”russia”:{“identify”:”Russia”,”url”:”/russia”,”identification”:”russia”},”saudi-arabia-national-football”:{“identify”:”Saudi Arabia”,”url”:”/saudi-arabia-national-football”,”identification”:”saudi-arabia-national-football”},”scotland”:{“identify”:”Scotland”,”url”:”/scotland”,”identification”:”scotland”},”senegal-national-football”:{“identify”:”Senegal”,”url”:”/senegal-national-football”,”identification”:”senegal-national-football”},”serbia-national-football”:{“identify”:”Serbia”,”url”:”/serbia-national-football”,”identification”:”serbia-national-football”},”slovakia-national-football”:{“identify”:”Slovakia”,”url”:”/slovakia-national-football”,”identification”:”slovakia-national-football”},”slovenia-national-football”:{“identify”:”Slovenia”,”url”:”/slovenia-national-football”,”identification”:”slovenia-national-football”},”south-africa-national-football”:{“identify”:”South Africa”,”url”:”/south-africa-national-football”,”identification”:”south-africa-national-football”},”south-korea-national-football”:{“identify”:”South Korea”,”url”:”/south-korea-national-football”,”identification”:”south-korea-national-football”},”spain”:{“identify”:”Spain”,”url”:”/spain”,”identification”:”spain”},”sweden”:{“identify”:”Sweden”,”url”:”/sweden”,”identification”:”sweden”},”switzerland”:{“identify”:”Switzerland”,”url”:”/switzerland”,”identification”:”switzerland”},”tunisia”:{“identify”:”Tunisia”,”url”:”/tunisia”,”identification”:”tunisia”},”turkey-olympics”:{“identify”:”Turkey”,”url”:”/turkey-olympics”,”identification”:”turkey-olympics”},”ukraine”:{“identify”:”Ukraine”,”url”:”/ukraine”,”identification”:”ukraine”},”united-states”:{“identify”:”United States”,”url”:”/united-states”,”identification”:”united-states”},”uruguay-national-football”:{“identify”:”Uruguay”,”url”:”/uruguay-national-football”,”identification”:”uruguay-national-football”},”venezuela-national-football”:{“identify”:”Venezuela”,”url”:”/venezuela-national-football”,”identification”:”venezuela-national-football”},”wales-national-football”:{“identify”:”Wales”,”url”:”/wales-national-football”,”identification”:”wales-national-football”},”formula-1″:{“identify”:”F1″,”url”:”https://information.google.com/formula-1″,”identification”:”formula-1″},”boxing”:{“identify”:”Boxing”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/boxing”,”identification”:”boxing”},”mma”:{“identify”:”MMA”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/mma”,”identification”:”mma”},”rugby”:{“identify”:”Rugby Union”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/rugby”,”identification”:”rugby”},”rugby-league”:{“identify”:”Rugby League”,”url”:”/rugby-league”,”identification”:”rugby-league”},”nba”:{“identify”:”House”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/nba”,”identification”:”nba”},”fantasy-basketball”:{“identify”:”Delusion”,”url”:”/fantasy-basketball”,”identification”:”fantasy-basketball”},”nba-draft”:{“identify”:”Draft”,”url”:”/nba-draft”,”identification”:”nba-draft”},”https://www.instagram.com/br_hoops/”:{“identify”:”B/R Hoops”,”url”:”https://www.instagram.com/br_hoops/”,”identification”:”https://www.instagram.com/br_hoops/”},”https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND”:{“identify”:”Tickets”,”url”:”https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND”,”identification”:”https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND”},”boston-celtics”:{“identify”:”Boston”,”url”:”/boston-celtics”,”identification”:”boston-celtics”},”brooklyn-nets”:{“identify”:”Brooklyn”,”url”:”/brooklyn-nets”,”identification”:”brooklyn-nets”},”new-york-knicks”:{“identify”:”New York”,”url”:”/new-york-knicks”,”identification”:”new-york-knicks”},”philadelphia-76ers”:{“identify”:”Philadelphia”,”url”:”/philadelphia-76ers”,”identification”:”philadelphia-76ers”},”toronto-raptors”:{“identify”:”Toronto”,”url”:”/toronto-raptors”,”identification”:”toronto-raptors”},”chicago-bulls”:{“identify”:”Chicago”,”url”:”/chicago-bulls”,”identification”:”chicago-bulls”},”cleveland-cavaliers”:{“identify”:”Cleveland”,”url”:”/cleveland-cavaliers”,”identification”:”cleveland-cavaliers”},”detroit-pistons”:{“identify”:”Detroit”,”url”:”/detroit-pistons”,”identification”:”detroit-pistons”},”indiana-pacers”:{“identify”:”Indiana”,”url”:”/indiana-pacers”,”identification”:”indiana-pacers”},”milwaukee-bucks”:{“identify”:”Milwaukee”,”url”:”/milwaukee-bucks”,”identification”:”milwaukee-bucks”},”denver-nuggets”:{“identify”:”Denver”,”url”:”/denver-nuggets”,”identification”:”denver-nuggets”},”minnesota-timberwolves”:{“identify”:”Minnesota”,”url”:”/minnesota-timberwolves”,”identification”:”minnesota-timberwolves”},”oklahoma-city-thunder”:{“identify”:”Oklahoma Town”,”url”:”/oklahoma-city-thunder”,”identification”:”oklahoma-city-thunder”},”portland-trail-blazers”:{“identify”:”Portland”,”url”:”/portland-trail-blazers”,”identification”:”portland-trail-blazers”},”utah-jazz”:{“identify”:”Utah”,”url”:”/utah-jazz”,”identification”:”utah-jazz”},”golden-state-warriors”:{“identify”:”Golden St”,”url”:”/golden-state-warriors”,”identification”:”golden-state-warriors”},”los-angeles-clippers”:{“identify”:”LA Clippers”,”url”:”/los-angeles-clippers”,”identification”:”los-angeles-clippers”},”los-angeles-lakers”:{“identify”:”LA Lakers”,”url”:”/los-angeles-lakers”,”identification”:”los-angeles-lakers”},”phoenix-suns”:{“identify”:”Phoenix”,”url”:”/phoenix-suns”,”identification”:”phoenix-suns”},”sacramento-kings”:{“identify”:”Sacramento”,”url”:”/sacramento-kings”,”identification”:”sacramento-kings”},”atlanta-hawks”:{“identify”:”Atlanta”,”url”:”/atlanta-hawks”,”identification”:”atlanta-hawks”},”charlotte-hornets”:{“identify”:”Charlotte”,”url”:”/charlotte-hornets”,”identification”:”charlotte-hornets”},”miami-heat”:{“identify”:”Miami”,”url”:”/miami-heat”,”identification”:”miami-heat”},”orlando-magic”:{“identify”:”Orlando”,”url”:”/orlando-magic”,”identification”:”orlando-magic”},”washington-wizards”:{“identify”:”Washington”,”url”:”/washington-wizards”,”identification”:”washington-wizards”},”dallas-mavericks”:{“identify”:”Dallas”,”url”:”/dallas-mavericks”,”identification”:”dallas-mavericks”},”houston-rockets”:{“identify”:”Houston”,”url”:”/houston-rockets”,”identification”:”houston-rockets”},”memphis-grizzlies”:{“identify”:”Memphis”,”url”:”/memphis-grizzlies”,”identification”:”memphis-grizzlies”},”new-orleans-pelicans”:{“identify”:”New Orleans”,”url”:”/new-orleans-pelicans”,”identification”:”new-orleans-pelicans”},”san-antonio-spurs”:{“identify”:”San Antonio”,”url”:”/san-antonio-spurs”,”identification”:”san-antonio-spurs”},”nfl”:{“identify”:”House”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/nfl”,”identification”:”nfl”},”https://www.instagram.com/brgridiron/)”:{“identify”:”B/R Gridiron”,”url”:”https://www.instagram.com/brgridiron/)”,”identification”:”https://www.instagram.com/brgridiron/)”},”fantasy-football”:{“identify”:”Delusion”,”url”:”/fantasy-football”,”identification”:”fantasy-football”},”nfl-draft”:{“identify”:”Draft”,”url”:”/nfl-draft”,”identification”:”nfl-draft”},”pro-bowl”:{“identify”:”Professional Bowl”,”url”:”/pro-bowl”,”identification”:”pro-bowl”},”buffalo-bills”:{“identify”:”Buffalo”,”url”:”/buffalo-bills”,”identification”:”buffalo-bills”},”miami-dolphins”:{“identify”:”Miami”,”url”:”/miami-dolphins”,”identification”:”miami-dolphins”},”new-england-patriots”:{“identify”:”New England”,”url”:”/new-england-patriots”,”identification”:”new-england-patriots”},”new-york-jets”:{“identify”:”NY Jets”,”url”:”/new-york-jets”,”identification”:”new-york-jets”},”baltimore-ravens”:{“identify”:”Baltimore”,”url”:”/baltimore-ravens”,”identification”:”baltimore-ravens”},”cincinnati-bengals”:{“identify”:”Cincinnati”,”url”:”/cincinnati-bengals”,”identification”:”cincinnati-bengals”},”cleveland-browns”:{“identify”:”Cleveland”,”url”:”/cleveland-browns”,”identification”:”cleveland-browns”},”pittsburgh-steelers”:{“identify”:”Pittsburgh”,”url”:”/pittsburgh-steelers”,”identification”:”pittsburgh-steelers”},”houston-texans”:{“identify”:”Houston”,”url”:”/houston-texans”,”identification”:”houston-texans”},”indianapolis-colts”:{“identify”:”Indianapolis”,”url”:”/indianapolis-colts”,”identification”:”indianapolis-colts”},”jacksonville-jaguars”:{“identify”:”Jacksonville”,”url”:”/jacksonville-jaguars”,”identification”:”jacksonville-jaguars”},”tennessee-titans”:{“identify”:”Tennessee”,”url”:”/tennessee-titans”,”identification”:”tennessee-titans”},”denver-broncos”:{“identify”:”Denver”,”url”:”/denver-broncos”,”identification”:”denver-broncos”},”kansas-city-chiefs”:{“identify”:”Kansas Town”,”url”:”/kansas-city-chiefs”,”identification”:”kansas-city-chiefs”},”oakland-raiders”:{“identify”:”Las Vegas”,”url”:”/oakland-raiders”,”identification”:”oakland-raiders”},”los-angeles-chargers”:{“identify”:”Los Angeles”,”url”:”/los-angeles-chargers”,”identification”:”los-angeles-chargers”},”dallas-cowboys”:{“identify”:”Dallas”,”url”:”/dallas-cowboys”,”identification”:”dallas-cowboys”},”new-york-giants”:{“identify”:”NY Giants”,”url”:”/new-york-giants”,”identification”:”new-york-giants”},”philadelphia-eagles”:{“identify”:”Philadelphia”,”url”:”/philadelphia-eagles”,”identification”:”philadelphia-eagles”},”washington-football-team”:{“identify”:”Washington”,”url”:”/washington-football-team”,”identification”:”washington-football-team”},”chicago-bears”:{“identify”:”Chicago”,”url”:”/chicago-bears”,”identification”:”chicago-bears”},”detroit-lions”:{“identify”:”Detroit”,”url”:”/detroit-lions”,”identification”:”detroit-lions”},”green-bay-packers”:{“identify”:”Inexperienced Bay”,”url”:”/green-bay-packers”,”identification”:”green-bay-packers”},”minnesota-vikings”:{“identify”:”Minnesota”,”url”:”/minnesota-vikings”,”identification”:”minnesota-vikings”},”atlanta-falcons”:{“identify”:”Atlanta”,”url”:”/atlanta-falcons”,”identification”:”atlanta-falcons”},”carolina-panthers”:{“identify”:”Carolina”,”url”:”/carolina-panthers”,”identification”:”carolina-panthers”},”new-orleans-saints”:{“identify”:”New Orleans”,”url”:”/new-orleans-saints”,”identification”:”new-orleans-saints”},”tampa-bay-buccaneers”:{“identify”:”Tampa Bay”,”url”:”/tampa-bay-buccaneers”,”identification”:”tampa-bay-buccaneers”},”arizona-cardinals”:{“identify”:”Arizona”,”url”:”/arizona-cardinals”,”identification”:”arizona-cardinals”},”los-angeles-rams”:{“identify”:”Los Angeles”,”url”:”/los-angeles-rams”,”identification”:”los-angeles-rams”},”san-francisco-49ers”:{“identify”:”San Francisco”,”url”:”/san-francisco-49ers”,”identification”:”san-francisco-49ers”},”seattle-seahawks”:{“identify”:”Seattle”,”url”:”/seattle-seahawks”,”identification”:”seattle-seahawks”},”wwe”:{“identify”:”WWE”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/wwe”,”identification”:”wwe”},”all-elite-wrestling”:{“identify”:”AEW”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/all-elite-wrestling”,”identification”:”all-elite-wrestling”},”golfing”:{“identify”:”Golfing”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/golfing”,”identification”:”golfing”},”tennis”:{“identify”:”Tennis”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/tennis”,”identification”:”tennis”},”cellular”:{“identify”:”Get the App”,”url”:”https://information.google.com/cellular”,”identification”:”cellular”},”kicks”:{“identify”:”B/R Kicks”,”url”:”/kicks”,”identification”:”kicks”},”gaming”:{“identify”:”B/R Gaming”,”url”:”/gaming”,”identification”:”gaming”},”sports-odds”:{“identify”:”B/R Making a bet”,”url”:”/sports-odds”,”identification”:”sports-odds”},”mlb”:{“identify”:”MLB”,”url”:”/mlb”,”identification”:”mlb”},”nhl”:{“identify”:”NHL”,”url”:”/nhl”,”identification”:”nhl”},”college-football”:{“identify”:”Faculty Soccer”,”url”:”/college-football”,”identification”:”college-football”},”college-basketball”:{“identify”:”Faculty Basketball”,”url”:”/college-basketball”,”identification”:”college-basketball”},”wnba”:{“identify”:”WNBA”,”url”:”/wnba”,”identification”:”wnba”},”the-champions”:{“identify”:”The Champions”,”url”:”/the-champions”,”identification”:”the-champions”},”https://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/”:{“identify”:”Sport of Zones”,”url”:”https://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/”,”identification”:”https://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/”},”simms-and-lefkoe”:{“identify”:”The Lefkoe Display”,”url”:”/simms-and-lefkoe”,”identification”:”simms-and-lefkoe”},”gridiron-heights”:{“identify”:”Gridiron Heights”,”url”:”/gridiron-heights”,”identification”:”gridiron-heights”},”take-it-there”:{“identify”:”Take It There”,”url”:”/take-it-there”,”identification”:”take-it-there”}}},”notification”:{“email_confirmation”:false,”privacy_notice”:false,”smart_banner”:false,”mobile_interstitial”:false},”web page”:{“cnn”:false,”embedded”:false,”force_promo”:false,”fromCNNApp”:false,”fromNonCNNPartner”:false,”format”:”default”,”returnUrl”:””,”website online”:”Golfing”,”social”:”false”,”tsm”:0,”tst”:0,”zone”:”article”,”identification”:”10011273″,”sort”:”article”,”creator”:”Joseph Zucker”,”workforce”:”none”,”tags”:”Golfing,PGA,Breaking_News,Bryson_DeChambeau,Patrick_Cantlay,BNT_MISC”,”tag_id”:2481,”render_strategy”:”article”,”league”:”Golfing”,”gp_flag”:””,”delusion”:”none”,”tournament”:”none”,”department”:”PGA”,”buzz”:”top5″,”article”:10011273},”playlists”:{},”profiles”:{},”promo”:{},”schedules”:{“selectedTeam”:”10011273″,”todayGames”:{“isTopGames”:false,”gameGroups”:[{“games”:[],”league”:”Golfing”}],”league”:”GOLF”}},”seek”:{“website online”:{“question”:””,”effects”:[]},”tags”:{“question”:””,”effects”:[]}},”sections”:{},”stub”:{},”tags”:{“bnt-misc”:{“unique_name”:”bnt-misc”,”sort”:”Editorial”,”tickets_link”:””,”team_color”:””,”tag_id”:175341,”website online”:null,”short_name”:”BNTMISC”,”shop_url”:””,”parent_id”:null,”newsletter_enabled”:false,”brand”:”bnt_misc.png”,”href”:”http://faust-cached.bleacherreport.com:4015/tags/bnt-misc”,”display_name”:”BNT MISC”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””,”abbreviation”:””},”breaking-news”:{“unique_name”:”breaking-news”,”sort”:”Tag”,”tickets_link”:””,”team_color”:””,”tag_id”:7021,”website online”:null,”short_name”:null,”shop_url”:””,”parent_id”:null,”newsletter_enabled”:false,”brand”:”breaking_news.png”,”href”:”http://faust-cached.bleacherreport.com:4015/tags/breaking-news”,”display_name”:”Breaking Information”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””,”abbreviation”:null},”bryson-dechambeau”:{“unique_name”:”bryson-dechambeau”,”sort”:”Particular person”,”tickets_link”:””,”team_color”:””,”tag_id”:131117,”website online”:null,”short_name”:”B DeChambeau”,”shop_url”:””,”parent_id”:2481,”newsletter_enabled”:false,”brand”:”bryson_dechambeau.png”,”href”:”http://faust-cached.bleacherreport.com:4015/tags/bryson-dechambeau”,”display_name”:”Bryson DeChambeau”,”color2″:”DF3726″,”color1″:”000000″,”abbreviation”:””},”golfing”:{“unique_name”:”golfing”,”sort”:”League”,”tickets_link”:””,”team_color”:””,”tag_id”:11,”website online”:null,”short_name”:”Golfing”,”shop_url”:””,”parent_id”:null,”newsletter_enabled”:true,”brand”:”golfing.png”,”href”:”http://faust-cached.bleacherreport.com:4015/tags/golfing”,”display_name”:”Golfing”,”color2″:”DF3726″,”color1″:”000000″,”abbreviation”:”GOLF”},”patrick-cantlay”:{“unique_name”:”patrick-cantlay”,”sort”:”Particular person”,”tickets_link”:””,”team_color”:””,”tag_id”:153994,”website online”:null,”short_name”:”Patrick Cantlay”,”shop_url”:””,”parent_id”:2481,”newsletter_enabled”:false,”brand”:”patrick_cantlay.png”,”href”:”http://faust-cached.bleacherreport.com:4015/tags/patrick-cantlay”,”display_name”:”Patrick Cantlay”,”color2″:”DF3726″,”color1″:”000000″,”abbreviation”:””},”pga”:{“unique_name”:”pga”,”sort”:”Department”,”tickets_link”:””,”team_color”:”000000″,”tag_id”:2481,”website online”:null,”short_name”:””,”shop_url”:””,”parent_id”:11,”newsletter_enabled”:false,”brand”:”pga.png”,”href”:”http://faust-cached.bleacherreport.com:4015/tags/pga”,”display_name”:”PGA”,”color2″:””,”color1″:””,”abbreviation”:”PGA”}},”template”:{“html”:{“className”:”no-js”,”lang”:”en”},”identify”:”BMW Championship 2021: Patrick Cantlay Outlasts Bryson DeChambeau in 6-Hollow Playoff | Bleacher File | Newest Information, Movies and Highlights”,”meta_tags”:{“aol-te-auth”:”1c424580-0f86-4d9b-88b2-bc8c0d029d4c”,”blitz”:”mu-6e4ce5cd-57f20d11-7c0ecee9-d55c79e2″,”msvalidate.01″:”7A63840181953B2A5A1FEA25FB45A991″,”robots”:”NOODP,NOYDIR”,”verify-v1″:”+Ntj422Jc4V03qgBqLYbF3LMvrursV0X2btn2Zoqn9w=”,”description”:”Patrick Cantlay outlasted Bryson DeChambeau to win the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golfing Membership in Owings Generators, Maryland. Cantlay took DeChambeau down…”,”viewport”:”width=device-width, initial-scale=1″,”facebook:app_id”:”135174055162″,”al:iphone:url”:”teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/10011273-bmw-championship-2021-patrick-cantlay-outlasts-bryson-dechambeau-in-6-hole-playoff”,”al:iphone:app_store_id”:”418075935″,”al:iphone:app_name”:”Bleacher File”,”al:ipad:url”:”teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/10011273-bmw-championship-2021-patrick-cantlay-outlasts-bryson-dechambeau-in-6-hole-playoff”,”al:ipad:app_store_id”:”484725748″,”al:ipad:app_name”:”Bleacher File”,”al:android:url”:”https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10011273-bmw-championship-2021-patrick-cantlay-outlasts-bryson-dechambeau-in-6-hole-playoff”,”al:android:app_name”:”Bleacher File”,”al:android:package deal”:”com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream”,”al:internet:url”:”https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10011273-bmw-championship-2021-patrick-cantlay-outlasts-bryson-dechambeau-in-6-hole-playoff”,”og:site_name”:”Bleacher File”,”og:locale”:”en_US”,”p:domain_verify”:”0c768466449ebb550411234d6d4ffc30″,”theme-color”:”#000″,”twitter:app:title:iphone”:”Bleacher File”,”twitter:app:identification:iphone”:”418075935″,”twitter:app:title:ipad”:”Bleacher File”,”twitter:app:identification:ipad”:”484725748″,”twitter:app:title:googleplay”:”Bleacher File”,”twitter:app:identification:googleplay”:”com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream”,”twitter:widgets:new-embed-design”:”on”,”twitter:website online”:”@bleacherreport”,”article:writer”:”https://www.fb.com/bleacherreport”,”creator”:”Joseph Zucker”,”og:description”:”Patrick Cantlay outlasted Bryson DeChambeau to win the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golfing Membership in Owings Generators, Maryland. Cantlay took DeChambeau down…”,”og:symbol”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/symbol/add/x_107,y_194,w_4733,h_3162,c_crop/v1630276399/pgzsw1xqc1psjrvvoakk.jpg”,”og:identify”:”BMW Championship 2021: Patrick Cantlay Outlasts Bryson DeChambeau in 6-Hollow Playoff”,”og:sort”:”article”,”og:url”:”https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10011273-bmw-championship-2021-patrick-cantlay-outlasts-bryson-dechambeau-in-6-hole-playoff”,”pubdate”:”2021-08-29T23:46:36″,”thumbnail”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/symbol/add/x_107,y_194,w_4733,h_3162,c_crop/v1630276399/pgzsw1xqc1psjrvvoakk.jpg”,”twitter:app:url:googleplay”:”https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10011273-bmw-championship-2021-patrick-cantlay-outlasts-bryson-dechambeau-in-6-hole-playoff”,”twitter:app:url:ipad”:”teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/10011273-bmw-championship-2021-patrick-cantlay-outlasts-bryson-dechambeau-in-6-hole-playoff”,”twitter:app:url:iphone”:”teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/10011273-bmw-championship-2021-patrick-cantlay-outlasts-bryson-dechambeau-in-6-hole-playoff”,”twitter:card”:”summary_large_image”,”twitter:description”:”Patrick Cantlay outlasted Bryson DeChambeau to win the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golfing Membership in Owings Generators, Maryland. Cantlay took DeChambeau down…”,”twitter:symbol”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/symbol/add/x_107,y_194,w_4733,h_3162,c_crop/v1630276399/pgzsw1xqc1psjrvvoakk.jpg”,”twitter:identify”:”BMW Championship 2021: Patrick Cantlay Outlasts Bryson DeChambeau in 6-Hollow Playoff”,”twitter:url”:”https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10011273-bmw-championship-2021-patrick-cantlay-outlasts-bryson-dechambeau-in-6-hole-playoff”},”scripts”:[{“key”:”rwxsawuta”,”src”:”//d1je72vo6cxqo9.cloudfront.net/script.js”,”preload”:true},{“key”:”br-ais”,”src”:”//i.cdn.turner.com/ads/adfuel/ais/2.1/br-ais.min.js”},{“key”:”schema.org”,”content”:”{“@context”:”http://schema.org”,”@type”:”NewsArticle”,”about”:”Patrick Cantlay outlasted Bryson DeChambeau to win the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. Cantlay took DeChambeau down…”,”author”:{“@type”:”Person”,”name”:”Joseph Zucker”,”jobTitle”:”Featured Columnist IV”},”dateModified”:”2021-08-29T23:46:36″,”datePublished”:”2021-08-29T23:46:36″,”description”:”Patrick Cantlay outlasted Bryson DeChambeau to win the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. Cantlay took DeChambeau down…”,”headline”:”BMW Championship 2021: Patrick Cantlay Outlasts Bryson DeChambeau in 6-Hole Playoff”,”image”:{“type”:”ImageObject”,”url”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/image/upload/x_107,y_194,w_4733,h_3162,c_crop/v1630276399/pgzsw1xqc1psjrvvoakk.jpg”},”inLanguage”:”English”,”isFamilyFriendly”:true,”keywords”:”Golf,PGA,Breaking_News,Bryson_DeChambeau,Patrick_Cantlay,BNT_MISC”,”mainEntityOfPage”:”Patrick Cantlay outlasted Bryson DeChambeau to win the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. Cantlay took DeChambeau down…”,”publisher”:{“@type”:”Organization”,”name”:”Bleacher Report”,”url”:”https://bleacherreport.com”,”logo”:{“type”:”ImageObject”,”url”:”https://static-assets.bleacherreport.net/img/br_60_height.png”,”width”:”80″,”height”:”60″}},”thumbnailURL”:”https://media.bleacherreport.com/image/upload/x_107,y_194,w_4733,h_3162,c_crop/v1630276399/pgzsw1xqc1psjrvvoakk.jpg”}”,”type”:”application/ld+json”},{“key”:”BreadcrumbSchema”,”content”:”{“@context”:”https://schema.org”,”@type”:”BreadcrumbList”,”itemListElement”:[{“@type”:”ListItem”,”position”:1,”item”:{“@id”:”https://bleacherreport.com”,”name”:”Home”}},{“@type”:”ListItem”,”position”:2,”item”:{“@id”:”https://bleacherreport.com/pga”,”name”:”PGA”}},{“@type”:”ListItem”,”position”:3,”item”:{“@id”:”https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10011273-bmw-championship-2021-patrick-cantlay-outlasts-bryson-dechambeau-in-6-hole-playoff”,”name”:”BMW Championship 2021: Patrick Cantlay Outlasts Bryson DeChambeau in 6-Hole Playoff”}}]}”,”sort”:”utility/ld+json”}],”types”:[{“href”:”https://static-assets.bleacherreport.net/css/global.8aefdeea8655b03ee786.css”,”key”:”globalCSS”,”type”:”text/css”,”rel”:”stylesheet”},{“href”:”https://static-assets.bleacherreport.net/css/atomic.2aad0bd6bbac4a35b2b1.css”,”key”:”atomicCSS”,”type”:”text/css”,”rel”:”stylesheet”}],”hyperlinks”:[{“key”:”manifest”,”rel”:”manifest”,”href”:”https://news.google.com/manifest.json”},{“key”:”safariMaskIcon”,”rel”:”mask-icon”,”href”:”https://news.google.com/img/favicon/safariMaskIcon.svg”,”color”:”#000000″},{“key”:”appleTouchIcon”,”rel”:”apple-touch-icon”,”sizes”:”180×180″,”href”:”https://news.google.com/img/favicon/appleTouchIcon.png”},{“key”:”icon32″,”rel”:”icon”,”sizes”:”32×32″,”href”:”https://news.google.com/img/favicon/favicon32.png”},{“key”:”icon16″,”rel”:”icon”,”sizes”:”16×16″,”href”:”https://news.google.com/img/favicon/favicon16.png”},{“key”:”prefetch-adnxs-ib”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://ib.adnxs.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-adnxs-prebid”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://prebid.adnxs.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-adnxs-secure”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://secure.adnxs.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-rubicon-fastlane”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://fastlane.rubiconproject.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-rubicon-optimizedby”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://optimized-by.rubiconproject.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-rubicon-ads”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://ads.rubiconproject.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-rubicon-fastlaneadv”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://fastlane-adv.rubiconproject.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-amazon-aax”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://aax.amazon-adsystem.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-amazon-c”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://c.amazon-adsystem.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-criteo-bidder”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://bidder.criteo.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-criteo-static”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://static.criteo.net”},{“key”:”prefetch-indexww”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://js-sec.indexww.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-casale”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://as-sec.casalemedia.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-observe-aniview”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://observe.aniview.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-outbrain”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://mcdp-chidc2.outbrain.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-outbrainimg”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://log.outbrainimg.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-outbrain-videoclientsservicescalls”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://videoclientsservicescalls.outbrain.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-infogram”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://e.infogr.am”},{“key”:”prefetch-vid-play-serv”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://serv.vid-play.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-vid-play-servt”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://servt.vid-play.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-track-aniview”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://track.aniview.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-bleacherreport-pistyll”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://pistyll.bleacherreport.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-moatads”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://geo.moatads.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-truste-preferences”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://preferences.truste.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-vi-serve-vis”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://vis.vi-serve.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-vi-serve-t”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://t.vi-serve.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-vi-serve-s”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://s.vi-serve.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-imrworldwide-secure-us”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://secure-us.imrworldwide.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-facebook”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://www.facebook.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-facebook-connect”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://connect.facebook.net”},{“key”:”prefetch-adsafeprotected”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://pixel.adsafeprotected.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-instagram”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://www.instagram.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-instagram-platform”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://platform.instagram.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-tiqcdn-tags”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://tags.tiqcdn.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-cloudfront”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://d1je72vo6cxqo9.cloudfront.net”},{“key”:”preconnect-cloudfront”,”rel”:”preconnect”,”href”:”https://d1je72vo6cxqo9.cloudfront.net”},{“key”:”preconnect-bleacherreportnet-static-assets”,”rel”:”preconnect”,”href”:”https://static-assets.bleacherreport.net”},{“key”:”prefetch-bleacherreportnet-static-assets”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://static-assets.bleacherreport.net”},{“key”:”preconnect-bleacherreportnet-cdn”,”rel”:”preconnect”,”href”:”https://cdn.bleacherreport.net”},{“key”:”prefetch-bleacherreportnet-cdn”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://cdn.bleacherreport.net”},{“key”:”preconnect-bitmovin-cdn”,”rel”:”preconnect”,”href”:”https://cdn.bitmovin.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-bitmovin-cdn”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://cdn.bitmovin.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-ugdturner”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://www.ugdturner.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-krxd-cdn”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://cdn.krxd.net”},{“key”:”prefetch-i-cdn-turner”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://i.cdn.turner.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-jssdkcdns-mparticle”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://jssdkcdns.mparticle.com”},{“key”:”prefetch-platform-twitter”,”rel”:”dns-prefetch”,”href”:”https://platform.twitter.com”},{“as”:”font”,”key”:”prefetch-proxima-nova-regular-woff2″,”rel”:”preload”,”href”:”https://static-assets.bleacherreport.net/fonts/proxima-nova/proxima-nova-regular.woff2″},{“as”:”font”,”key”:”prefetch-proxima-nova-regular-italic-woff2″,”rel”:”preload”,”href”:”https://static-assets.bleacherreport.net/fonts/proxima-nova/proxima-nova-regular-italic.woff2″},{“as”:”font”,”key”:”prefetch-proxima-nova-medium-woff2″,”rel”:”preload”,”href”:”https://static-assets.bleacherreport.net/fonts/proxima-nova/proxima-nova-medium.woff2″},{“as”:”font”,”key”:”prefetch-proxima-nova-bold-woff2″,”rel”:”preload”,”href”:”https://static-assets.bleacherreport.net/fonts/proxima-nova/proxima-nova-bold.woff2″},{“as”:”font”,”key”:”prefetch-effra-regular-woff2″,”rel”:”preload”,”href”:”https://static-assets.bleacherreport.net/fonts/effra/effra-regular.woff2″},{“as”:”font”,”key”:”prefetch-effra-medium-woff2″,”rel”:”preload”,”href”:”https://static-assets.bleacherreport.net/fonts/effra/effra-medium.woff2″},{“as”:”font”,”key”:”prefetch-effra-bold-woff2″,”rel”:”preload”,”href”:”https://static-assets.bleacherreport.net/fonts/effra/effra-bold.woff2″},{“key”:”ampLink”,”rel”:”amphtml”,”href”:”https://syndication.bleacherreport.com/amp/10011273-bmw-championship-2021-patrick-cantlay-outlasts-bryson-dechambeau-in-6-hole-playoff.amp.html”},{“key”:”androidLink”,”rel”:”alternate”,”href”:”https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/android-app://com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream/http/bleacherreport.com/articles/10011273-bmw-championship-2021-patrick-cantlay-outlasts-bryson-dechambeau-in-6-hole-playoff”},{“key”:”androidTsLink”,”rel”:”alternate”,”href”:”https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/android-app://com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream/teamstream/article/bleacherreport.com/articles/10011273-bmw-championship-2021-patrick-cantlay-outlasts-bryson-dechambeau-in-6-hole-playoff”},{“key”:”iosLink”,”rel”:”alternate”,”href”:”https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/ios-app://418075935/http/bleacherreport.com/articles/10011273-bmw-championship-2021-patrick-cantlay-outlasts-bryson-dechambeau-in-6-hole-playoff”},{“key”:”canonicalLink”,”rel”:”canonical”,”href”:”https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10011273-bmw-championship-2021-patrick-cantlay-outlasts-bryson-dechambeau-in-6-hole-playoff”},{“key”:”oembedJSON”,”rel”:”alternate”,”href”:”https://embeder.bleacherreport.com/oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbleacherreport.com%2Farticles%2F10011273-bmw-championship-2021-patrick-cantlay-outlasts-bryson-dechambeau-in-6-hole-playoff”,”type”:”application/json+oembed”}]},”tracks”:{},”ui”:{“assetURL”:”https://static-assets.bleacherreport.internet”,”bundleName”:”https://static-assets.bleacherreport.internet/js/package deal.98aaa94674e25259223545a2d2c5d1c0.js”,”feedback”:true,”oneTrust”:{“scriptUrl”:”https://cdn.cookielaw.org/scripttemplates/otSDKStub.js”,”domainScript”:”be71acc0-d805-4c8f-a50e-e29974a22fb1″},”scrollPlay”:true,”showCommentsUpsell”:true,”showCommentsUpsellInApp”:true,”showEmailSignup”:false,”showNewsletterSubsModule”:true,”showScoreCardCarousel”:true,”showTve”:true,”showWebAlerts”:”True”,”skinAd_exists”:true,”teamStreamLimit”:60,”teamStreamLoading”:false,”topAd_exists”:true,”trendingLimit”:60,”tveAuthContext”:{“authBlock”:null,”context”:null},”tveProviderLogo”:””,”userAgent”:{“circle of relatives”:”Different”,”main”:”0″,”minor”:”0″,”patch”:”0″,”system”:{“circle of relatives”:”Different”,”main”:”0″,”minor”:”0″,”patch”:”0″},”os”:{“circle of relatives”:”Different”,”main”:”0″,”minor”:”0″,”patch”:”0″}},”videosInViewport”:[],”referrer”:””,”hideGettyCopyright”:false,”hideFooterLinks”:false,”hideNav”:false,”hideShare”:false,”cover”:{},”isEmbedded”:false,”isFromCnn”:false,”customBrowser”:false,”isMobileDevice”:false,”os”:null,”unavailableImageUrl”:”https://cdn.bleacherreport.internet/photographs/unavailable_content/2.jpg”,”isSettingCookie”:false,”theme”:”mild”,”pageType”:”article”,”currentPage”:”10011273″,”url”:”https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10011273″},”person”:{“orbisSession”:{“userID”:null,”sessionToken”:null},”device_id”:false,”league”:false,”bio”:null,”nation”:”IN”,”default_tags”:[56,19,5640,20],”first_name”:null,”identification”:null,”is_br_verified”:false,”is_suspended”:false,”last_name”:null,”photo_path”:null,”profile_id”:null,”tags”:[],”identify”:null,”sort”:”Nameless”,”updated_at”:null,”username”:null,”siteLocale”:”USA”,”trackingId”:”344820d7-796d-40a7-8fe6-7b414cb52281″,”consultation”:{“rely”:1,”isFirstPageView”:true},”title”:”null null”,”identities”:{“e mail”:”verified”,”fb”:null,”telephone”:null},”visitorRegion”:”IN”},”user_post”:{}};

–>