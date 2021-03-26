Bo Burnham to Play Larry Bird in HBO’s Los Angeles Lakers Series

Bo Burnham has been forged as Boston Celtics star Larry Bird in HBO’s upcoming sequence concerning the Los Angeles Lakers of the Eighties.

The untitled sequence was ordered at HBO in December 2019. It’s described as chronicling the skilled and private lives of the Eighties Los Angeles Lakers, certainly one of sports activities’ most revered and dominant dynasties, in what got here to be referred to as the Showtime Period.

Bird is extensively considered among the finest basketball gamers of all time. Having performed his complete skilled profession for the Celtics, he helped lead the crew to three NBA Championships. His time with the crew included a legendary rivalry with the Lakers.

HBO declined to remark.

Burnham received his begin as a viral sensation on YouTube earlier than transitioning into rise up comedy and appearing. He has launched 5 comedy albums to date, with the newest being “what” in 2013. He has appeared onscreen in movies akin to “The Large Sick” and “Promising Younger Girl,” whereas he wrote and directed the movie “Eighth Grade” in 2018. He has additionally appeared on TV exhibits like “Parks and Recreation” and “The Kroll Present,” and has directed rise up specials for comedians like Chris Rock and Jerrod Carmichael.

He’s repped by UTA, Hirsch Wallerstein, and Narrative.

Burnham is the most recent star to be part of the HBO sequence. Up to now few weeks, Adrien Brody, Sally Discipline, and Michael Chiklis all joined the present as Pat Riley, Jessie Buss, and Crimson Auerbach respectively.

The sequence additionally stars: John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani, Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr., Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn, Kirk Bovill as Donald Sterling, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani, Tamera Tomakili as Earletha ‘Cookie’ Kelly, and Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen.

The present is predicated on Jeff Pearlman’s non-fiction guide “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the Eighties.” Max Borenstein serves as author and govt producer. Adam McKay directed the pilot and govt produces by way of Hyperobject Industries. Kevin Messick of Hyperobject may even govt produce together with Jason Shuman. Jim Hecht co-wrote the story and also will govt produce. Scott Stephens may even govt produce together with Rodney Barnes.