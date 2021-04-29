Bo Burnham to Release Netflix Comedy Special Titled ‘Inside’

Bo Burnham has announced that he has a new musical comedy special, titled “Inside,” coming to Netflix.

“hi. i made a new special,” he tweeted Wednesday. “it was filmed by me, alone, without a crew or an audience, over the course of the past year. it is almost finished. i hope you like it.”

A teaser video features Burnham with a clean-shaven face playing a piano alone in a dimly lit room. At the end, it shifts to a close-up and shows him with a full quarantine beard.

“Inside” does not yet have a release date, but the video says it’s coming soon to Netflix. It follows up his 2016 comedy special “Make Happy” and his 2013 special “what,” which both released on Netflix and featured his signature blend of sharp comedy and catchy music.

Most recently, Burnham was part of the Academy Award-winning film “Promising Young Woman,” in which he played the love interest, Ryan, of Carey Mulligan’s Cassie. He will continue working in scripted features with the upcoming HBO series about the 1980s Lakers based on the Jeff Pearlman’s book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.” He is set to play Boston Celtics star Larry Bird and will star alongside Adrien Brody, Sally Field, Michael Chiklis and John C. Reilly, among others.

Burnham’s announcement is a return to his comedy origins. In recent years, he’s been part of movies like “The Big Sick” and appeared in TV shows like “Parks and Recreation” and “The Kroll Show.” In 2018, he made his feature directorial debut with the critically acclaimed coming-of-age movie “Eighth Grade.” However, he first began his ascent in the industry as a viral YouTube sensation, from where he pivoted to comedy and acting.