Bo Derek Recalls Her Iconic Cornrows, Acting With Donald Trump

In Bo Derek’s new Reelz documentary, “In My Personal Phrases,” the actress and former mannequin admits, “I don’t care if anyone remembers me. I’ve by no means had the necessity to depart my mark on the world.”

Which may be so. However Derek, now 63, will ceaselessly be remembered for her shot to stardom when she performed Dudley Moore’s love curiosity in Blake Edwards’ 1979 romantic comedy “10.”

Her swimsuits and cornrows made her an prompt intercourse image. However her life within the highlight truly started a couple of years prior, in 1973, when she was simply 17 and forged in her first film, “Fantasies.” Whereas on location in Greece, she fell in love along with her director, former display idol John Derek, who was 30 years her senior. Their romance ended Jon’s marriage to Linda Evans. Bo and John have been married for 22 years earlier than his demise in 1988.

Selection caught up with Derek from her dwelling in Santa Barbara, the place she lives along with her boyfriend of 18 years John Corbett (Aidan in “Intercourse and the Metropolis”) and their three German Shepherds and 5 horses.

You might be actually open in “In Her Personal Phrases” about your life, particularly your relationship with John and the way it began. Why?

I’ve all the time been bluntly trustworthy. I simply thought all these tales all people is sick of, however there are three extra era of movie-goers now. I suppose to some of all of them of that is new information. It’s very unusual.

I used to be stunned Linda Evans agreed to be interviewed for it. You possibly can see how harm she was.

I didn’t know who else was going to be in it. The final individual I might have anticipated to say sure was Linda. That also breaks my coronary heart, being a part of breaking apart a wedding is a horrible factor and I nonetheless can’t imagine I used to be part of it. I’ve mentioned it earlier than, however I’ll by no means forgive myself. I would transfer on and ensure I don’t make the identical errors once more, however it’s important to transfer on. However I look again at the moment in my life as a horrible mistake.

You have been solely 17 on the time. What goes via your thoughts whenever you suppose again to that?

I don’t learn about you however after I was 17, I knew every part. I used to be so grown up and so grownup. Now, after I look again on the photographs of me, I used to be younger — 17 is younger.

Do you suppose you could possibly have had that type of relationship right this moment, within the period of Me Too and Instances Up?

I’m very glad his daughter mentioned within the [documentary] that John wasn’t a “Me Too-er.” There was no Me Too-ing with John. However yeah, I’m very conflicted about it after I look again on being 17 with a 46-year-old man. As I mentioned, I assumed I knew every part. It felt proper on the time. I used to be so in love with him and we ended up collectively for 25 years. I’m simply so grateful he was a superb individual.

Whenever you returned from Greece, you got here via Mexico as a result of John was frightened about U.S. authorities.

I went dwelling first after which he got here in via Mexico. There have been rumors that there was a warrant out for his arrest. I do know, loopy. But in addition romantic. Now, do I feel that we may have had our relationship if have been each in the US? I don’t suppose so. A part of it was being on an island in Greece after which residing in Europe doing post-production of the movie. No one requested if he was my father once we have been collectively there, by no means as soon as. It’s only a totally different ambiance. I don’t know if a love may have blossomed the identical approach.

Did you ever need to have youngsters?

I considered it at one time, however my life was so unconventional. I feel youngsters deserve not less than an opportunity to have two mother and father which can be dedicated however my life was so loopy. There have been occasions I wouldn’t have a canine as a result of my life was so loopy, not to mention a toddler.

You mentioned that you just by no means got down to be an actress.

I noticed my future in a surf store or one thing. So then for rapidly the enterprise to come back to me, it was overwhelming. The presents have been insane, however I simply pulled again and I wasn’t going to work.

What was the craziest give you acquired?

There was one for $20 million in 1980 from [director] Bob Aldrich for 3 movies. I needed to do three movies however the first needed to be [“All the Marbles”] with Peter Falk. He wished me to play a feminine wrestler. I simply couldn’t see myself as a feminine wrestler. I’m a tiny individual. I liked the concept of working with Peter Falk, so I requested if the film was a should and Bob mentioned it was. I couldn’t see myself doing it.

Are there any roles you remorse turning down?

Blake Edwards got here to me with “Swap.” I feel I ought to have completed that one, however I used to be afraid. I used to be afraid of the work of getting to play a person in a ladies’s physique.

When was the final time you watched “10”?

I don’t watch my films, however John had it on the opposite day advert he stored saying, “Come and simply watch this one scene.” It’s a simple one to look at and I did watch most of it as a result of I’m hardly within the film.

When you consider the cornrows, what’s the very first thing that involves thoughts?

Simply that it was such a life altering second for me. I truthfully thought I used to be simply going to go to a resort in Mexico and receives a commission to go to a resort in Mexico. I simply wished to have a superb time. I had no concept that something would come of it.

You wouldn’t be capable to have the cornrows right this moment.

I get in bother for it now. I get lots of criticism for being a tradition vulture, that I’m being insulting and even worse, hurtful to African American ladies that I copied their coiffure. However on the time, the response was very totally different. I can’t inform you what number of African American ladies got here as much as me and mentioned issues like, “Thanks a lot. I work at a financial institution and my boss would by no means let me have that coiffure at work however now I can.”

What number of hairstyles did you take into account doing?

Simply the one. It was my husband’s thought. So I had it completed and went into Blake’s workplace and he wasn’t too positive. He wasn’t on board straight away. I’m positive he needed to run it by different folks first.

You’ve got been appearing on and off for a few years. You star within the tv film “JL Household Ranch 2” popping out in October. What will get you to behave today?

A suggestion. I don’t flip them down a lot anymore as a result of they don’t ask me to take my garments off. That was one of many standards. I’d be like, “I’m not going to that once more.”

Did you ever have bother with producers who known as you in for conferences as a result of they wished to fulfill Bo Derek of their workplace?

You recognize, lots of people have been afraid of my husband. He had a fame of being bodily, of being powerful. I used to be reminded of that when Gwyneth Paltrow informed the story of how Brad Pitt confronted Harvey Weinstein. He wouldn’t need to go in opposition to Brad Pitt. I used to be protected against lots of that.

You made a number of films with John, however your final one collectively, “Ghosts Can’t Do It,” was launched in 1989 after his demise. Did you ever suppose that you just had a future president of the US within the film? Donald Trump makes a cameo within the movie.

You recognize that phone recording {that a} journalist had of Donald Trump’s publicist calling to get him within the papers and all people thinks that’s his voice selling himself? It was at the moment. We had a mutual pal who mentioned, “You’re making a film and Donald Trump is seeking to be a cameo in one thing. Do you’ve gotten something?” So we wrote a scene and he was nice.

You campaigned for George W. Bush. Who will you endorse this yr?

I don’t speak about who I vote for anymore. I supported Bush 43 and I turned one of many poster women for the Republicans. However I’m an impartial. I don’t need to be pigeonholed and labeled as one factor or one other.

What do you consider the state of the nation proper now?

I feel it’s actually tough proper now. I feel we’re going to come back out on the opposite aspect higher. What occurred to George Floyd, I do know racism was there however I didn’t suppose it will be so blatant with a policeman killing anyone realizing a video digital camera was rolling on him. That simply blows my thoughts. However I do suppose adjustments are going to occur.

Do you suppose Trump is the one who will get the nation to the opposite aspect?

I don’t suppose he has the affect that individuals suppose he has. I don’t want my president to be my ethical chief. Might he have completed extra? I don’t know. We had Obama and never that a lot occurred in that space after I look again on these eight years. I don’t suppose this will get solved at a presidential stage.

What’s a typical day for you want now?

I’m so right into a rut and a routine, however usually I’m fortunate sufficient to combine it up with journey. However proper now, if I’m dwelling, I get up, make espresso, feed the horses, feed the canines, feed myself, go to my pc, work within the backyard, swim within the pool for train after which feed horses, feed canines, feed ourselves. John and I watch “Jeopardy” whereas we eat after which we watch films all evening.

“Bo Derek: In My Personal Phrases” premieres on Reelz on Aug. 16.