Bo Goldman, A Screenwriter Who Won An Oscar, Died At The Age Of 90:

Bo Goldman, a veteran scriptwriter who won Oscars for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Melvin and Howard,” died on Tuesday at the age of 90, his son-in-law, director Todd Field, told The New York Times upon Wednesday.

Goldman got the job of turning Ken Kesey’s book into a movie because “Cuckoo’s Nest” director Milo Forman liked the story for “Shoot the Moon” that Goldman wrote. Danny DeVito, who had a small part in “Cuckoo’s Nest,” told TheWrap, “Working alongside Bo was a dream. It was a pleasure to know him.”

The movie that came out of it, with Jack Nicholson playing a rebellious fresh patient who causes trouble on a mental ward, came out during 1975 and quickly rendered Nicholson famous.

Mr. Goldman as well as Lawrence Hauben, who both wrote the script, got the Oscar for best story based on another work. The movie was also named the movie of the year, and Mr. Forman, Mr. Nicholson, as well as Louise Fletcher, who plays the tough Nurse Ratched, also won Oscars.

Bo Goldman Nominated For Third Time For His Writing For MArtin Brest’s Scent Of A Women:

After he won his second Oscar for “Melvin as well as Howard,” he joined Francis Ford Coppola as well as Billy Wilder as one of only a few screenwriters to win Oscars for both original as well as adapted scripts. He was nominated for a third time for his writing for Martin Brest’s “Scent of a Woman.”

He additionally received the New York Film Critics Award, two Writers Guild Awards, as well as three Golden Globes over the course of his long career. In 1998, he won The Laurel, which is the WGA’s award for a lifetime of work.

“Bo Goldman was a great man” “He’s the best screenwriter there is,” Eric Roth, who wrote “Forrest Gump,” told the New York Times in 1998.

“He has worked on some of the most interesting and diverse movies, like ‘Cuckoo’s Nest,’ ‘Shoot the Moon,’ which is the best movie about a divorce ever made, ‘Scent of a Woman,’ and the great satire ‘Melvin and Howard.'” He doesn’t make many mistakes, and he still manages to sound like an American.”

Mr. Goldman would use these memories to build his characters. He did this in “Scent of a Woman,” the tale of a blind former Army officer as well as the prep-school student recruited to take care of him, which earned him another Oscar nod.

The blind man was played by Al Pacino. Mr. Goldman told The Times that he got ideas for the part from his dad, one of his brothers, as well as his Army first sergeant.

Bo Goldman Ranked At 28th Position On List Of 100 Good Screenwriters:

Roth said this about Goldman’s work for Vulture’s 2017 list of the 100 Good Screenwriters, where he was ranked 28th “Bo Goldman’s work made the biggest impression on me because of his bold originality, his understanding of social norms, his ironic sense of humor, as well as his outright anger at being human, all of which he does with soft-spoken grace and eloquent simplicity.

His words were like silk. He never wasted or lost them, while he would toss away things that other people would think were great, all without a fuss.

Goldman’s last movie had been Warren Beatty’s “Rules Don’t Apply,” which came out in 2016 and gave him and Beatty a “story by” credit. He had already changed Beatty’s 1990 comic book movie “Dick Tracy” without getting credit for it.

He also helped write the scripts for “The Rose” (1979), “Little Nikita” (1988), “City Hall” (1996), and “Meet Joe Black” (1998).

Martin Brest, who wrote for “Scent of a Woman” as well as “Meet Joe Black,” told the Times upon Wednesday, “People call him the screenwriter’s screenwriter.

I called him “the man with X-ray ears” because he could remember every detail of a comment made 50 years ago. He could even imitate the tone, as well as the reason he knew it was because the tone explained the entire tale.

Bo Goldman’s Son Died Within 1981:

Goldman’s son Jesse died within 1981. He is left by his son, actor Justin Ashforth, and daughters Serena Rathbun, who sometimes writes and designs costumes and is married to actor-director Todd Field, Mia Goldman, Diana Rathbun, and Amy. He also has seven grandkids and three great-grandchildren.

Goldman got $8,000 for his work. After being asked to come back to update the script, he asked for a bonus as well as was told he could receive a different $50,000 if the movie made more than $20 million at the box office. That took no time at all.