BoA is making her return!

On November 5, the day of her birthday, BoA revealed a teaser for her tenth album, which shall be titled “BETTER.” It’s slated for launch on December 1.

See the teaser picture beneath:

2020 marks the twentieth yr since BoA’s debut, and SM Leisure launched a cowl undertaking of her hit tracks earlier within the yr.

Are you excited for BoA’s comeback?

