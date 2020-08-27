BoA, Park Hae Jin, NCT 127, WJSN, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, And More Win Awards At 2020 Newsis K-Expo

BoA, Park Hae Jin, NCT 127, WJSN, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and extra had been acknowledged on the 2020 Newsis K-Expo!

The annual ceremony was held on August 26 in Seoul and it’s sponsored by Korea’s Ministry of Tradition, Sports activities, and Tourism; the Ministry of Commerce, Business, and Vitality; the Korea Communications Fee; the Korea Inventive Content material Company; and extra.

BoA received the Hallyu Tradition Daesang – Minister of Tradition, Sports activities, and Tourism Award. Hallyu is a time period which suggests the “Korean wave,” referring to the unfold of curiosity in South Korean popular culture world wide.

In her acceptance speech, BoA mentioned, “I’m grateful to be receiving such a significant award on my first day beginning anew after my 20th debut anniversary. I’m trying ahead to 10 — even 20 — years into the longer term. The standing of Ok-pop is rising day by day, and it’s changing into a music trade that the entire world is taking note of. I hope that I can provide hope and energy to folks world wide with shocking music and performances.”

BoA additionally took to her Instagram to say, “Thanks.”

In the meantime, actor Park Hae Jin took dwelling the Hallyu Tradition Daesang – Seoul Mayor Award.

He mentioned, “I believe everyone seems to be having a tough time as of late. It’s a time the place we should all nonetheless watch out. I hope we will return to our day by day lives as quickly as doable as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic ends. Keep sturdy, everybody.”

The Nationwide Meeting’s Tradition, Sports activities, and Tourism Committee Award went to NCT 127 and the group Forestella.

NCT 127’s Johnny and Jungwoo mentioned, “Thanks a lot for such an awesome award. We thanks for receiving our music and performances so nicely. We’ll grow to be a formidable group within the title of Hallyu.”

They continued, “We thank our NCTzen [NCT’s fandom name] from all world wide. Please stay up for an improved model of us.”

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo obtained the Seoul Tourism Basis Award, and he commented, “Thanks for such a beneficial and wonderful award. I’ll grow to be somebody who works exhausting to contribute to the event of Seoul’s tourism tradition, Ok-pop, and Korean dramas.”

On Twitter, he wrote, “I obtained an incredible award at present. I’m at all times grateful for Aroha [ASTRO’s fandom name]. Nice job at present! Good night time.”

저 오늘 멋진 상 받았어요???

항상 고마워요 아로하?

오늘 하루도 고생했어요!!! 차나잇 pic.twitter.com/Jl1ABV6qRc — ASTRO 아스트로 (@offclASTRO) August 26, 2020

Starship Leisure was given the Korea Inventive Content material Company Award. The firm’s group WJSN was additionally acknowledged, successful the Subsequent Era Hallyu Star Award.

WJSN mentioned, “It’s an honor to be receiving an award alongside our senior BoA. We additionally thank our Ujung [WJSN’s fandom name]. Let’s keep sturdy throughout these exhausting occasions as a result of COVID-19. Thanks.”

On Instagram, the group wrote, “Thanks a lot to our Ujung for sending us all of your love and help in order that we will share such nice information collectively.”

Singers Kim Hee Jae, Lee Min Hyuk, and Choi Ye Geun took dwelling the Subsequent Era Hallyu Star Award as nicely.

Congratulations to everybody!

Watch Park Hae Jin within the drama “Kkondae Intern” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)