BoA Talks About Celebrating Her 20th Debut Anniversary And How Close She Feels To Her Fans

BoA has teamed up with Attract journal as their cowl mannequin for a photograph unfold and interview!

Within the interview, BoA opened up about celebrating her 20th debut anniversary this 12 months. She mentioned, “I first need to congratulate myself and say, ‘You’ve labored laborious. I’m happy with you.’ I believe time has handed in a short time with many ups and downs. I’m very fortunate to have the ability to do what I need and be beloved for it. The previous 20 years have been so enjoyable.”

She additionally expressed her love for followers as she mentioned, “It makes me comfortable once I hear folks say that once they hearken to my songs, it brings up previous reminiscences. My followers are like my associates now. They usually say that we’re all sharing our lives collectively. I believe we’ve grown actually shut.”

BoA’s full pictorial and interview can be found within the August situation of Attract.

