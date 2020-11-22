BoA Talks About Her Current Ideal Man + How Her Parents Initially Opposed Her Singing Career

BoA made a particular look on the most recent episode of SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling”!

On the November 22 broadcast of the fact present, BoA joined the hosts and panel of superstar mothers as a particular MC. When the hosts introduced up the truth that she celebrated the twentieth anniversary of her debut earlier this yr, she commented with fun, “It’s onerous to imagine. ’twentieth anniversary’ is such a grand quantity, however I’m nonetheless solely in my thirties, so I’m unsure if I must be celebrating this or not.”

In line with the present’s theme of oldsters being sad with their children’ conduct, host Web optimization Jang Hoon requested if BoA had ever been an “ugly duckling” (i.e., a child who had stressed her mother and father). After a second of thought, she replied, “Once I out of the blue instructed my mother and father out of a blue that I needed to turn out to be a trainee. Again then, the idea of ‘trainees’ was nonetheless new, and I used to be in sixth grade when SM Leisure requested me to signal with them.”

BoA went on, “My mother and father instructed me, ‘No, you possibly can’t, you must examine.’ We fought about it, and I believe that’s once I was a little bit of an ‘ugly duckling.’”

The singer defined, “You needed to take an examination to get into my center faculty, and once I entered, I used to be on the high of my class. However I left the college immediately [in order to pursue my music career].”

Recalling simply how well-liked BoA had been on the top of her fame, Kim Jong Kook‘s mom remarked with fun, “Again when my son was selling on the similar time [as BoA], at any time when it appeared like he was about to hit No. 1, BoA would out of the blue seem and win No. 1 once more.”

Afterward within the present, the hosts requested BoA to call the forged member she’d date if she was compelled to choose, and BoA replied, “I’d select Park Soo Hong. Soo Hong lives his life in such an thrilling, eventful manner… truthfully, my life is de facto boring. It’s both work or dwelling for me. So I really feel like [if I dated Park Soo Hong], my life would turn out to be extra fascinating and eventful.”

Unable to cover her delight at her son being chosen, Park Soo Hong’s mother eagerly responded, “He’s enjoyable! Soo Hong actually is plenty of enjoyable.” When BoA continued, “He looks as if the kind who could be good at listening to his girlfriend,” his mom cracked everybody up by dashing to enthuastically agree, “He’s! He actually is.”

Web optimization Jang Hoon then requested BoA to explain her present perfect man, and the singer replied, “Simply somebody who treats me properly… and somebody who doesn’t have too many pals.”

As Shin Dong Yup laughed on the second a part of her description, BoA playfully added, “I actually couldn’t date somebody like Kim Min Jong.” Shin Dong Yup defined to the panel of superstar mothers, “Min Jong has 1000’s of contacts in his cellphone,” and BoA continued, “He’s the type of man who would hold getting calls from folks asking to fulfill up whilst you have been hanging out with him. I believe his girlfriend could be very lonely.”

Web optimization Jang Hoon requested about her preferences by way of bodily look. BoA replied with fun, “Somebody tall and good-looking, with out too many pals,” and Web optimization Jang Hoon mused that her reply gave the impression of Lee Tae Sung.

Lee Tae Sung’s mother then made everybody burst out laughing by not lacking the chance to interject, “Tae Sung doesn’t have many pals!”

