Boaz Yakin ‘s ‘Aviva’ Sells Internationally For Alief Film Company

Boaz Yakin ‘s romantic dance drama “Aviva” has been bought by Alief Film Company to a number of massive territories.

An exploration of gender id and self-expression via physique language, “Aviva,” shot on location in Paris and New York and revolves round a pair of transatlantic lovers, Aviva and Eden. After an extended courtship they meet in particular person and fall in love, settling into an intimate relationship that results in marriage, however one, as many are, laced with conflicts. The 2 protaganists are performed by 4 completely different actors expressing each masculine and female sides.

Alief Film Company has closed offers with Synapse Distribution for Latin America and YES DBS for Israel, following the movie’s premiere in competitors on the Haifa Film Competition.

The movie additionally performed nearly at SXSW, Fantaspoa, Choreoscope Spain and Mexico editions, the place it received the highest prize.

“Aviva” was launched nearly on in June 12 in North America by Outsider Photos, in partnership with Strand Releasing and ROW8. The film rolled out in over 40 arthouse venues in prime markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. It will likely be launched in North America on Premium TVOD on Dec. 12 after which on residence video within the first quarter of 2021.

Alief Film Company is now in superior negotiations to shut the U.Okay. and Eire, and is in talks with distributors in Asia, Australasia, in addition to Jap and Central Europe.

Yakin is finest identified for his 1994 movie “Contemporary” which received a prize at Sundance. “Aviva” was produced by Yakin and Carlos Zozaya for Greatest Buddy In The World, and co-produced by Mikhael Ganouna for France’s Amicalement Vôtre.

“Aviva” stars choreographer Bobbi Jene Smith (“Mari”), Zina Zinchenko (“7 Days In Entebbe”) and Or Schraiber (“The Final Planet”) and newcomer Tyler Phillips. “Aviva” boasts a choreography from former member of Israeli dance firm Batsheva Dance Company and Smith.

“We’re thrilled that the movie has been seen by so many individuals in North America in its first launch window, and the profitable gross sales which can be being generated in worldwide markets,” mentioned Alief’s head of manufacturing and distribution Miguel Angel Govea.

Alief’s present slate contains the romantic drama “Isaac” with Ivan Sanchez; Antoneta Kastrati’s narrative function debut “Zana” which performed at Toronto and can subsequent compete at La Mostra Valencia.