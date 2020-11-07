Boaz Yakin’s ‘Aviva’ Secures Key Sales for Alief with Matchbox

London-based Matchbox movies has bagged the U.Okay., Eire and Australasian rights to Boaz Yakin’s all-singing, all-dancing gender-fluid romance “Aviva,” from Tbilisi, Béziers and London-based producer/distributor Alief Movie.

The movie is scheduled for distribution in these territories from the primary quarter 2021.

Closed on the eve of the AFM, the deal follows Alief’s earlier U.S. sale of the movie to Outsider Photos and Strand Releasing in April. Outsider launched the dance drama nearly within the U.S. in June on fledgling Hollywood film service Row8.

Strand has additionally introduced a mid-December launch date for the movie’s distribution for digital sell-through/transactional video on demand, DVD and BluRay.

Shot on location in Paris and New York, “Aviva” revolves round a pair of transatlantic lovers, Aviva and Eden, whose characters tackle each female and male types at totally different moments throughout the narrative.

Younger Parisian Aviva is performed by actors Zina Zinchenko (“7 Days In Entebbe,” “A Story of Love and Darkness”) and Or Schraiber (“The Final Planet,” “Mr. Gaga”) whereas New Yorker Eden is performed by newcomer Tyler Phillips and the choreographer Bobbie Jene Smith (“Mari”).

Successful at festivals together with SXSW, Fantaspoa, Haifa and Choreoscope (the place it snagged high prize for excellent contribution to a dance movie), the excitement title additionally noticed Synapse Distribution snap up Latin America and Portugal rights whereas YES DBS has additionally picked up distribution for Israel.

“Zana”

Courtesy: Alief Movie Firm

Alief world gross sales agent Miguel Govea and Brett Walker closed the deal for Alief, and Govea added that gives for the title are additionally being thought of “from key arthouse gamers in Asia, Central and Jap Europe.”

In the meantime Synergetic Distribution have picked up extra rights to certainly one of Alief’s different sturdy performers, “Zana,” by Kosovo-born, L.A.-based author/director Antoneta Kastrati, which activates the psychological legacy of the battle in Kosovo.

Synergetic, which picked up the U.S. rights to the thriller-horror pic earlier this yr, has snapped up extra rights for Spain, Portugal, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Latin American digital rights.

German, Austrian and Swiss broadcast rights for the movie, which Alief co-produced, had been awarded to 3sat.

Cult horror and sci-fi specialist Synapse has additionally snapped up Latin American and Portuguese distribution rights for two additional Alief choices: the experimental Brazilian- American eco-thriller “Sequestrada” in addition to the digital rights for Gisberg Bermudez’ Venezuelan horror pic “The Whistler”.

In keeping with Govea and Walker, Alief can also be contemplating gives from the U.S., Latin America, France and the U.Okay for its latest title, Spanish LGBTQ+ relationship drama “Isaac.”