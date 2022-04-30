Bob Arum ignited the fight between Canelo Álvarez and Dmitry Bivol with a controversial prognosis

“Canelo is too much”: American promoter warmed up Dmitry Bivol before the fight (Photos: Ig @canelo/ Ig @bivol_d/Top Rank)

The expected fight between Canelo Álvarez y Dmitry Bivol is getting closer, so the noise around boxing right now begins to be monopolized by the duel between the Mexican and the Russian on May 7, the day a world championship will be held at 175 pounds.

The last to speak about it was the famous promoter Bob Arumhead of Top Rank and one of the most influential figures in global boxing, who gave his insight on the fight almost a week before the bell rings.

For the successful 90-year-old businessman, the fight between the two will be disputed, but he was in charge of putting Saúl as a clear favorite and heating up the fight a little more for Bivolwho hopes to get into the ring to demonstrate his power despite being below in the odds.

Dmitry Bivol and Canelo Álvarez will meet on May 7 for the 175-pound title of the World Boxing Association (WBA) (Photos: Instagram/@bivol_d //EFE/EPA/Caroline Brehman)

“I think Canelo is something special. Bivol is a good fighter, but I would prefer Canelo in that fight. He is a warrior and has a great coach in Eddy Reynoso, so I think he has too much for Bivol; but that is not a real blow for Bivol, because he is a competitive guy, who has several victories in his history, ”he declared. Bob Arum during an interview with Little Giant Boxing.

Because his promoter house has never been linked to Saúl Álvarez in any fight, he surprised with his words, especially when stating that maintains a friendship with Canelo Teamto whom he will even lend his gym during the week before the fight.

“I will certainly invite you to New York on June 18 to watch the fight between Joe Smith y Artur Beterbiev”, stated the CEO of Top Rank to the express question of a possible unification fight in the 175 pounds from Canelo against the winner of this match, who also It would be historic for Guadalajara because it was a new reign in a higher division.

“Canelo first has to take care of his business against Bivol (…) He has an obligation to fight Golovkin, so we would be talking about May of next year (for a possible unification fight at 175 pounds)”

Bob Arum has been the promoter of boxers such as Manny Pacquiao, Julio César Chávez, Sugar Ray Leonard, Óscar de la Hoya and Tyson Fury, among others (Photo: REUTERS/Steve Marcus)

In this way, one of the most important promoters of recent times in boxing chose, because in his opinion, Saul Alvarez he is at the top of his division, thus hinting at a possible light heavyweight (175-pound) unification fight in the future.

Because Canelo already has commitments agreed for this year, a possible fight for supremacy at 175 pounds would only be viable by 2023since in addition to having to beat Bivol, he will then have the scheduled fight against Golovkin in September.

Interest in trying to dominate this new weight has not yet been openly expressed, since only in November could he be crowned undisputed champion of the super middleweight (168 pounds), so the result and difficulty you get against Dmitry next May 7 will be crucial to assess your future in the division.

Whoever gets the victory will have a significant offer on the table to try to unify belts against the winner between Joe Smith Jr y Artur Beterbiev, who will unify in June the belts of the World Boxing Council (CMB), International Boxing Federation (FIB) and the world boxing organization (OMB).

KEEP READING:

Eddy Reynoso detailed why the trilogy with Golovkin will be better than the previous ones

Andy Ruiz clarified his departure from the Canelo Team after posing with Saúl Álvarez’s rival

“No one can beat me”: Canelo Álvarez was confident before the fight against Bivol