Bob Dylan Has a New Double Album, ‘Tough and Rowdy Methods,’ on the Way – Variety

Bob Dylan launched his third new tune in six weeks, “False Prophet,” Thursday night time — and now the query of whether or not his profession paradigm for the 2020s has switched to being strictly a “singles artist” has been answered. Embedded in the art work for the tune was the promise of a new album, to be titled “Tough and Rowdy Methods.”

Additional digging on the net revealed extra info on the album: It’s a double album in each CD and vinyl codecs, it’ll be out June 19, and it contains 10 songs — three of which Dylan followers have already got in hand, between “False Prophet” and the beforehand issued “Homicide Most Foul” and “I Comprise Multitudes.” (As for why a merely 10-song album must stretch throughout two discs, the 18-minute size of “Homicide Most Foul” could also be a partial reply to that.)

Dylan followers are eagerly ready for the official announcement of the album Friday morning, to search out out whether or not the remaining tune titles will then be revealed.

One query is whether or not “Tough and Rowdy Methods” may have a title monitor. If it does, it’ll seemingly be a cowl of the 70-year-old Jimmie Rodgers tune of that title, though it wouldn’t be not like Dylan to borrow the phrase from one among his heroes with out really protecting the tune.

“Tough and Rowdy Methods” shall be Dylan’s first album of authentic materials since 2012’s “Tempest.” In the interim, he has launched three albums of Nice American Songbook requirements, the final of which was 2017’s triple album “Triplicate.”

Bob Dylan LP jacket

Though “False Prophet” doesn’t have the epic wordplay or cultural references of the two songs that instantly preceded it, it might be the most crowd-pleasing of the three new songs he’s put out to date: It’s received a good (mid-tempo) beat and you may (type of) dance to it, versus the drum-kit-free, extra musically free-form “Homicide” and “Multitudes.”

The brand new tune works eight verses into six minutes, with simply sufficient stream-of-consciousness to include sexual bravado, non secular gentle, and “anger, bitterness, and doubt.”

“Whats up Mary Lou, good day Miss Pearl, my fleet-footed guides from the underworld,” he sings at the starting of the second verse, referencing a Ricky Nelson tune (in one among the comparatively few tune callouts right here, in comparison with the earlier two singles). “No stars in the sky shine brighter than you / You women imply enterprise and I do too.”

Bragadocio undoubtedly figures in: “I climbed the mountains of swords on my naked toes,” he boasts. And: “I’m nothing like my ghostly look would counsel / I ain’t no false prophet / I’m simply mentioned what I mentioned / I’m simply right here to carry vengeance on any person’s head.”

But he ends the tune on a heavenly word, whilst the band stays determinedly earthy: “Oh you poor satan lookup if you’ll / The town of God is there on the hill.”