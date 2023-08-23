Bob Dylan Has Added More Dates To His North American Rough As Well As Rowdy Ways Tour For The Fall Of 2023:

The times may be changing, but one thing stays the same: Bob Dylan is still on the road after 64 years, 39 records, ten Grammys, a Nobel Prize, as well as a Nobel Peace Prize.

Dylan just added 17 new show dates to his current “Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour,” which is in support of his 2020 record with the same name.

He will end the short run of gigs alongside shows at the Rochester Auditorium in Rochester, NY on Tuesday, October 24, and at the Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, NY on Monday, October 30.

The legend posted the news upon Instagram along with a picture for the tour. The poster, which looks like an old movie poster, shows a couple dancing within the shadows while a scary skeleton looks at the viewer. See for yourself here.

The tour will start on Oct. 1 with the first of two shows at the Midland Theatre within Kansas City, MO. It will then go to St. Louis, a three-night run at the Cadillac Palace Theatre within Chicago, two shows at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Akron, as well as Toronto, and end on Oct. 30 at the Proctors Theatre within Schenectady, NY. Dylan wrote on Instagram that more plans would be revealed “soon.”

Bob Dylan 2023 Tour Schedule:

Date City Venue Oct. 1 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre Oct. 2 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre Oct. 4 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre Oct. 6 Chicago, IL Cadillac Palace Theatre Oct. 7 Chicago, IL Cadillac Palace Theatre Oct. 8 Chicago, IL Cadillac Palace Theatre Oct. 11 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theatre Oct. 12 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theatre Oct. 14 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall Oct. 16 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre Oct. 20 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J. Brady Music Center Oct. 21 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre Oct. 23 Erie, PA Warner Theatre Oct. 24 Rochester, NY Auditorium Theatre Oct. 26 Toronto, ON Massey Hall Oct. 27 Toronto, ON Massey Hall Oct. 29 Montreal, QB Place des Arts Salle Wilfrid- Pelletier Oct. 30 Schenectady, NY Proctors Theatre

People think that Dylan is one of the best artists he has ever been in his more than 50-year career. He is best known for his songs “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” “Like a Rolling Stone,” as well as “Times They Are a-Changin.” Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 25. On the Proctors site, you can buy seats.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 25, and prices range from $62 to $136.50. If you want to know more, click here.

There will also be a show on Monday, October 30, at the Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, and two shows on October 26 and 27 in Toronto. The trip around the world started within November 2021 as well as is set to go on until 2024.