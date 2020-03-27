Bob Dylan Releases 17-Minute Song About JFK Assassination

For years, Bob Dylan followers have spoken in a kind of hushed awe in regards to the longest track he ever launched, “Highlands,” an album side-length 1997 monitor that ran 16 minutes and 31 seconds. Now, 23 years later, he’s barely outdone himself. Because the clock struck midnight on the east coast Friday morning, Dylan launched a brand new track, “Homicide Most Foul,” that has a 16:57 operating time — and it’s an epic free affiliation on the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Little info was given in regards to the shock monitor, apart from a quick assertion from Dylan himself:

“Greetings to my followers and followers with gratitude for all of your help and loyalty over time.

“That is an unreleased track we recorded some time again that you just would possibly discover attention-grabbing.

“Keep protected, keep observant and should God be with you.

“Bob Dylan”

A Dylan consultant stated the assertion was all the data they’d be releasing in regards to the track, so whether or not “some time again” means a matter of months or a few years stays a thriller.

Dylan’s tender vocal tone — a trademark of his more moderen exhibits and recordings — and parts of the track’s minimal mattress of violin, piano and light-weight percussion shortly had hardcore followers guesstimating that the tune would possibly really be of pretty latest classic.

His final album of authentic materials, “Tempest,” got here out in 2012, though he has launched three units of his interpretations of songs from the Nice American Songbook in-between, the final of which was the triple-album “Triplicate” three years in the past. Rumors have been rampant that this yr Dylan is perhaps releasing his first album of self-penned songs in eight years, however there’s been no affirmation of that.

The lyrics of the monumental monitor will fascinate Dylanologists who’ve waited years for one thing contemporary to dissect, since there’s actually half an album’s price of lyrical materials simply in a single monitor right here.

In verses that proceed freely sufficient that it’s not at all times simple to interrupt them down into separate stanzas, the lyrics typically converse extraordinarily actually of the Kennedy assassination, with a bent towards conspiratorial takes on the occasion. However because the track goes alongside it breaks extra freely right into a pop-culture fantasia.

Dylan steadily references or riffs on 1960s occasions, catchphrases or titles, with strains that embody: “The Beatles are coming, they’e gonna maintain your hand” (the arrival of the Fab 4 in America in early 1964 is regarded by some as a tonic to the lingering despair from the assassination); “ferry cross the Mersey and go for the throat” (solely a part of which is a nod to Gerry and the Pacemakers); “Tommy are you able to hear me, I’m the Acid Queen,” and “I’m going to Woodstock, it’s the Aquarian age / Then I’ll go to Altamont and stand close to the stage.”

Dylan doesn’t have his head fully within the ’60s: “Frankly Miss Scarlett, I don’t give a rattling” additionally comes up for a quotation. And ultimately, so do — transferring into the ’70s, and past and again — Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, Don Henley and Glenn Frey, the Allman Brothers Band’s Dickey Betts, “Solely the Good Die Younger, “Nightmare on Elm Avenue,” Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd, Artwork Pepper, Oscar Peterson, Stan Getz, “Charlie Parker and all that junk,” Nat King Cole, Marilyn Monroe, John Lee Hooker, Wolfman Jack, Patsy Cline, Houdini, “Wake Up Little Suzy,” “Let the Good Occasions Roll,” “The Previous Rugged Cross,” “Down within the Boondocks,” “The Service provider of Venice,” “Memphis in June,” “Moonlight Sonata,” “Play Misty for Me,” “Lonely on the High” and “Lonely Are the Courageous.”

Sometimes, Dylan instantly marries his pop-culture references and the assassination, as when he sings, “You bought me Dizzy Miss Lizzy, you fill me with lead.” Or: “What’s new pussycat, what’d I say / I stated the soul of a nation been torn away.”

Relating to the precise assassination, Dylan doesn’t skimp on the small print: “They blew off his head whereas he was nonetheless within the automobile,” he sings within the first stanza. Afterward, he traces the automobile’s frantic exit away from Dealey Plaza in Dallas, even taking the first-person perspective of the deceased Kennedy: “Driving within the backseat subsequent to my spouse / And it’s straight on into the afterlife / I’m leaning to the left I obtained my head in her lap…” He will get particular about particulars following the demise, too — like “Johnson sworn in at 2:38.”

He additionally takes the perspective of Kennedys assailant — or, in his view, assailants — singing provocative strains like, “We’ve already obtained somebody right here to take your home,” or, of Kennedy’s brothers, “we’ll get them as effectively.”

Dylan’s fascination with the Kennedy assassination is nothing new — it dates again to 1963. No less than, Robert Shelton’s biography, “Bob Dylan: No Path Dwelling,” recounts an incident three months after the killing when the singer and his fellow vacationers took a detour to Dealey Plaza and “took the station wagon alongside Kennedy’s path,” “appraised the speculation that Oswald acted alone” and “began appearing like a detective.”

Within the track’s view, the killing of JFK, “proper there in entrance of everybody’s eyes,” is the “biggest magic trick” — and one he presumably thinks has some relevance in 2020.