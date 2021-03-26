Bob Dylan Seeks to Dismiss Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit From Co-writer

Bob Dylan fired again at a lawsuit filed in January by the property of cowriter Jacques Levy within the wake of the legendary songwriter’s $300 million-plus sale of his catalog to Common Music Publishing.

In a memo dated Tuesday, Dylan’s legal professional wrote that the claims of Levy’s widow, who’s in search of $7.25 million from the deal for songs cowritten with Dylan for the 1976 “Want” album, are invalid as a result of the songs had been written beneath a work-for-hire association that will garner Levy royalties however not a share of the copyrights. The information was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“This lawsuit is an opportunistic try to rewrite a 45-year-old contract to acquire a windfall fee that the contract doesn’t enable,” the memo’s preliminary assertion reads. “The grievance must be dismissed with prejudice.”

It continues, “The settlement is an ordinary work-for-hire settlement between Dylan and Levy. It grants Dylan full possession of the copyrights within the ten songs on which the 2 collaborated, making the songs Dylan’s ‘sole property’ and giving him the unique proper to promote the copyrights.” In accordance to the memo, Levy is entitled to 35% of the earnings from the songs.

As famous by THR, the memo additionally implies that Dylan absolutely owned his copyrights and maintained full publishing management, a rarity for songwriters that enabled him to regard cowriters as workers. It additionally states that because the Common sale concluded in December, Dylan “now not owns the copyrights or has any proper to royalties from their exploitation,” and that he had preserved Levy’s proper to 35% of the earnings. The memo concludes that Levy’s property’s grievance is centered round an “impermissible double dip.”