Bob Dylan Sells Entire Catalog of Songs to Universal Music Publishing

The song-catalog bonanza of 2020 simply hit a peak that isn’t possible to be topped: Universal Music Publishing Group has acquired Bob Dylan’s total catalog of songs in a blockbuster settlement encompassing greater than 600 copyrights spanning 60 years, starting from 1962’s “Blowin’ within the Wind” to this 12 months’s “Homicide Most Foul.” His catalog was beforehand administered by Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Phrases weren’t disclosed, however a supply tells Selection that the deal was simply in 9 figures. Since 80% of Stevie Nicks’ publishing catalog was acquired by Major Wave final week for a reported $100 million, the Dylan catalog in all probability drew a quantity effectively above that.

The affect and impression of Dylan’s songs can’t be overstated: In 2016, he was the primary songwriter to be awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, cited by the Swedish Academy “for having created new poetic expressions inside the nice American music custom.” His songs have been recorded greater than 6,000 occasions over the previous six many years, by an unlimited array of artists all the world over, notably songs comparable to “Blowin’ within the Wind,” “The Occasions They Are a-Changin’,” “Like A Rolling Stone,” “Lay Girl Lay,” “Endlessly Younger,” “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Tangled Up In Blue,” “Gotta Serve Any individual,” the Academy Award-winning “Issues Have Modified” and so many extra. For the reason that launch of his first album in 1961, Dylan, 79, has offered greater than 125 million information around the globe, and, though sidelined by the pandemic, he has toured relentlessly since 1988, performing greater than 100 exhibits annually since.

In an inside memo saying the deal to the employees, UMG chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge stated, “Nice songwriters acknowledge authenticity and gravitate to these firms whose individuals honor their creativity and, in flip, create true worth for his or her work. And that’s precisely what’s occurred right here as a result of of our unimaginable publishing firm led by [chairman/CEO] Jody Gerson. I would like to thank Jody, [COO] Marc Cimino and the complete household at UMPG for being, indubitably, the very best at what they do. They’ve turned a once-in-a-lifetime alternative right into a actuality.”

Even amid the pandemic, over the previous couple of years copyrights have skyrocketed in worth. Whereas the music business, and reside leisure particularly, have been deeply broken by the lockdown, recorded-music and music publishing have confirmed to be robust belongings. The anticipated tax insurance policies of the incoming Biden administration have heated up the market much more: In latest weeks artists starting from Calvin Harris to the Killers have instructed catalog belongings to personal fairness companies, and Hipgnosis Songs has made an aggressive transfer into the business, spending greater than $1 billion on catalogs since mid-2018, largely by profitable, non-superstar songwriters and producers.

Nevertheless, the Dylan-UMPG deal is outstanding on each stage — not least for the standard and timelessness of the catalog, and the truth that a standard writer, quite than an funding fund or personal fairness concern, is making the acquisition.

In an announcement saying the deal, Gerson stated, “To symbolize the physique of work of one of the best songwriters of all time — whose cultural significance can’t be overstated — is each a privilege and a accountability. The UMPG international group is honored to be Bob Dylan’s publishing accomplice, and I particularly need to acknowledge [COO] Marc Cimino, whose ardour and perseverance have been instrumental in bringing this chance to us. We glance ahead to working with Bob and the group in guaranteeing his artistry continues to attain and encourage generations of followers, recording artists and songwriters around the globe.”

Grainge stated in his official assertion: “As somebody who started his profession in music publishing, it’s with monumental satisfaction that at the moment we welcome Bob Dylan to the UMG household. It’s no secret that the artwork of songwriting is the basic key to all nice music, neither is it a secret that Bob is one of the very biggest practitioners of that artwork. Sensible and shifting, inspiring and exquisite, insightful and provocative, his songs are timeless—whether or not they have been written greater than half a century in the past or yesterday. It’s no exaggeration to say that his huge physique of work has captured the love and admiration of billions of individuals all around the globe. I’ve little doubt that many years, even centuries from now, the phrases and music of Bob Dylan will proceed to be sung and performed — and cherished — in every single place.”