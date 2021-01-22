Bob Dylan Sued by Co-Writer Jacques Levy’s Estate Over Catalog Sale

Bob Dylan and Common Music Group have been sued by the property of Jacques Levy, who co-wrote seven of the 9 songs on Dylan’s chart-topping 1976 album “Need,” over the property’s rivalry that it ought to have been compensated as a part of Common’s reported $300 million acquisition of the whole Dylan publishing catalog.

An legal professional for Dylan, Orin Snyder, has responded, saying in a press release given to Selection, “This lawsuit is a tragic try and unfairly revenue off of the current catalog sale. The plaintiffs have been paid the whole lot they’re owed. We’re assured that we are going to prevail. And once we do, we’ll maintain plaintiffs and their counsel chargeable for bringing this meritless case.”

The lawsuit, filed Jan. 20 to the Supreme Court docket of New York, states that Dylan and Levy signed a contract in 1975 guaranteeing the latter 35% of all royalties and most different advantages for the ten songs they wrote collectively, seven of which appeared on the “Need” album, together with the only “Hurricane.” It contends that requests for compensation for the Levy-cowritten songs as a part of the Dec. 2020 catalog sale had been denied by each the Dylan camp and Common Music Publishing Group.

The property’s attorneys, representing Levy’s widow, Claudia Levy, are asking for $1.75 million as their justifiable share of the catalog sale, plus $2 million in punitive damages. They arrived on the $1.75 million determine by trying on the reported $300 million sale after which breaking it down by the estimated 600 songs which are pat of the general Dylan catalog, and figuring what the share could be for the ten that Levy co-wrote.

Sure to be a part of any protection Dylan’s camp mounts is the truth that Levy’s contributions had been contracted on a “work for rent” foundation. The Levy swimsuit mentions this, however contends that it was an “atypical” work-for-hire state of affairs.

Levy doesn’t share any possession of the songs in query, regardless of being assured the 35% royalty fee for any earnings that they generate. Going ahead, the earnings he would previously have acquired from the songs will all go to Common Publishing, whereas Levy’s property will proceed to gather 35% of the earnings generated by the co-writes.

The ten songs listed as Dylan/Levy co-writes are “Hurricane,” “Isis,” “Mozambique,” “Oh Sister,” “Joey,” “Romance in Durango,” and “Black Diamond Bay,” which appeared on the “Need” album, plus “Catfish,” “Cash Blues” and “Rita Mae.” “Catfish” ultimately appeared on the primary launch in Dylan’s “Bootleg Collection,” and “Rita Mae” appeared as a single B-side (and was later coated by Jerry Lee Lewis). The tenth tune, “Cash Blues,” stays unreleased, though the phrases had been printed in an entire e-book of Dylan lyrics.

Levy’s “legacy regularly has been diminished and hidden by the Dylan Defendants since JL’s first collaborations with Dylan,” the submitting says.

Levy died in 2004. His multi-leveled profession included being a working towards psychologist, avant-garde theater director and playwright. He additionally was stated to be instrumental within the creation and path of Dylan’s 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour, though the swimsuit complains that he was by no means correctly billed on the time and was unfairly not even talked about in Martin Scorsese’s 2019 documentary in regards to the tour.

The swimsuit says that Levy was ultimately paid for having his songs included in Scorsese’s film, however solely after some effort on the property’s half.

“Dylan contracted with JL to direct the Rolling Thunder Revue, Dylan’s 1975 tour that includes dwell performances of the songs on ‘Need’,” the swimsuit says. “JL targeted on staging and presentation and continued rewriting the Compositions, however was by no means included on this system or posters for the Rolling Thunder Revue…. In 2019, ‘Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese’ was launched, depicting Dylan’s industry-changing 1975 tour. Regardless of JL’s outstanding position directing the Rolling Thunder Revue and writing seven of the 9 Compositions on ‘Need,’ JL was not recognized within the movie as director or songwriter, not to mention celebrated as one of many driving forces behind the Rolling Thunder Revue. … In early 2020, Plaintiffs found that they weren’t being paid synchronization license charges … Solely after Plaintiffs demanded cost was such income allegedly paid to Plaintiffs. This was not an remoted incident.”

Claudia Levy’s lawyer, says, “Utilizing estimates of 600 songs comprising the tune catalog and a sale value of $300,000,000.00 (each of that are low estimates), the sale value per tune within the Catalog Sale is or could be roughly $500,000.00 for a complete of roughly $5,000,000.00 for all compositions. Plaintiffs are entitled to 35% of the earnings and/or income derived from the Catalog Sale thereof (i.e., 35% of $5,000,000.00). Plaintiffs’ prorated share of the earnings generated from the Catalog Sale is roughly $1,750,000.00 or in extra thereof.”

It ought to be famous, although, that even when a courtroom agreed that Levy was entitled to a portion of the catalog sale, it could be troublesome establishing {that a} lesser album monitor, B-side or (within the case of “Cash Blues”) fully unreleased tune is equal in worth to “Like a Rolling Stone” or “Blowin’ within the Wind.”