Bob Dylan’s ‘Tough and Rowdy Methods’: Album Review – Variety

It’s not as if the person who wrote “Subterranean Homesick Blues” has ever been confused. However you’d have to take a look at one of many hip-hop deluxe editions which have been flooding {the marketplace} lately to seek out something approaching Bob Dylan’s new “Tough and Rowdy Methods” for sheer quantity of verbiage. The monitor checklist for his 39th studio album could look economical, at a mere 10 songs, however for those who’ve been taking note of the warmup tracks he launched forward of the gathering, you know the way deceiving that look is. The already legendary “Homicide Most Foul” lasts 17 minutes, and even a extra minimalist quantity like “False Prophet” squeezes 10 verses into its 6 minutes. So any followers pissed off that Dylan hadn’t launched an album of authentic materials since 2012’s “Tempest” can relaxation assured: Now that probably the most celebrated songwriter in rock historical past is again, he’s making up for misplaced rhyme.

That mentioned, all these hundreds of phrases aren’t any assure of self-revelation or true confession in terms of Dylan, though these issues are absolutely there, hiding in plain sight. For probably the most half on the massively satisfying “Tough and Rowdy Methods” (which borrows its title from an historical Jimmie Rodgers perennial), Dylan is in a lot the identical freestyling lyrical mode he’s been in since 2001’s “Love and Theft,” the second at which he appeared to resolve, in all probability presciently, that the 21st century would greatest be served by some form of juke-joint dissociative dysfunction. Now, as on that pivotal work, it makes for songs that may be as confounding as they’re thrilling. What an accomplishment it’s to be 79 and attaining new ranges of elusiveness — riveting elusiveness — as his thriller prepare rolls nearer to the station.

Each the album and his 60-year profession are successfully summarized within the title of the opening monitor, “I Comprise Multitudes.” The road is taken from Walt Whitman, however even by that poet’s a number of personae-encouraging requirements, Dylan’s perspective towards life as a close to octogenarian is an virtually hilariously slippery, continually self-contradictory factor. Is he lover or fighter? Man of peace or angel of demise? The entire above — inside a single verse, generally — however between the humbler moments, there’s an advanced, barely scary, usually hilarious braggadocio that basically does rival that of our best rappers. (Or of the gunslinger Bo Diddley in his prime, not less than.) “I’m nothing like my ghostly look would counsel,” he sings with comedian consciousness on “False Prophet,” “I’m simply right here to convey vengeance on anyone’s head.”

It will get extra metaphorically violent from there. “Don’t hug me, don’t flatter me, don’t activate the allure / I’ll take a sword and knock off your arm,” he warns the spectral title determine of “Black Rider,” who could or might not be his alter ego. In “Crossing the Rubicon”: “I can really feel the bones beneath my pores and skin, and they’re trembling with rage / I’ll make your spouse a widow / You’ll by no means see outdated age.” However later in that very same music, he’s mellowed out sufficient to “really feel the Holy Spirit inside, see the sunshine that freedom provides / I consider it’s within the attain of each man who lives.” “Each Grain of Sand,” meet gangsta rap.

The album has three hard-blues stompers in “False Prophet,” “Crossing the Rubicon” and “Goodbye Jimmy Reed.” The final of those is the funniest and brashest music on the album, as Dylan just about venerates the title bluesman as a god, telling the heavenly Reed: “Give me that old-time faith, it’s simply what I want” and “Goodbye and goodnight — put a jewel in your crown and put out the lights.” These could be the three numbers you’ll in all probability return to probably the most for sheer enjoyment, in case you have any affinity in any respect for that model of cocky, primal blues. (Or of early rock ’n’ roll, because it has been famous amongst followers that “Prophet” cops its really feel and some electrical guitar riffing from an obscure Solar Information B-side, albeit to extremely completely different impact. Somebody who quotes the bard as usually as Bob does on this album could be the primary to let you know: there’s nothing new underneath, or after, the Solar.)

But it’s hardly all in regards to the rowdiness of the album title, or match for the jukebox pictured within the classic cowl photograph. A gentler and generally enticingly melodic really feel is extra predominant by the rest of the tracks, which doesn’t imply Dylan doesn’t normally nonetheless have hassle in thoughts.

“My Personal Model of You” has menace to it, too — it is about grave-robbing (and no matter metaphors that confers) — nevertheless it tones down the blues-rocking musical rhetoric to create a way of sentimental suspense. There’s much more intrigue there than in “Key West (Thinker Poet),” which, with its accordion opening, may supply the closest analog to Dylan’s mid-’70s work. Whereas this penultimate quantity has a extra genial high quality which will come as refreshing amid the tongue-in-cheek hearth and brimstone of a few of the previous songs, it’s the one epic-length inclusion that wears out its welcome, as Dylan stretches to seek out one thing attention-grabbing to say in regards to the title locale earlier than lastly dropping by the wayside on the nine-and-a-half-minute level.

Higher by far is “I’ve Made Up My Thoughts to Give Myself to You,” an entire outlier right here, in being a uncommon callback to the straightforward and unabashedly romantic spirit that was all however final heard in “Make You Really feel My Love.” It comes as shut as something Dylan has written in a long time to being straight-up, despite the fact that he can’t assist however mess with its relative simplicity a little bit by throwing his vocal timing off off the beat — one thing the numerous troubadours who’re certain to cowl the tune in years to return will in all probability see match to repair for him. The lyrics of this lilting 6/eight ballad beckon: “I’m giving myself to you, I’m, from Salt Lake Metropolis to Birmingham / From East L.A. to San Antone / I don’t assume I can bear to dwell my life alone.” Is he singing to a love curiosity, as he does solely in fleeting couplets by the remainder of “Tough and Rowdy Methods”? Or is that highway-routing TripTik of cities actually meant to handle anybody who attended the By no means Ending Tour? Dylan would seemingly be the final artist to ever tempt hokum with something as blatant as a love letter to followers, however this, nonetheless cloaked, could possibly be it.

Additionally surprisingly candy is “Mom of Muses,” which hails the spirit of creativity with none feisty filters; it’s virtually his model of Leonard Cohen’s “Tower of Music,” with much less cynicism in regards to the worth of being an artist. It’s the second if you notice these three albums of requirements Dylan launched since 2012 weren’t simply marking time whereas he waited for a muse to return: They had been educating him to essentially sing once more, with a renewed tenderness that enhances the playful phrasing that has by no means eluded him. There’s no cause to worry a reprise of the particularly gravelly vocals that characterised his work for a lot of the 2000s. That degree of rasp does present up often, however extra for comedian or emphatic impact than as his sole go-to. Aged as it’s, Dylan’s voice hasn’t sounded this pleasing to the ear for the reason that 1980s.

You can and ought to write a complete separate evaluation of the ultimate quantity (the primary music launched upfront of the album), “Homicide Most Foul,” an epic ballad of American disenchantment that Dylan has actually partitioned all to itself as Facet four of the LP model or Disc 2 of the CD set. As a conspiracy-minded journey by each stray element of the JFK assassination, but in addition a lyrical pastiche of references to half the popular culture and hep tradition of the previous six a long time, “Homicide Most Foul” is the rationale an internet site like Genius was invented, to have clickable explications of each phrase and the a number of allusions that may be packed into one deceptively mundane line. It’s a music that, all by itself, accommodates multitudes inside multitudes inside multitudes.

In a single musical work, Dylan distills an unlimited and lifelong sense of exploration, as anyone who’s discovering not simply the hyperlinks between Kennedy and his assassins however between King James and Etta James, Beethoven and Warren Zevon, and lastly, within the final line, his two favourite sources, Shakespeare and the Gospel. By the top, you’ll be able to virtually think about Dylan coming into focus in any case, towards all odds: as our best dot-connector.