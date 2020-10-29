Bob Gibson Dead at 80: 1970s Rock PR Titan Worked With Rolling Stones

Bob Gibson, who co-founded Gibson & Stromberg, a pioneering agency in music publicity throughout a key golden age of rock within the late ’60s and early ’70s, died Oct. 23 in Los Angeles. He was 80.

The corporate he fashioned with Gary Stromberg lasted from 1969 till 1975 and represented artists together with the Rolling Stones, Elton John, Pink Floyd, the Who, James Taylor, the Seashore Boys, the Eagles, T. Rex, Cheech & Chong, Curtis Mayfield, Emerson Lake & Palmer, Alice Cooper and the Allman Brothers Band.

Consistent with the unfastened spirit of the time and lots of the artists they represented, Gary Stromberg waxed irreverent in remembering his former companion as a key influencer and a “bon vivant who helped set the tone for dwelling the great life within the midst of rock’s ascendance within the ‘70s.”

“Bob and I walked down reverse sides of the road,” Stromberg advised Selection. “He beloved to drink, whereas I most popular powdered alcohol — therefore our nicknames, Guzzle and Snort. Our firm motto was ‘All the time a Good Present for the Cash!’ I’m gonna miss that loopy bastard. All you drunks at the Pearly Gate Cocktail Lounge, preserve a lookout for Gibson… the primary spherical is on him!”

(Stromberg, it’s price stating, has lengthy since put the powder behind him, as he has change into a frontrunner within the restoration area.)

Extra severely, Stromberg characterizes Gibson as a companion who “was good, charmingly brash, and had an instinctive information of what would work within the altering social order. He chimed in on Rolling Stone’s notorious journal launch that featured a full-page advert within the Wall Avenue Journal, introducing an necessary new technology to company America, and urged performers and their representatives to become involved in utilizing their voices to boost consciousness at fundraisers for points and candidates.”

Business veteran Pete Senoff, who maintains an internet site dedicated to those that labored within the music trade within the 1970s, has devoted a memorial web page particularly to photographs of Gibson and pals that may be discovered right here.

The circle of pals and associates from these Gibson & Stromberg days was already reeling from the loss of life final week of veteran publicist Bobbi Cowan, who made her identify at the agency, earlier than listening to that her former boss, Gibson, had died only a day later.

Publicists Bob Gibson and Bobbi Cowan

Courtesy Pete Senoff

Gibson had been a part of a extra buttoned-down PR world within the Nineteen Sixties earlier than he and Stromberg partnered to tackle the largest names in music. They had been famend for his or her lavish events, just like the one they threw to unveil Cooper’s “Welcome to My Nightmare” towards the top of their authentic tenure collectively. They took satisfaction in being the agency of alternative for British bands seeking to make it in America, with Stromberg remembering that arriving bands would usually tromp into the agency’s Sundown Blvd. workplaces with baggage nonetheless in tow. On Tuesday nights, your complete workplace would go right down to Santa Monica Blvd. and take over the Troubadour. They had been concerned in opening the Rainbow Bar and Grill, adjoining to the Roxy.

The agency had an indication within the hallway outdoors its workplace that half-joked: “Twelve Press Brokers — No Ready.”

Gibson got here up for frequent point out within the guide “Stones Touring Occasion: A Journey By way of America With the Rolling Stones,” Robert Greenfield’s account of the Stones’ 1972 tour, which the author describes as being an excessive amount of even for a PR overachiever. “Gibson isn’t any newcomer to rock ‘n’ roll, Greenfield wrote. “He owned the Cheetah in L.A. and did live performance promoting for years earlier than moving into full-time rock PR, and plenty of’s the night time he’s flown to some god-forsaken metropolis like Cleveland with a author beneath his arm for a wild night time on the highway with some band. However that’s so far as it goes… Bob has by no means needed to be a policeman, a roadie and a strolling listing of data. … It’s reached the purpose the place Gibson is even carrying guitars into the corridor. Gibson! The King! Carrying guitars… like a roadie.” The author mentioned that, nonetheless beleaguered, finally Gibson & Stromberg had “engineered the rock PR job of the yr, if not the last decade.”

Stromberg remembers the agency as ending abruptly and, after its dissolution in 1975, he went on to provide movies together with “Automobile Wash” beginning in 1976, whereas Gibson turned an government at ABC Dunhill Information.

“The company life didn’t swimsuit Bob,” Stromberg says of Gibson, who went on to open or head a collection of boutique PR companies, together with The Group, the place the 2 briefly reunited as companions within the early ’90s.

Robert Hazard Gibson was born in Los Angeles in 1939 to Colonel Invoice Gibson and Suzanne Ainsworth Hazard. His first job was parking automobiles at the Coconut Grove for his grandfather’s agency, System Parking Firm. The well-known nightclub’s consultant took him on as an apprentice, which afforded a world of networking alternatives. He went on to function Cheetah nightclub on the Santa Monica Pier, a magnet for actors, musicians, fashions and editors, and opened the Black Rabbit Inn in West Hollywood earlier than getting into the music enterprise full-time.

Gibson retired from publicity within the late ‘90s and have become director of his household’s System Property Improvement Co. After transferring between Montecito, Palm Springs and Portugal and Palm Springs, he spent his final decade again in Los Angeles’ Hancock Park space.

Gibson is survived by his three sons, Courtney Gibson, Christian Gibson and Bobby Gibson; his former spouse, Pearl Gibson; and his sisters, Melinda Haldeman, Patti James and Cynthia James.