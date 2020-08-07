Bob Greenblatt, Kevin Reilly Out at WarnerMedia in Management Shakeup

In a large government shakeup at WarnerMedia, each Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly are exiting the corporate. Keith Cocozza, government vp of company advertising and communications, can also be stepping down.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar made the announcement in a memo to employees on Friday. As well as, Ann Sarnoff has been promoted to supervise a newly expanded content material group, with Casey Bloys now reporting to Sarnoff.

Bloys was beforehand the president of HBO Programming, however will now oversee unique content material for HBO Max and the linear networks TNT, TBS, and truTV.

Per the memo, Sarnoff, who’s the Warner Bros. chair and CEO, will now lead what Kilar refers to because the Studios and Networks Group. The group will likely be “combining unique manufacturing (content material studios) and programming capabilities at the moment unfold throughout Warner Bros., HBO, HBO Max, TNT, TBS and TruTV.”

“This group will oversee all WarnerMedia tv collection and movement image improvement, manufacturing and programming, partnering with Andy [Forssell] to make sure HBO Max is profitable globally,” Kilar says.

Andy Forssell, Basic Supervisor of HBO Max, has been positioned in cost of a newly-created HBO Max working enterprise unit, reporting to Kilar. He will even oversee the worldwide rollout of HBO Max.

Warner Bros. Movement Photos Group will proceed to be led by Toby Emmerich, whereas Warner Bros. Tv Studios group stays below the purview of Peter Roth.

Greenblatt first joined WarnerMedia in March 2019 after a profitable stint at the top of NBC Leisure. His mandate at the time was to assist the corporate launch HBO Max, which formally debuted in Might of this 12 months. Kilar signifies in the memo that the significance of HBO Max goes to be central to the way forward for WarnerMedia.

Reilly joined Turner as head of TNT and TBS in 2014. He was then promoted to move of content material for WarnerMedia. The information of his departure comes regardless of the actual fact he signed a brand new four-year cope with the corporate final Might.

“I wish to thank Bob and Kevin for getting us up to now with the combination of HBO and the legacy Turner Networks and launch of HBO Max,” Kilar mentioned. “It has been such a formidable sequence of occasions, and we’re so significantly better for it. I additionally owe an amazing quantity of gratitude and due to Keith, for not solely serving to me navigate these previous few months at the corporate — and with the media — however extra importantly for his 19 years at the corporate by means of its evolution. I’ve by no means met a kinder, extra collaborative government in my profession. I can’t wait to see how every of those leaders change the world in the years to return.”

That is now the second main media firm shakeup in as many days. On Thursday, NBCUniversal introduced vital adjustments in its government ranks, which included the exit of NBC Leisure head Paul Telegdy.

Learn the complete memo under.

It has been a bit of over 90 days since I joined the mission and the group. These previous three months have exceeded my already excessive expectations. As I shared with you lately, my bullishness about our future has solely grown as I’ve gotten to know you significantly better and as I’ve gotten to know our firm significantly better. As a few of chances are you’ll recall, I shared three ideas with you on my first day electronic mail:

That historical past was full of examples of particular entrepreneurial corporations that leaned into moments of nice change in order to higher serve clients.

That our taking sensible and daring dangers is so essential to the highway forward. And,

My perception that missionary corporations in the end shine…and my sturdy perception that ours is a group full of missionaries.

With the above as context, I’d prefer to share some selections I’m saying immediately that characterize our leaning into this nice second of change, in order to higher serve our clients. These adjustments, that are neither timid nor with out threat, are doable in half as a result of we’re missionaries that in the end consider we will and can change the world by means of story. That’s what this all comes again to.

Due to the present that’s the web, we’ve what I consider is likely one of the biggest alternatives in the historical past of media, which is to ship our beloved tales and experiences on to a whole bunch of hundreds of thousands of customers throughout the globe. Incomes this bold future gained’t come simple. To take action, I consider it’s important that we modify how we’re organized, that we simplify, and that we act boldly and with urgency. The pandemic’s financial pressures and acceleration of direct-to-consumer streaming adoption locations a good larger premium on these factors.

To perform this, we’re going to do the next:

We’re elevating HBO Max in the group and increasing its scope globally.

We’re simplifying how we set up our studios.

We’re making a consolidated Worldwide unit centered on scale and effectivity.

We’re bringing our key business actions into one group to permit us to function extra strategically.

We’re making different structural adjustments that can assist us function extra successfully and effectively.

Andy Forssell, Basic Supervisor of HBO Max, will now be main a newly created HBO Max working enterprise unit and report back to me. Andy and his group will likely be chargeable for the product, advertising, shopper engagement and international rollout of HBO Max.

Ann Sarnoff, Warner Bros. Chair and CEO, will likely be main our newly created Studios and Networks Group, combining unique manufacturing (content material studios) and programming capabilities at the moment unfold throughout Warner Bros., HBO, HBO Max, TNT, TBS and TruTV. This group will oversee all WarnerMedia tv collection and movement image improvement, manufacturing and programming, partnering with Andy to make sure HBO Max is profitable globally.

Casey Bloys, President HBO Programming, will even be taking over unique content material duties for HBO Max and the home linear networks TNT, TBS, and TruTV. Casey will report back to Ann. Casey and the HBO group have accomplished an unimaginable job during the last a number of many years delighting customers with HBO unique programming and I’m excited for Casey and this expanded group to have a good larger impression on the world.



The Warner Bros. Movement Photos Group continues to be led by Chairman Toby Emmerich. Warner Bros. Tv Studios group continues to be led by Chairman Peter Roth. Warner Bros. Interactive stays a part of the Studios and Networks group, together with our International Manufacturers and Franchises group together with DC led by Pam Lifford, and our Youngsters, Younger Adults and Classics enterprise led by Tom Ascheim, all centered on partaking followers with our manufacturers and franchises by means of video games and different interactive experiences.



Gerhard Zeiler, at the moment Chief Income Officer, will now be main a newly built-in worldwide group comprised of the worldwide operations of Warner Bros., HBO and Turner Networks. This group will likely be chargeable for native execution of all WarnerMedia linear companies, business actions, and regional programming for HBO Max.

Tony Goncalves, CEO of Otter and a key chief of HBO Max, will lead the brand new business unit that mixes the U.S. promoting gross sales and distribution teams with our residence leisure and content material licensing so that every one business actions are strategically managed throughout inside and exterior clients.

Christy Haubegger, Chief Enterprise Inclusion Officer, will now additionally oversee the worldwide advertising and communications group together with branding and company social accountability, as we convey collectively all of our efforts round fairness and inclusion all through our enterprise.

Jeff Zucker continues as Chairman of WarnerMedia Information and Sports activities. Pascal Desroches (CFO),Wealthy Tom (CTO), Jim Cummings (CHRO), Priya Dogra (EVP, Technique and Company Improvement) and Jim Meza (EVP, Basic Counsel) proceed to report back to me.

Simplifying our method and narrowing our focus goes past, for instance, having one content material group vs two. It additionally means that we’ll be decreasing the scale of our groups, our layers, and our total workforce. These reductions are usually not in any means a mirrored image of the standard of the folks impacted nor their work. It’s merely a perform of the above adjustments I consider are needed for WarnerMedia and our collective capability to greatest serve clients. That is the half that’s painful and really laborious. It’s troublesome to seek out the suitable phrases right here to say apart from that I’m very sorry. These are proficient, admired leaders and beloved colleagues.

Three of these proficient, admired leaders who will likely be leaving the corporate are Bob Greenblatt, Kevin Reilly and Keith Cocozza. I wish to thank Bob and Kevin for getting us up to now with the combination of HBO and the legacy Turner Networks and launch of HBO Max. It has been such a formidable sequence of occasions, and we’re so significantly better for it. I additionally owe an amazing quantity of gratitude and due to Keith, for not solely serving to me navigate these previous few months at the corporate – and with the media – however extra importantly for his 19 years at the corporate by means of its evolution. I’ve by no means met a kinder, extra collaborative government in my profession. I can’t wait to see how every of those leaders change the world in the years to return.

I notice this can be a lot to take in. And none of us ought to anticipate the above adjustments to be simple. That mentioned, we’re efficiently navigating a pandemic collectively and I do know that, nevertheless difficult the above adjustments could also be, we will even efficiently navigate them as nicely. As every of you’re taking a while to digest the above, I hope that you just change into an increasing number of energized by how, collectively, we’re boldly leaning into the longer term and this historic alternative that’s proper in entrance of us. It’s an honor to be on this group with every of you.