Bob Hearts Abishola Star Talks Having A Second Chance For A TV Hit After Starring In Mike And Molly

You already know man, I’m blown away by what’s occurred this 12 months. It’s such a candy, form present and it’s obtained so splendidly. We had a freshman hit and to have a freshman hit on sitcom now’s loopy. If you’re on successful sitcom, you suppose the second received’t go this nicely however this present has been a terrific ensemble forged. I feel Chuck Lorre discovered an exquisite temperature between a working-class household and a household of hardworking immigrants that need to make a greater life for his or her household. They linked superbly in an actual method. I feel there’s an actual kindness to our present and the collaboration and once more, the ensemble, each character is humorous, each character is attention-grabbing and that’s a Chuck Lorre staple. So, I’m blown away and I’m so grateful for the success of this present this 12 months. Actually am.