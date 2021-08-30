Bob Iger Approves Of Elon Musk’s ‘Megastar Wars’ Stormtrooper Meme

It kind of feels Bob Iger were given a kick out of a contemporary Megastar Wars meme posted to social media via Elon Musk.

The SpaceX CEO over the weekend shared a humorous meme that confirmed a Stormtrooper interacting with a small kid, who used to be additionally dressed as a Stormtrooper. The meme learn “The aspect of the Stormtroopers that the Rebels don’t need you to look.”

The Disney Chairman noticed the publish in his Twitter feed and expressed his reward. “Excellent one, Elon!” Iger responded.

Musk on Monday then replied to Iger with “Am staring at Megastar Wars: Unhealthy Batch with lil child X. Looking ahead to Season 2!”

Musk is understood for having one thing of a grabbag Twitter account that stocks each severe, attention-grabbing details about SpaceX — and likewise random jokes and memes.

As for Megastar Wars, the primary season of Unhealthy Batch season one concluded previous this month after 15 episodes on Disney+. The second one season will drop subsequent yr.

Megastar Wars: Visions will premiere on Disney+ subsequent month. The collection will inform all-new Megastar Wars stories throughout the singular taste and custom of Eastern anime. Visions tales will probably be informed thru seven Eastern anime studios, in line with Disney.

Megastar Wars: Visions will premiere Sept. 22 on Disney+.